worst ever
by 06/10/2020on
I've never written a review so im compelled to do so. Just like other review. Customer service by internet manager/ SALES MANAGER/. Won't validate my internet price. Was buying called gave me rude excuse on why proposal never came in. Please AVOID this place at all cost.
Extremely dishonest dealer
by 06/02/2018on
Worst experience Ive ever had with a dealer. They put a fake price on the internet just to get you in the door with no intention of honoring that price! Showed up and waited 15 minutes in the lobby with no help from anyone just to find out the sales person I had an appointment with was gone. The car wasnt cleaned or ready for me to look at. The salesman had to search around the lot to find the car I drove 2 hours to see. After talking numbers and seeing what they offered on my trade in and the price of the car, the dealer asked if we had a deal. I took some time to think about it as this was my first stop in my new car search. I called back the next day only to be treated very rudely and told theres no way I could buy the vehicle for that price, it was $3,000 more to buy the vehicle today. I was told it was the end of the month and I should have bought the vehicle yesterday and I messed up. Stay away, extremely rude dealer!
Shady Practices
by 05/08/2018on
Went in there twice and walked away both times. Glad I did. Went in there with true car price and was very hesitant to work with me. When he brought back offer from manager it was way off from the true car price with "hidden fees". The offer for my trade in was different for 2 vehicles. When asked, he said,"i have to rob peter to pay paul". Stay away!
Regretful experience
by 03/27/2018on
WARNING #1 - ONLINE SALES PRICES ARE ARTIFICIAL - They use a very deceptive online marketing tactic to lure unsuspecting victims into their trap...eh, I mean store. If you use their pricing calculator on their website, you are put under the impression that they are the best and most competitively priced dealership in Illinois, however once you get to the store, all of the savings go down the drain. When I asked my salesperson, Matt, about the difference, he stated that they apply every available rebate and incentive offered by the manufacturer (e.g., AARP, military, union, etc.) which, in fact, is very deceptive because in some cases, incentives and rebates may not be compounded to increase savings. WARNING #2 - IF YOU ARE EAST INDIAN, STAY AWAY. The worst part of it all is that my salesperson, Matt, knew that I am of East Indian origin before he shared with me stories about how dealing with Indians was always such a drag and how they always expected to leave the store with a $100 a month car payment. If that wasnt bad enough, he was using this as some sort of comparative analysis to illustrate how easy it was to work with me - he actually thought this was a kind gesture, which is even more disturbing. WARNING #3 DO NOT RING THE BELL UNTIL YOU ARE COMPLETELY SATISFIED - because once you do, that is where customer service ends. After my wife and I rang the I was fooled in to buying from DuPage bell, our salesperson, Matt, was nowhere to be found. In my experience, with even a marginally higher quality dealership, the salesperson typically sits with you after the negotiations to help you understand nexts steps in the purchase, walk you through the features of your new vehicle, etc. Let me bare witness to the fact there was NONE of that. Rather, it was - sit here for 2 hours while we prep your vehicle and by the way you have access to our premium coffee that tastes like it was grown in the basement of a car garage. After prepping was done - out the door you go. They paired us up with another salesperson that was attempting to walk us through the features but, let me tell you something, I dont think she wouldve known any better than my 5 year-old. WARNING #4 DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE QUALITY OF YOUR SERVICE - the assistant GM will play his tiny violin while you lament and give you his most heart-felt apologizes clamoring on about how he could NEVER believe that his staff would act in such and manner and how this will get taken care of RIGHT AWAY! Just a huge waste of time with no results. All-in-all, the below is a summary of reasons why you should avoid shopping at DuPage: - Management encourages a churn and burn culture with no sensitivity to ethnicity or race - The sales staff is poorly trained and has no regard for quality in customer service - Quality management overall is lacking and there seems to be a lack of genuine care by management - Their marketing tactics are deceiving and dishonest Stay away.
Great experience
by 01/26/2018on
It was a great experience through the whole process, from finding a car to fit my budget all the way through the financing. I just bought my second car from there within the last 10 months. Mike Cavanuagh and Joe Segretti are great to work with.
