Returning customer that will continue to return
by 11/03/2020on
As is typical, exceptional sales experience from Hellers. Wouldn't consider buying from anywhere else.
Returning customer that will continue to return
by 11/03/2020on
As is typical, exceptional sales experience from Hellers. Wouldn't consider buying from anywhere else.
Great experience
by 09/05/2020on
We were buyers from out of state. Our salesman, Ross, made the whole experience enjoyable. He was always available to answer our questions and stayed in great communication with us. When we arrived at the dealership the customer service was top notch. We would definitely do business with Ross and Heller ford again!! It was well worth travelling out of state for!
Fast and easy
by 08/25/2020on
Set up an appointment to view a used car but with all of the discounts and rebates it only made sense to buy new. Jason Lyczak was extremely knowledgeable of their inventory and not pushy.
Great Customer Service
by 08/12/2020on
Worked with us according to our budget and negative equity on our trade in. Was a smooth process, even though we bought from out of state. They were friendly, knowledgeable, and worked hard to get us approved when no one else would. Also worked hard to get us a good deal. Highly recommend!
Used car for daughter
by 08/07/2020on
Heller Ford folks were very courteous and helpful finding the best value used car for me and my daughter. Delivery cost were low and so convenient. My daughter loves the car. Thanks Heller Ford !!!!
F-150 purchase
by 07/31/2020on
I was referred to Heller Ford by a coworker who had bought 2 trucks from here. And now I will be recommending Heller Ford as well. The salesman was Jason and he was very easy to work with. Kris in the finance department was great too.
Bought ford truck
by 07/23/2020on
Heller ford went the extra yard to make my buying experience extremely pleasurable, even due to ups mis delivering paperwork. Brandon the sales guy and kris the finance manager were excellent. Wish more dealerships were like heller.
Best Dealership
by 06/29/2020on
By far the best dealership in the area. My sales person was courteous and very knowledgeable. The whole process from initial appointment to driving home in my new F-350 was the way buying a new vehicle should be, enjoyable.
Excellent experience
by 06/20/2020on
I have purchased my last five vehicles from Heller due to their excellent service, fair pricing, and no pressure approach.
Safe, Efficient, Professional
by 05/17/2020on
Covid-19 has made many things difficult. This dealer went above and beyond to help with my request, and help me safely make it happen.
Raptor
by 05/11/2020on
Had the vehicle that I wanted.
Great people to work with
by 04/21/2020on
I bought a car from them and they were very upfront and easy to work with. I worked with Noah and he was very easy going and kept me updated as I was buying this car out of state. He let me know upfront if there was any issues with the car and fixed them when/if he found any. I got my car and saw that the front grill was messed up and I let him. I was worried and Noah basically told me that they would fix and pay for it all. They lived up to my expectations and really appreciate all the hard work. They didn't give me bs and try to swindle me. It was one of the easiest car deals I've had to make. Thank you and I appreciate it very much.
New SUV
by 02/19/2020on
About 2 weeks ago, I bought a 2020 Ford Explorer from Heller Ford. From the very beginning of my car search, over the phone, to walking in the show room, the customer service was outstanding! Mike M. was great to work with! He truly values his customers and takes care of everything. The staff at Heller ford went above and beyond in every aspect of the car buying process. I highly recommend Heller Ford!
Heller Ford El Paso
by 02/06/2020on
Excellent service at Heller Ford and got a great deal after searching for a month. It's well worth the drive to El Paso. Seth did a great job as our salesman, very professional.
Ford Edge Purchase
by 01/30/2020on
Bought our first Ford from Heller last week. Had been looking for a month or so online, knew that we wanted an Edge Titanium. Started looking for '17s or '18s, but saw a used '19 at Heller that had only 3500 miles on it, but priced much better than any others that we saw online. We expanded our search to 300 miles, as we didn't mind travelling to obtain the best deal. Emailed the salesman back and forth, and then went and looked at it. It was perfect. Had to do a little bargaining on our 13 year old trade, but Heller was receptive, and we got the exact deal that we wanted. We intended to pay with check - the only hold up was that the banks were closed on that day, had to jump through a few hoops to finish up the deal, but everything worked out fine. Would definitely purchase another car from them. Great people to deal with!!
New car purchase
by 01/08/2020on
My first experience with Heller Ford. Was a long drive but they had the exact truck I was looking for.I have purchased many Ford products in the past, the experience was always the same. Back and forth over trade in then sales has to involve sales manager. The whole process usually ends up a half a day. I was shocked that with a trade, financing we completed the transaction in under an hour. Can not say enough about the sale and finance team. Will highly recommend them.
New truck purchase
by 12/27/2019on
Great experience, wonderful salesman, first stop while shopping for a new truck, didn't need to go any further.
Great Experience
by 12/11/2019on
The whole process was very easy and all our concerns and questions were answered. Brandon Rixstine did an excellent job and was very accommodating and easy to work with.
Great Experience
by 10/30/2019on
We purchased our 2nd vehicle from Raef Fredericks at Heller Ford. Raef is knowledgeable, helpful and understanding. Thanks Raef!
Good used truck experience
by 09/21/2019on
I was very pleased with the selection of used trucks and did not feel pressured at all. Prices are very fair and they even replaced a couple tires that were marginally low on tread after we already made a deal.
Great Truck Buying Experience
by 09/07/2019on
I went to Heller Ford looking to upgrade my truck. I was not sure if I wanted a new or used truck. I worked with DJ and we explored several options and we found my dream truck. I was able to get my truck and stay within my price range. I could not recommend the Deakership, DJ, and Kris in finance enough. And there is no dealership in the area that has more selection.