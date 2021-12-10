Honda on Grand
Customer Reviews of Honda on Grand
Professional and Courteous
by 10/12/2021on
Had a great experience buying two vehicles from this dealer. Kyle our salesman was very helpful and was not pushy to sell which is why we felt comfortable buying from here. We told him which cars we wanted, they were not in stock but he told us exactly when they would be and set them aside for us. Had our vehicles ready when he said they would be and the buying process was very smooth. I highly recommend this dealer and of course our salesman Kyle.
Great Customer Service.
by 10/11/2021on
Our Sales person took great care of us. Helped us out a lot, answered any questions we had. He kept checking in on us to make sure we didn't need anything. The process was super fast.
Great experience
by 10/10/2021on
My experience with Luis Villegas was great. He was very helpful and did not try any high-pressure sales techniques. He helped us pick the right vehicle and was helpful with the sales process.
Luis Delgado’s Professional/Not Pushy
by 10/10/2021on
I have been researching cars over a year and many dealerships just do not have cars to sell because the cars on the lot are sold — you can’t even test drive them. I found a dealer in Joliet (The other guy) that had the 2021 CRV EX-L in white pearl that I wanted last weekend. I had the price, my financials ready. My contact would evaluate my trade (I was going with a $12k offer on my car so if they couldn’t meet that, I would go back and sell my car and get a ride back to them (over 2 hour drive each way). I left work early because they said they closed at 5pm on a Saturday. I had gotten lost and didn’t get to the dealership until 5:20pm. I had texted I was coming but got lost, no answer. I hoped they would be there—people were there but they said they closed at 5pm. Luckily they let me use the bathroom. I planned on on going back again on Friday but was driving by Honda on Grand in Elmhurst on Thursday night. It was late but I stopped by anyway. The more senior sales staff called Luis over. He did have the car but the color. It wasn’t sold so I was able to test drive it. The features impressed me more than the 2018 model Woodfield had me drive since they were out of stock too. I had contemplated a Subaru that had nothing in stock when I happened upon Honda on Grand and Luis. I asked Luis to tell me how much the price of the car I wasn’t would be if they had it and the offer on my trade was not the $12K — then Luis pointed out one the sales tax I would have to pay on my car by selling it out right! Good Point. I left more informed but determined to get the exact car I wanted. The next morning I confirmed my appointment to Joliet and then Luis called and they just unloaded the exact car I wanted with a couple things I didn’t. I test drove the car and loved it. I knew I would be happy with this car for years to come. It took a few hours to go through working out the details. Although Luis and Edgar the financial person were professional, polite and friendly, my friend and I were surprised at the large group of employees gathered in the back that were not. There was a man and his grandson at the desk next to us — the boy was about 10 years old. The group of salesmen were dropping the f-word repeatedly in between laughing. My friend later told me she was ready to find the GM but didn’t want to screw up my deal. There was only one female working there answering the phone and running the back office. The ladies room had a stall down and no toilet paper. My friend said she told the only female and she told her where to find it. She couldn’t find it. I went to the bathroom and noticed but forgot to ask. The next day when I went to make my second deposit I asked Edgar for TP before I went in. I was happy to see I didn’t need it but the bathroom was dirty. It certainly isn’t fair to expect the one female to answer the phone alone and maintain the bathroom and clean it too. She probably didn’t have time to go herself with the phone ringing. I would suggest to management to have sales team have back office to curse and let off steam, maybe have a porter or someone check TP every 3 hours and clean it at least once a day. Buy a case of water for customers to have a drink or put the cups near the water fountain. I came back because of Luis, perhaps his peers can learn from him.
Thanks Peter
by 10/07/2021on
Our salesman, Peter Farion did a great job and was a pleasure to work with. We encourage anyone looking to buy a car to contact him.
Purchased Vehicle
by 10/05/2021on
Staff was very friendly and helped us with everything. I highly recommend this dealership. Ricky was awesome and super helpful!
Great and quick!
by 10/05/2021on
Marcel was very professional and gave us the best deal possible for a brand new car!
Great experience
by 09/28/2021on
Tom did a great job explaining all of the features of the car as well as following up on multiple occasions. He was respectful and very caring.