Very relaxed experience
by 05/30/2017on
Felt very relaxed during the whole process. Talked with their internet guy Matt. Answered all my questions kindly.
Typical Bait and Switch
by 01/01/2017on
Received a Edmunds.com Price Promise and wend to the dealer. The sales guy, Luis, said he didn't know what it was and he would give me a good price. After the test drive I told him I was interested in buying the Grand Caravan and I wanted the price from the Price Promise and he said sure. I asked for a written price with all taxes and fees and he would not give me anything. I asked for the price and he said you already have the price so just add 7.25% for tax, $200 for license plates and $164 for doc fees. He then told me I should come back the next day since I would need to talk with a finance person and they were busy and the dealership closed in a little over an hour. Against my better judgement, I returned the next day and asked to speak to anyone other than Luis. I spoke with Anthony Jr. He told me that the Price Promise included $5,000 of incentives I didn't qualify for and offered me a high price. I told him the vehicle had a 20% rebate through Dodge since it was last year's model and he wasn't even going to give me that. There were other bad experiences like Amanda and Chad who gave false information. Chad said he would meet with me and texted me saying he was there and when I arrived, he was not there. Very bad experience. Untrustworthy Dealership, Shady Sales People. All around horrible place to go. Avoid DuPage Dodge at All Costs!!!! Ended up going to Elgin Dodge, where their online pricing was not as good as Edmunds Price, but was real and much better then the three Edmunds recommended dealers actual prices. Also I was treated with respect and given pricing in writing without a hassle. Worked with James and Carlos - They were great.
Dishonest and Illusive
by 12/06/2016on
Bought a Jeep from Greg Harshbarger who proved to be dishonest. Be on your guard because their mission is to financially screw their customers!
Typical Misrepresentation
by 08/30/2016on
I contacted Bryan Giannoni to ask about prices I saw on the internet for a Jeep Patriot. I asked Bryan if I could get those prices or did I have to qualify for every rebate available. In an email and on the phone, Bryan assured me those were my prices. After driving 45 minutes to the dealership, I found out Bryan had lied to me and I did have to qualify for every rebate. To make matters worse, Bryan did not have the courage to talk to me. He was "busy" with another customer. Big Tony came over and tried to get me to pay $1,000 more than the advertised price and assured me he was losing $1,000 in the deal. Like I would believe anything they said at Dupage.
Beware Dishonest Bait and Switch Tactics
by 07/01/2016on
Dishonest dealership with bait and switch tactics. We had a horrible experience. We went there fully prepared to purchase. We confirmed pricing with salesperson over the phone asking if there were any gimmicks or special terms any qualification that one would need to meet for the discount and if the pricing online were correct, and they confirmed it was. That the discount was given to everyone with on qualification needed. After driving over and hour and a half to make our purchase, we asked again about the pricing during while there, any gimmicks and they said none - pricing is correct as featured online. We learned after giving all our information for financing, that the pricing was only if one qualified for certain rebates. None of which was disclosed during the confirmation call with the dealership over the phone and in person. Their bait and switch tactics to lure one in the facility then turn around and bring them to the closest possible denominator, only to let one know that the pricing was only with certain rebates is sickening. An honest company would have detailed and advertised that if one is (in example) in the military, they may qualify for additional rebates. The whole experience was crafted to deceive and engage those looking to buy. Those gas-lighting tactics are the ones that ensure potential customers don't return and are then fully inspired to give negative feedback. Their tactics are the reason people no longer like to shop for cars and the reason people like us who are honest hard working people with money to put down and a trade in do not buy. And as a final note I got a message from one of the managers Angel confirming the pricing drove back out to the dealer a second time (second chance to make things right) and the experience was even worst.
They Listened!
by 07/01/2016on
We came in wanting a specific vehicle and had a limited amount of time. They listened and sales (Robert Cruz), Management (Tony) and Finance (Jeff) all worked together to get us our vehicle and get us out of there! Thanks!!
Great service
by 06/22/2016on
Had a great experience Mr. M and Robert Caputo were a pleasure to work we came in to trade in our 2015 for a nicer 2016 black top version and came to an agreement very quickly and happy with our purchase love the extra features
Great buying experience
by 04/28/2016on
My salesperson Phil was terrific to deal with. We came to an agreement quickly, and it was a price I was expecting. Very easy to deal with, very accommodating, a really great guy and a great experience!
