Great communication!!
by 03/27/2020on
This is the 2nd time I have brought my 2017 Jeep Wrangler in for services under warranty. Each time, the service staff was Impressive in their communication. Always pleasant (not just professionally polite which usually contains no warmth), helpful and willing to explain everything and go out of their way for clients. I III d like to mention and praise both Paul and George at the Downers Grove location.
Best Service Ever!!!
by 12/07/2019on
From the very first call there they were delightful, knowledgeable and all around pleasure to do business with. Joshua was great at keeping me informed and Mike did a fabulous job on my jeep. I typically don't fo to dealers for service but had to due to specific need of their wisdom. It may cost a little more out of pocket but I am now a customer for life. Please be sure to give the men at Downers Grove Zeigler a pat on the back.
Great service
by 09/03/2019on
Frank and his colleague were very kind and understanding. They were able to help me get a car for my entire family. I could not have done it without them given the situation I was in. They are great to work with.
Oil Change
by 08/14/2019on
Great Service, Professional, Honest! and done on time!
Service
by 07/22/2019on
Oil change, done fairly quickly. Unfortunately second time oil change reset not done
Don't let cheap prices fool you...
by 04/13/2019on
Thousands of dollars of fees will be added on at the last minute without being discussed. Customer service is terrible. No one gets back to you after you buy a car even when it is missing vital pieces.
Experience at dealer
by 04/09/2019on
Unfortunately the car I originally was looking for was sold the day before I had agreed to go see it. They did do the best they could to get me what I wanted and where I wanted to be price range, great experience overall would recommend checking them out. Great help, and staff.
Thank you so much
by 02/19/2019on
We came into the dealership with a tall order, our car died and they were able to fit us with a perfect used vehicle, all be it it was a long process but Frank Leonette got it done and didn't stop into we completely satisfied and went home with an amazing Jeep compass, thank you all so much for all your hard work and help.
Grand Cherokee purchase
by 12/14/2018on
The experience I had with my sales man (Frank Ware) was terrible. He was very pushy, lacked respect, and was unable to clearly communicate the terms and closing process. Everyone else at the dealer from top to bottom was exceptional.
Buyer Beware
by 11/14/2018on
*****BUYER BEWARE ******This is by far the worst car buying experience of my life. We purchased a pre-owned 2016 Dodge Durango in August from Zak. There were some nicks on the bumpers and inside the door which the dealership agreed to fix in a "we owe." Fast forward a couple months to October 29th and we finally have the time to take the car in for a couple days. I pick it up and NONE of the nicks were fixed. Instead of painting the car they sprayed the truck with some type of rust deterrent. That should've been a bad sign already. I mean who does work on a car without checking what it's there for? Anyway, it turns out I had to bring the car back AGAIN so they can actually do the work I wanted. They give me a loaner. We go to pick up the truck and the paint job they did on it was horrendous (see pictures below). It looks like a toddler finger painted it. That is how terrible it looked. So we leave, this is our THIRD trip at this point. We live an hour away. I refused to go back again. They would have to deliver my truck back to me at my house if they wanted their loaner back. Throughout this whole process NOT ONE person was proactive in contacting us in regard to the status of our vehicle. Our texts would go unanswered by Zak and we would have to keep calling to ask to speak to a manager to figure out what was happening with it. We spoke to two different managers in the beginning all of which were trying to pass the buck. Finally got in touch with another manager who claimed to be new and he started to renege on their promises until we asked for all of his superiors' names and emails. He called back a couple minutes later to say they will find someone to deliver the truck. We finally got the truck back TODAY. Yes, this whole ordeal has been going on from Oct. 29-Nov. 13 for something that should have been completed in a matter of a couple days. At first they were reluctant to deliver the truck back to us.How unfair of them to ask us to drive for a FOURTH time because of THEIR mistakes. Even going so far as lying that they were not insured to drive it out. I mean come on. We are not stupid. The nightmare doesn't end there. They bring the truck back on E. It is disgustingly dirty on the inside from paint (see pictures below) and they didn't even put the front license plate back! They didn't even give us the screws back! What kind of business are they running? Obviously, a terrible one. Stay away from Zak and especially any Ziegler dealership if you want quality customer service.
Fast and Friendly
by 08/21/2018on
Carlos was very knowledgeable and helpful throughout my purchase. He was able to help me find a car within my price range and the team quickly got me approved for the loan, thank you so kuch!