Good Customer Service
by 09/27/2021on
I want to thank Sam for explaining the car features and details in a very simple and easy to understand manner. He was patient with us as we looked into buying used or a new car. We finally got a new Honda CR-V Touring and it is working well for us !!!
Great customer service
by 09/21/2021on
It was our first time there but it felt like our regular dealership. Great environment free coffee and our needs were met. We had a fair deal trading in our car and got a better deal on buying one.
Got our fast and no hassle
by 09/18/2021on
The dealership and the people who work here are very professional and welcoming. They explained the process well and gave us the best deal.
Thanks, Dan.
by 09/09/2021on
Dan was very pleasant to work with both on the phone and in person. He helped make a challenging situation have a positive outcome.
Overheard some salesmen racial slurs/comments
by 09/03/2021on
While I was purchasing a car here there was a salesman selling to an older Asian couple. It was clearly not going well as the couple ended up leaving. Right after they left there was a group of salesmen at the desk behind me who started making racial slurs and mimicking an Asian voice in a very inappropriate way. If I wasn't already close to being done with my sale I would have gotten up and left and not supported this type of behavior.
Minivan Dad
by 09/03/2021on
Experience was great. Easy, efficient and professional. Would recommend them to anyone.
Best car buying experience
by 09/02/2021on
Great dealer to work with. They went above and beyond to ensure we were happy with the car we were buying. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a good car buying experience. James Janowski especially went out of his way to make sure we had everything we wanted and needed. 10/10
Above and Beyobd
by 09/01/2021on
Kyle went absolutely above and beyond for me. He didn't have to, but he did. Literally, found the 1 car I wanted, and went to Wisconsin to get it. Absolutely made my day. The process was super quick. I spent roughly 45 minutes at the dealership. Most dealerships take 2-3 hours. Kyle is the best! Also, my car is absolutely amazing!
Great service
by 08/26/2021on
Helpful and quick service
Great sales experience, straightforward, no pressure
by 08/22/2021on
Kyle Lacount was knowledgeable, helpful and did not apply pressure. He wanted to sell us a car and I get that. But there was not pressure when we walked out to door to have lunch and think about our deal. Actual transactions process was easy and fast. My ONE dislike was when signing off on the financing, the dealership tried to slip in extended warranties. I understand the desire to upsell however, it was presented to us as 'here is your monthly payment due to your rate with these packages' where all the packages were added extended warranties. This felt like they were trying to take advantage of us by not knowing what we were signing on for. (ie, not showing full price of extended warranties until asked as well as not showing a 'no exteded warranty' price.
The Grand Experience
by 08/08/2021on
It was pleasure to have Kyle assist my wife and me in selecting and negotiating the purchase of our new Honda Passport. Our first contact with Kyle was on the phone during which he came across as patient and efficient. He was familiar with the inventory (which unlike other dealerships actually matched what was online). When we drove up to the dealership, as promised, the two options were parked outside the dealership. It was fortunate to find someone who had been in the business for several years and was knowledgeable in explaining the differences between the Passport and Pilot as these related to our specific physical needs and other preferences. This was definitely a change from the two other Honda dealers we visited where, due to inexperience and the quality of their responses, we were not comfortable that we were receiving correct information. We both had a good opportunity to test drive the vehicles, throughout which Kyle helped us focus on those key features that we would be able to evaluate during a test drive. Once we made our selection (having researched pricing prior to our visit) the negotiating process was not the typical arduous experience. Kyle respected our firm positions on pricing and add-ons, and with minimal countering we reached an agreement. We experienced the same level of professionalism from Edgar, the finance processer, who concluded the transaction. The following day, as promised, our new passport had been prepared and waiting for us. Kyle, again displaying, his expertise and patience, explained every feature (often twice) and even took the time to program several of the features to personal electronic devices. Compared to our expectations (i.e., past anxiety-laden interactions and pricing horror stories due to car shortages), we came away feeling that this was one of our most comfortable car-purchasing experiences. Except for the pleasure of having a new Honda, one might even say it was uneventful. One final note, we appreciated the time flexibility that the dealer granted Edgar for us to research the two extended warranty options before making a decision on the spot.
Peter on Grand
by 08/08/2021on
Great place, everyone is helpful and Peter was awesome assisting us on finding a new vehicle!
Great service
by 08/08/2021on
Tomislav helped me get the car I wanted with amazing customer service.