Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
sales Rating

Returning customer that will continue to return

by Ben Miller on 11/03/2020

As is typical, exceptional sales experience from Hellers. Wouldn't consider buying from anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Christina on 09/05/2020

We were buyers from out of state. Our salesman, Ross, made the whole experience enjoyable. He was always available to answer our questions and stayed in great communication with us. When we arrived at the dealership the customer service was top notch. We would definitely do business with Ross and Heller ford again!! It was well worth travelling out of state for!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fast and easy

by Bruce Smith on 08/25/2020

Set up an appointment to view a used car but with all of the discounts and rebates it only made sense to buy new. Jason Lyczak was extremely knowledgeable of their inventory and not pushy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Chris on 08/12/2020

Worked with us according to our budget and negative equity on our trade in. Was a smooth process, even though we bought from out of state. They were friendly, knowledgeable, and worked hard to get us approved when no one else would. Also worked hard to get us a good deal. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Used car for daughter

by Ron Neal on 08/07/2020

Heller Ford folks were very courteous and helpful finding the best value used car for me and my daughter. Delivery cost were low and so convenient. My daughter loves the car. Thanks Heller Ford !!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

F-150 purchase

by David on 07/31/2020

I was referred to Heller Ford by a coworker who had bought 2 trucks from here. And now I will be recommending Heller Ford as well. The salesman was Jason and he was very easy to work with. Kris in the finance department was great too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bought ford truck

by Dave m on 07/23/2020

Heller ford went the extra yard to make my buying experience extremely pleasurable, even due to ups mis delivering paperwork. Brandon the sales guy and kris the finance manager were excellent. Wish more dealerships were like heller.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best Dealership

by Wes G on 06/29/2020

By far the best dealership in the area. My sales person was courteous and very knowledgeable. The whole process from initial appointment to driving home in my new F-350 was the way buying a new vehicle should be, enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by David W on 06/20/2020

I have purchased my last five vehicles from Heller due to their excellent service, fair pricing, and no pressure approach.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Safe, Efficient, Professional

by Caryn Davis on 05/17/2020

Covid-19 has made many things difficult. This dealer went above and beyond to help with my request, and help me safely make it happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Raptor

by Raptor on 05/11/2020

Had the vehicle that I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great people to work with

by Kimberlyn on 04/21/2020

I bought a car from them and they were very upfront and easy to work with. I worked with Noah and he was very easy going and kept me updated as I was buying this car out of state. He let me know upfront if there was any issues with the car and fixed them when/if he found any. I got my car and saw that the front grill was messed up and I let him. I was worried and Noah basically told me that they would fix and pay for it all. They lived up to my expectations and really appreciate all the hard work. They didn't give me bs and try to swindle me. It was one of the easiest car deals I've had to make. Thank you and I appreciate it very much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New SUV

by New Car on 02/19/2020

About 2 weeks ago, I bought a 2020 Ford Explorer from Heller Ford. From the very beginning of my car search, over the phone, to walking in the show room, the customer service was outstanding! Mike M. was great to work with! He truly values his customers and takes care of everything. The staff at Heller ford went above and beyond in every aspect of the car buying process. I highly recommend Heller Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Heller Ford El Paso

by Heller Ford El Paso on 02/06/2020

Excellent service at Heller Ford and got a great deal after searching for a month. It's well worth the drive to El Paso. Seth did a great job as our salesman, very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ford Edge Purchase

by Ford Edge 2019 on 01/30/2020

Bought our first Ford from Heller last week. Had been looking for a month or so online, knew that we wanted an Edge Titanium. Started looking for '17s or '18s, but saw a used '19 at Heller that had only 3500 miles on it, but priced much better than any others that we saw online. We expanded our search to 300 miles, as we didn't mind travelling to obtain the best deal. Emailed the salesman back and forth, and then went and looked at it. It was perfect. Had to do a little bargaining on our 13 year old trade, but Heller was receptive, and we got the exact deal that we wanted. We intended to pay with check - the only hold up was that the banks were closed on that day, had to jump through a few hoops to finish up the deal, but everything worked out fine. Would definitely purchase another car from them. Great people to deal with!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car purchase

by Steve on 01/08/2020

My first experience with Heller Ford. Was a long drive but they had the exact truck I was looking for.I have purchased many Ford products in the past, the experience was always the same. Back and forth over trade in then sales has to involve sales manager. The whole process usually ends up a half a day. I was shocked that with a trade, financing we completed the transaction in under an hour. Can not say enough about the sale and finance team. Will highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New truck purchase

by Greg on 12/27/2019

Great experience, wonderful salesman, first stop while shopping for a new truck, didn't need to go any further.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by David on 12/11/2019

The whole process was very easy and all our concerns and questions were answered. Brandon Rixstine did an excellent job and was very accommodating and easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Lenny on 10/30/2019

We purchased our 2nd vehicle from Raef Fredericks at Heller Ford. Raef is knowledgeable, helpful and understanding. Thanks Raef!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good used truck experience

by Mike G on 09/21/2019

I was very pleased with the selection of used trucks and did not feel pressured at all. Prices are very fair and they even replaced a couple tires that were marginally low on tread after we already made a deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Truck Buying Experience

by Jared on 09/07/2019

I went to Heller Ford looking to upgrade my truck. I was not sure if I wanted a new or used truck. I worked with DJ and we explored several options and we found my dream truck. I was able to get my truck and stay within my price range. I could not recommend the Deakership, DJ, and Kris in finance enough. And there is no dealership in the area that has more selection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
