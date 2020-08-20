Awarded 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Continental Nissan

5750 S La Grange Rd, Countryside, IL 60525
(888) 576-7681
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Continental Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
(170)
Recommend: Yes (168) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Highly recommend Chuck Ippolito

by Dave Karlson on 08/20/2020

Highly recommend Chuck Ippolito. Very professional, personable and knowledgeable sales person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

494 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great sales experience

by Joe m on 07/07/2020

Salesman Ed gave me all his time and showed my special features on my new purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2017 Pathfinder Sl

by Jake on 05/18/2020

Excellent dealership to work with, salesman Kuba Luc and Tim Duda were very professional and helpful. Overall buying process was a breeze. I've purchased 3 vehicles here and would highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience buying a new car

by Ramiro Guerrero on 05/13/2020

I Highly recommend Matt in sales, and Rafael in finance. I was in a tough position and they made it a seamless process! Not to mention the manager Dennis who went over the top to please me and made sure I left a happy customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great place, Great people.

by btwohill on 04/26/2020

The people at Continental Nissan truly made the car buying process so easy. They were very knowledgeable and helpful on all topics while also providing outgoing personalities.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fantastic Car and Excellent Service

by Manal on 03/24/2020

Juan Nieves and Jocelyn Medina were the ultimate team! During this pandemic, they picked me up from my house and brought me to the dealer where I bought a new 2020 Nissan Sentra. Wow, Continental Nissan went above and beyond today. Awesome! A+++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Sale Staff

by Ron on 03/21/2020

Jocelyn Medina sale person very knowledgeable and professional,Continental Nissan is a very friendly place to do business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Good customer service

by Cisco on 03/21/2020

It was great working with Matt Klein. He was friendly. When I scheduled a meeting with Matt,he made a list of cars that I was interested in and we looked at all of them. Matt went above on providing me information.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Buying experience

by Travis on 03/17/2020

Jocelyn took great care of me and my business. Appreciate the quick turn around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Continental Nissan, John Benedetto

by T and T Pinta on 03/07/2020

We recently purchased a 2020 Nissan Murano at Continental Nissan. It is a beautiful vehicle with a smooth luxurious ride. Perfect for a retired couple. John Benedetto helped us find that perfect vehicle by showing us multiple vehicles used and new. He spent a good portion of the day with us. He even allowed us to take a lunch break without talking 1st to a manager. We looked at other dealers but returned to John. Loved his honesty and patience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazing service!

by Denise S on 03/03/2020

Matt & Tim truly made this the best and easiest car shopping experience I've ever had. They were professional and also made me feel very comfortable and didn't give me that pushy salesman feeling. I'm picking up my new car tomorrow! Thank you guys again!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

The best

by Big D on 02/18/2020

This is a very enjoyable experience in buying a new car. John Benedetto and Jocelyn Medina assisted me in this purchase, and they were so very helpful. They each deserve 5 stars !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Nissan kicks

by Peter jr on 02/15/2020

What a sweet and intelligent sales consultant Jocelyn was at continental nissan she help with with everything and showed me all the toys in the car and if I have any questions I can call her or text her and she will promptly reply

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

The buying process was very pleasant.

by James Sisson on 02/13/2020

Darek K was very cordial upon meeting. Once we started to look at a car, he was so knowledgeable. He's going to go very far in this business. I will definitely come back and recommend my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Continental Nissan

by Jihad Odeh on 02/10/2020

My experience at Continental Nissan has been a great one. I’ve been a customer with them since 2017, and have had nothing but great service for the duration. From Matt in sales, to Tim in management, and everyone in the service department who have done great work over the years on my Altima. Every time I come here, it’s nothing short of feeling like home!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Love continental Nissan

by Love continental Nissan on 02/10/2020

Tim and Matt were very helpful. Our family loves continental Nissan of countryside

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Gino

by Gino on 02/01/2020

John Benedetto was great at Nissan continental he was very polite he also answered all my questions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great purchase experience

by Great purchasing experience on 02/01/2020

Matt Klein and Tim Duda are great to work with. This is our second purchase from them and we’ve been very satisfied with both experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchased a car there

by mark wanner on 01/31/2020

Ben was fantastic. Very knowledgeable about the car and the process. His personality made the process very comfortable for me. During the process he was shadowed by a new employee. He was able to go through the process in a timely manner and educate the new employee. He was not only a good salesman but also a good educator. The entire process was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great customer service!

by Stephanie Brady on 01/29/2020

We have purchased 2 cars from Continental Nissan and have had wonderful experiences both times. We worked with Matt Klein and he made sure that even though they did not have a vehicle that met our needs the first time, he kept us in the loop on new arrivals. You get free car washes for life of you car when you purchase here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Continental Nissan

by Joanne on 01/23/2020

I recently bought my car from continental Nissan and dealt with Matt Klein and Steve Barrios, they were both very professional and made the transaction so easy and comfortable! Ill be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