Pleasant Experience
by 03/30/2016on
We were greeted upon our arrival by Jack Alley. He worked his butt off, but we did not buy at that point, as this was our first time looking at new cars. We then visited Nissan, Ford, Chevy, Hyundai and another Jeep dealership, and then went back to Jack and bought a Jeep Cherokee. He made us feel like we were important and that he cared about our decision. We love the car and the dealership. Looking forward to the free car washes and our "future" with DuPage DCJR dealership.
Great Experience
by 03/29/2016on
From the moment I stepped into DuPage Dodge, I received great customer service. Even though the purchase was a little out of ordinary, my company was purchasing the vehicle, everything was done in a perfect and timely manner. I would definitely go to DuPage Dodge again to purchase a vehicle.
POSTER CHILD FOR DISHONEST DEALERSHIPS
by 02/03/2016on
We went to this dealership because they had a used Charger we liked and they are a certified TrueCar dealership. I had talked with the internet salesman a few times about this car, he seemed very eager to get us in to the dealership. After we had looked at several other cars at different dealerships we made an appointment to go down and look at the car. We were told Alan Taper would be our salesman and he contacted me through text messages a few times before we got there. I had already worked out with the internet manager that there was to be a backup camera installed as part as the agreed upon TrueCar price. I informed Alan of this several times, and he said "yeah no problem" I already had financing approved before I got there through my bank so it should of been a quick visit. Of course they wanted to see what "their" financing could offer me even though I didn't need or want it. When the Used Car Manager Alex Sandoval came over to show me the offers all he had was the monthly payment, term, and supposed interest rate written with marker on a piece of paper. There was no detail on how he came up with these numbers. As I had already had all this taken care of with my bank I questioned him on how he came up with these payments because they weren't the same as I had with my bank. *RED FLAG #1* So after 3.5 hours we finally are to the point of signing all the paperwork and I look over the detailed sales receipt and see that there are $1500 extra of dealer charges on there (RED FLAGS #2-#4). I immediately questioned this and was told they were charging $99 for nitrogen in the tires (don't ever pay for this!!!) $399 for VIN etching in windows and $1000 for the back up camera. I told them I didn't ask for any of that and the camera was part of the sales price not extra. I was told that I had no choice about the VIN etching they add that to all the cars. They waved the nitrogen fee and came back with $700 for back up camera. I said what don't you understand about I am not paying extra for that! The finance guy said come on that's our cost we can't take a loss. Which I knew to be a lie because I had done my own research and over the counter cost of the back up camera in case I had to do it myself ($240) So after reprinting the paperwork 3 times They waved the backup camera cost but I was still shafted with the VIN etching I didn't want. The finance guy said they didn't want to loose the sale and they would just make up any cost on the next guy. So a few days later Ursula calls me up and wants to schedule the camera install, I was told it can be easily done in a day and I would get a loaner while the work was being done. I dropped off my car on a Monday about 5:30pm and expected to come back the next day after work and get my car. Ursula said she would call me when its done. The next day came around and I hadn't heard anything but drove down after work because for something that should of taken 2 hours at most to do there was no reason to think it wouldn't be done. After all they went to all the trouble to schedule the work in. When I went inside and said I was there for my car Ursula said with immediate attitude " I didn't call you, why are you here" Needless to say I am not happy and after a pointless argument with that very rude Ursula. I said I was not leaving with out my car, so I went to the waiting room. I decided I wanted to talk with the General Manager and voice my dissatisfaction with how the less then honest sales team and Used Car Manager, then to have to be treated the way I was by Ursula. So I went to the front desk and asked to speak to the General Manager. Alex Sandoval said he would get him just wait one moment. Alex brought me into his office and asked how he could help, I said I asked for the General Manager and Alex said he wasn't available. I told him I would wait and Alex said the GM wasn't there. So I asked why did you just tell me a min ago you would go get him then? So I discussed everything with Alex even though he was one of the people that tried the shady dishonest tactics. So after all that I was sitting in the waiting area and looked up online who the General Manager was so I knew who to ask for later and there was his picture, Joe Segreti. I looked up and what do you know he was standing across the room talking to 2 employees. I walked over and asked if he was Joe the GM , he said yes. I laughed and said funny I was just told you weren't here. We went into his office and went over the hole story and I also mentioned that the TrueCar Cert listed the car $300 less then what the final selling price was. He asked for me to send him a copy of that and that he would make sure I get that cash back. I am waiting to see if that actually happens.........