DISHONEST - STAY AWAY!!
by 12/15/2017on
My sister had a bad experience but gave them a chance. BIG MISTAKE. Very dishonest people who will say anything to get you in the door. Don't believe anything they say or any letter they send you. Overheard 2 salesman talking about how a guy came in too early so they were not ready to "work him". STAY AWAY!!
2016 Jeep Renegade
by 06/20/2017on
I recently purchased a 2016 Jeep Renegade and was assisted by Donald Hall. Don was very professional and easy to work with from the time I arrived until I left with my new vehicle. I even received a follow up call a few days later from Don who was making certain all was well with the car and my experience. I will certainly recommend Don and your dealership to anyone I know that is looking for Jeep/Dodge/Ram vehicle.
Great experience
by 05/15/2017on
I was in to purchase a car for my teenage son, and Carlos was fantastic to work with! He went above and beyond making sure we were happy with the vehicle. I will definitely be buying my next Jeep here!!
OK experience
by 04/19/2017on
I liked that I was given priority and advised to make a deposit on the car to secure it since people were also making enquiries about the car. However, I wasn't thrilled about the sales process. The sales rep seemed quite evasive, and he didn't sit with me to give any further details about the car I was looking to buy whatsoever. Overall it was an ok experience.
Good experience Fr
by 01/05/2017on
Friendly and down to earth staff. Quickest car buying experience I have had.
Best Of All
by 12/27/2016on
Best car buying exp ever, Darren is the best, he did all he can does to help me find the right car with right price, and go through all the process with us, he even helped my wife to paired her phone with uconnect, and tell her step by step for every new tech in the car, will be back for service later and will be tell all my friends if they are searching a new car, Zeigler will be the place they need to check out first, THANKS DARREN, YOU ARE THE BEST
Rubicon from Zeigler's
by 12/05/2016on
I purchased a 2017 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock from Darren on Saturday. I was in the market for a Jeep, and coincidentally passed the dealership on an errand, so figured I'd stop in to Zeigler's to check out their pricing and compare it to 2 other Jeep dealers I had been in contact with. I told Darren that I was serious about buying the car "very soon" and didn't want to play games. Darren brought up the Wrangler to briefly look at the specific car, and discussed pricing. He provided pricing, and gave me better pricing on the Wrangler, and, better pricing for my trade, compared to other FCA dealers site unseen. I was in the dealership for about 40 minutes. I told Darren that I would bring my trade-in later that afternoon to get a specific appraisal. We chatted on the phone for about 15 minutes providing details on my other offers and agreed to move forward. Later in the afternoon, I brought in my trade, and was OUT THE DOOR in less than 1 hour. I do have to say this was a very easy process. I am bringing the Wrangler in later this week to add a rear backup camera, which Darren quoted at a much lower rate compared to the other FCA dealers as well. I will rate the Service as well when complete. If you do need a Jeep or Dodge, I'd highly recommend Darren at Zeigler.
WASTE OF TIME
by 11/02/2016on
this dealership advertised 2 vehicles that I was interested. took time off of work to call them at 9am to inquire about availability and specs. I was told that someone would have to physically look at the cars and call me back. 1 hour later, I did get a call back to inform me that one of the vehicles was sold. I told them I was on my way to look at the other car that they were advertising on multiple web sites. When I got there, found that the mileage that they advertised the car with was incorrect. Also found upon arrival that the car supposedly had a deposit placed on it and was not for sale. What a waste of time, energy, fuel and tolls. Someone put a deposit on the car an hour after getting off the phone with them? really?
Great Service Experience
by 08/15/2016on
I service my jeep at Zeigler and have always had a great experience. First off, they have a great customer lounge with large TV's, internet and monitors that show the service bay. I can watch as my jeep is being serviced. Everyone is extremely friendly and they always get my jeep in and out in the time frame promised. When I do have any questions, I feel like they always spend the time with me to answer everything. Very friendly and knowledgeable staff!
Great sales staff
by 05/10/2016on
Ken A. was a great sales associate! We were treated like family, very honest and not at all pushy. Only reason for 4of5 starts, was due to website. Vehicle pictured was not actual picture of vehicle, and description of option packages didn't match actual options(Stated 17" rims in opening part, but showed 20" rims in lower description, etc.) Although I was initially disappointed at seeing the vehicle, I did purchase it, and found I liked the one I bought better than the one pictured! We stretched our budget to extremes, Ken did everything he could to keep us in our budget, and we were offered, but not pushed into any further sales. All in all a great dealer experience.
