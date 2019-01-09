service Rating

I called the parts department and asked the person that answered the phone if they had seat belt extenders in stock? He said "I don't know, let me check, what kind of car is it?" I told him it was a 95 Lincoln Town Car. He was gone for about 30 seconds and came back and said "No we don't have it but we can get you one." I told him it was for my brothers car and I needed to ride in it but that I couldn't fit in his seat belt because it didn't extend far enough out for me. He said "No problem we'll have it here tomorrow." I asked him what it cost he told me they were free. So I guess some people really do care about our safety after all. I have dealt with this dealership in the past and never had a problem. I would recommend anyone to come here to them for anything. My name is William, I live in Des Plaines and have been a resident of Des Plaines since 1953. Read more