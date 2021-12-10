5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have been researching cars over a year and many dealerships just do not have cars to sell because the cars on the lot are sold — you can’t even test drive them. I found a dealer in Joliet (The other guy) that had the 2021 CRV EX-L in white pearl that I wanted last weekend. I had the price, my financials ready. My contact would evaluate my trade (I was going with a $12k offer on my car so if they couldn’t meet that, I would go back and sell my car and get a ride back to them (over 2 hour drive each way). I left work early because they said they closed at 5pm on a Saturday. I had gotten lost and didn’t get to the dealership until 5:20pm. I had texted I was coming but got lost, no answer. I hoped they would be there—people were there but they said they closed at 5pm. Luckily they let me use the bathroom. I planned on on going back again on Friday but was driving by Honda on Grand in Elmhurst on Thursday night. It was late but I stopped by anyway. The more senior sales staff called Luis over. He did have the car but the color. It wasn’t sold so I was able to test drive it. The features impressed me more than the 2018 model Woodfield had me drive since they were out of stock too. I had contemplated a Subaru that had nothing in stock when I happened upon Honda on Grand and Luis. I asked Luis to tell me how much the price of the car I wasn’t would be if they had it and the offer on my trade was not the $12K — then Luis pointed out one the sales tax I would have to pay on my car by selling it out right! Good Point. I left more informed but determined to get the exact car I wanted. The next morning I confirmed my appointment to Joliet and then Luis called and they just unloaded the exact car I wanted with a couple things I didn’t. I test drove the car and loved it. I knew I would be happy with this car for years to come. It took a few hours to go through working out the details. Although Luis and Edgar the financial person were professional, polite and friendly, my friend and I were surprised at the large group of employees gathered in the back that were not. There was a man and his grandson at the desk next to us — the boy was about 10 years old. The group of salesmen were dropping the f-word repeatedly in between laughing. My friend later told me she was ready to find the GM but didn’t want to screw up my deal. There was only one female working there answering the phone and running the back office. The ladies room had a stall down and no toilet paper. My friend said she told the only female and she told her where to find it. She couldn’t find it. I went to the bathroom and noticed but forgot to ask. The next day when I went to make my second deposit I asked Edgar for TP before I went in. I was happy to see I didn’t need it but the bathroom was dirty. It certainly isn’t fair to expect the one female to answer the phone alone and maintain the bathroom and clean it too. She probably didn’t have time to go herself with the phone ringing. I would suggest to management to have sales team have back office to curse and let off steam, maybe have a porter or someone check TP every 3 hours and clean it at least once a day. Buy a case of water for customers to have a drink or put the cups near the water fountain. I came back because of Luis, perhaps his peers can learn from him. Read more