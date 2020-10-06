sales Rating

We went to this dealership because they had a used Charger we liked and they are a certified TrueCar dealership. I had talked with the internet salesman a few times about this car, he seemed very eager to get us in to the dealership. After we had looked at several other cars at different dealerships we made an appointment to go down and look at the car. We were told Alan Taper would be our salesman and he contacted me through text messages a few times before we got there. I had already worked out with the internet manager that there was to be a backup camera installed as part as the agreed upon TrueCar price. I informed Alan of this several times, and he said "yeah no problem" I already had financing approved before I got there through my bank so it should of been a quick visit. Of course they wanted to see what "their" financing could offer me even though I didn't need or want it. When the Used Car Manager Alex Sandoval came over to show me the offers all he had was the monthly payment, term, and supposed interest rate written with marker on a piece of paper. There was no detail on how he came up with these numbers. As I had already had all this taken care of with my bank I questioned him on how he came up with these payments because they weren't the same as I had with my bank. *RED FLAG #1* So after 3.5 hours we finally are to the point of signing all the paperwork and I look over the detailed sales receipt and see that there are $1500 extra of dealer charges on there (RED FLAGS #2-#4). I immediately questioned this and was told they were charging $99 for nitrogen in the tires (don't ever pay for this!!!) $399 for VIN etching in windows and $1000 for the back up camera. I told them I didn't ask for any of that and the camera was part of the sales price not extra. I was told that I had no choice about the VIN etching they add that to all the cars. They waved the nitrogen fee and came back with $700 for back up camera. I said what don't you understand about I am not paying extra for that! The finance guy said come on that's our cost we can't take a loss. Which I knew to be a lie because I had done my own research and over the counter cost of the back up camera in case I had to do it myself ($240) So after reprinting the paperwork 3 times They waved the backup camera cost but I was still shafted with the VIN etching I didn't want. The finance guy said they didn't want to loose the sale and they would just make up any cost on the next guy. So a few days later Ursula calls me up and wants to schedule the camera install, I was told it can be easily done in a day and I would get a loaner while the work was being done. I dropped off my car on a Monday about 5:30pm and expected to come back the next day after work and get my car. Ursula said she would call me when its done. The next day came around and I hadn't heard anything but drove down after work because for something that should of taken 2 hours at most to do there was no reason to think it wouldn't be done. After all they went to all the trouble to schedule the work in. When I went inside and said I was there for my car Ursula said with immediate attitude " I didn't call you, why are you here" Needless to say I am not happy and after a pointless argument with that very rude Ursula. I said I was not leaving with out my car, so I went to the waiting room. I decided I wanted to talk with the General Manager and voice my dissatisfaction with how the less then honest sales team and Used Car Manager, then to have to be treated the way I was by Ursula. So I went to the front desk and asked to speak to the General Manager. Alex Sandoval said he would get him just wait one moment. Alex brought me into his office and asked how he could help, I said I asked for the General Manager and Alex said he wasn't available. I told him I would wait and Alex said the GM wasn't there. So I asked why did you just tell me a min ago you would go get him then? So I discussed everything with Alex even though he was one of the people that tried the shady dishonest tactics. So after all that I was sitting in the waiting area and looked up online who the General Manager was so I knew who to ask for later and there was his picture, Joe Segreti. I looked up and what do you know he was standing across the room talking to 2 employees. I walked over and asked if he was Joe the GM , he said yes. I laughed and said funny I was just told you weren't here. We went into his office and went over the hole story and I also mentioned that the TrueCar Cert listed the car $300 less then what the final selling price was. He asked for me to send him a copy of that and that he would make sure I get that cash back. I am waiting to see if that actually happens......... Read more