New ProMaster
by 01/26/2016on
Ted Nagel, was extremely friendly and helpful with our purchase of a 2015 ProMaster. He understood my wants and needs and made sure he met all of them. Robert Caputo, did a great job with the Finance aspect of the deal
If I could give this dealership a ZERO, I would.
by 01/07/2016on
First, let's discuss the buying process. We live in Hampshire, IL and drove out to Dupage because of the price of the vehicle on their website. Once we got to the dealership though, they told us that the price we saw online was NOT correct and that the vehicle we wanted (as seen online) actually cost an additional $4,000 on top of the listed price on their website. As I had my heart set on this Jeep Wrangler and since we drove over an hour to the dealership, we stayed. I had a 2012 Chevy Cruze ECO that I planned on trading in for my new Jeep Wrangler, They offered us significantly less than Kelley Blue Book's offer of my vehicle. When I expressed this to both our salesman and his manager, they immediately offered to correct this. Since they did this, we felt better about our first feelings of doubt with the misleading online sales prices and proceeded with our transaction for my new Jeep Wrangler. All was well until we started signing the paperwork. The dealership did not include any of my discounts (good student, etc.). When we noticed this, they quickly reprinted our paperwork, but then the MSRP for the vehicle increased even more - but our monthly cost went down... It was not until I took my paperwork to another dealership to get a second opinion on it that we noticed that the dealership actually ADDED an ADDITIONAL $3,000 to the MSRP of our vehicle to make up for the fact that they gave me more for my trade-in... It was SO SHADY. Having worked as a paralegal for years, I read all of my paperwork with a fine tooth comb - I suspect that they left out our promotions on purpose and adjusted the MSRP on the second set of paperwork thinking that I would only go back to verify the discount - which is exactly what I did. NEVER have I EVER felt more swindled by a dealership and this is the fourth car I have ever purchased. (I was also offended when the Finance lady went into the lobby and got into a fight with one of the managers over our paperwork - she called him a "[non-permissible content removed]" and was completely inappropriate.) Moving on from this despicable (and probably ILLEGAL) act, I was incredibly happy with my purchase - up until about two weeks ago when I LIGHTLY elbowed my windshield from the inside while trying to get a box out of my car. Half of my windshield completely shattered. Having had the car for a little over four months, this was both shocking to me (especially because I BARELY touched it!) and concerning from a safety aspect. As this happened on the Sunday before Christmas, I immediately took my vehicle to the nearest Safelite Glass Repair. The technician took a look at it and told me to take my vehicle to my dealer as this should be covered under warranty since the damage was completely internal and the glass should not have shattered under the conditions in which it did. Long story short, the Service Manager at Dupage was not only rude to me, but he also LIED to myself, the District Manager and Warranty Company in what I can only assume as an effort to prevent this damage from being covered by the warranty company and to make it seem like he was acting in my best interests. He was caught in his lies from my conversations with both the Warranty Department and the District Manager (who should also be fired for the inappropriate conversation he had with me via telephone!). All in all, this dealership is completely SHADY and dishonest. I can only imagine it will be a matter of time before they are shut down, sued, or both
2016 Rt challenger
by 01/01/2016on
I jhave been looking at dealers for a while to buy a challenger and Dupage Dodge Chrysler was my choice .The salesman Phillip was very helpful and not pushy at all and got me the best deal of all the dealer i have been dealing with.. Nice people to deal with and Im very happy with the challenger and Dupage Dodge Chrysler
Great Experience
by 12/30/2015on
Great service. Oil change was done in the time they told me. They also did a multi point inspection.
Oil change and tire rotation
by 12/29/2015on
Ray, my advisor, is ALWAYS courteous and prompt - He is very thorough!!!
