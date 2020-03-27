sales Rating

*****BUYER BEWARE ******This is by far the worst car buying experience of my life. We purchased a pre-owned 2016 Dodge Durango in August from Zak. There were some nicks on the bumpers and inside the door which the dealership agreed to fix in a "we owe." Fast forward a couple months to October 29th and we finally have the time to take the car in for a couple days. I pick it up and NONE of the nicks were fixed. Instead of painting the car they sprayed the truck with some type of rust deterrent. That should've been a bad sign already. I mean who does work on a car without checking what it's there for? Anyway, it turns out I had to bring the car back AGAIN so they can actually do the work I wanted. They give me a loaner. We go to pick up the truck and the paint job they did on it was horrendous (see pictures below). It looks like a toddler finger painted it. That is how terrible it looked. So we leave, this is our THIRD trip at this point. We live an hour away. I refused to go back again. They would have to deliver my truck back to me at my house if they wanted their loaner back. Throughout this whole process NOT ONE person was proactive in contacting us in regard to the status of our vehicle. Our texts would go unanswered by Zak and we would have to keep calling to ask to speak to a manager to figure out what was happening with it. We spoke to two different managers in the beginning all of which were trying to pass the buck. Finally got in touch with another manager who claimed to be new and he started to renege on their promises until we asked for all of his superiors' names and emails. He called back a couple minutes later to say they will find someone to deliver the truck. We finally got the truck back TODAY. Yes, this whole ordeal has been going on from Oct. 29-Nov. 13 for something that should have been completed in a matter of a couple days. At first they were reluctant to deliver the truck back to us.How unfair of them to ask us to drive for a FOURTH time because of THEIR mistakes. Even going so far as lying that they were not insured to drive it out. I mean come on. We are not stupid. The nightmare doesn't end there. They bring the truck back on E. It is disgustingly dirty on the inside from paint (see pictures below) and they didn't even put the front license plate back! They didn't even give us the screws back! What kind of business are they running? Obviously, a terrible one. Stay away from Zak and especially any Ziegler dealership if you want quality customer service. Read more