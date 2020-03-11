sales Rating

Bought our first Ford from Heller last week. Had been looking for a month or so online, knew that we wanted an Edge Titanium. Started looking for '17s or '18s, but saw a used '19 at Heller that had only 3500 miles on it, but priced much better than any others that we saw online. We expanded our search to 300 miles, as we didn't mind travelling to obtain the best deal. Emailed the salesman back and forth, and then went and looked at it. It was perfect. Had to do a little bargaining on our 13 year old trade, but Heller was receptive, and we got the exact deal that we wanted. We intended to pay with check - the only hold up was that the banks were closed on that day, had to jump through a few hoops to finish up the deal, but everything worked out fine. Would definitely purchase another car from them. Great people to deal with!! Read more