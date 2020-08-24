Great service
Great service and great experience. Bob O. went above and beyond and made the whole process quick and easy.
Dan is the man!
I am so pleased I brought my business to Continental Honda! Dan is the man! Seriously though— he made my first new car buying an easy and trustworthy experience. From my first walk-in appointment, he treated me with the utmost respect. He acknowledged how much research I had already done online beforehand, and still managed to add more value and insight I couldn’t have gotten from a purely digital exchange. The absolute cherry on top was that after I had made up my mind, Dan went out of his way to source the exact vehicle: trim level and color I was looking for in the CR-V. He had it delivered to Continental in 48 hours and within days I was driving off in my new baby! I can’t recommend this dealership enough!
Easy, stress free buying at a great price!
As a first time new car buyer, I was determined to get the best price possible on a Honda Odyssey. After shopping around at other several dealerships – and having absolutely horrible experiences – I reached out to Continental Honda. (They had such wonderful reviews!) Luckily, BILL TSONIS replied to my email request for pricing! (Because of Covid, I was hesitant go into any dealership.) He responded promptly and then quickly gave me the exact information I asked for – bottom line price and a breakdown of total costs for both a 2019 and 2020 Odyssey. We exchanged a few short emails, spoke briefly on the phone – he even gave me his cell number - and closed the deal within a few days. I felt the price Bill gave me was great! Best of all, he made the entire process incredibly easy and stress free! Bill was instrumental in my decision to purchase from Continental Honda! We live up by the Wisconsin border, but the drive to Countryside was well worth it! Save yourself major headaches and frustration – call Bill Tsonis at Continental Honda! I know will be contacting him for all my future car purchases, and have recommended that my family and friends reach out to him as well!
Needed a used car for my college aged daughter - found it and more
Dan was great and answered all my questions. Buying a used car can be nerve wracking. Glad Dan made it easy. The car was in good shape and the price was fair. I will be coming here for as long as they are open
Great Sales Experience.
As a first time car buyer, I can honestly say that I haven't had a more pleasant, professional, stress free customer service experience in my life. My primary salesmen were Dan Aristizabal and Joe Nuskiewicz. Both of them went above and beyond to ensure I had a great experience, and were instrumental in my decision to purchase from Continental Honda. I had shopped around at a few local dealers, and without a doubt, their service was just as much of a factor as the car itself in my decision to buy my Civic. Dan was friendly, easy going, and answered all of my questions thoroughly. Joe did more than enough to make sure that my general experience went smoothly and to ensure that my transition to my new car was as easy as possible. When it came time to finance my new car, I dealt with Brion Parrish. Brion took great care during the process to explain everything in detail, and to ensure that as a first time buyer, I felt confident and comfortable. Overall, I had a phenomenal experience and can't say enough good things about these three employees, or the place itself.
new car purchase
Michael Manns was excellent. He made our car buying experience easy and pleasant. Dealership participates in COSTCO program which is very advantageous.
Wonderful service with Dan
I bought my Honda Fit a month ago, and still am so happy with my purchase! As a first time car buyer, I knew I would be looking for a used certified pre owned car. Dan was extremely helpful, has a great sense of humor, and reassured me the whole time. So happy with my purchase! Thanks Dan!
Great experience!
My experience at Continental Nissan was great! Dan Aristizabal was very attentive and listened to all of my needs. Once I told him what I wanted and what I could afford the VERY FIRST car he brought out was the car that I drove home in that night. I am very pleased with my purchase!
New Honda Purchase
Dan Aristizabal was terrific in making our out of state delivery a quick and easy transaction. Upon arrival, Dan had the vehicle ready to go, along with all the paperwork ready for signatures. We left Northern Michigan in the morning, drove to Continental Honda to take delivery and were back at home that same evening in our new vehicle! Thanks Dan!
Quick and painless
I worked with Bill Tsonis to purchase a vehicle. It was straight forward. We agreed to the price over the phone. When I got there, most of the paperwork was ready and the deal was exactly as we had discussed over the phone! I would work with Bill again.
Continental honda
We bought our second Honda from jimmy landouckas. He was helpful and explained all the features carefully. He also did a great job showing us how to use the technology. I highly recommend him. Marjorie aitken
Great Experience
I worked with Dan Aristizabal to buy my 2020 Honda Insight. Dan was extremely knowledgeable about the vehicle and went above and beyond during the process to help. Dan was extremely friendly and easy to work with during the process. He spent a great deal of time showing me the ins and outs of the car to make sure I had full knowledge about all the features the car had before I left. I would certainly recommend Dan to anyone looking for a Honda!
I was hoping for a positive experience...
I was driving an 18 year old Camry and it came time to venture out into the current world of new cars and leave my tape deck behind! It was important for me to do my part for energy conservation, so I was interested in a mid-priced hybrid. I took two test drives in a hybrid sedan and small SUV from a different manufacturer and determined they were "not the one's." Back to the drawing board and in reading a review on the Honda CR-V, the end of the review noted that in 2020, the CR-V was going to be available in a hybrid. After searching availability (the hybrid CR-V's were released in the middle of COVID, so availability was extremely limited), I made an appointment to test drive one at Continental Honda. Enter Dan Aristizabal, who turned my anticipated dreaded dealer experience into enthusiasm, not only to put me at ease, but for helping me understand and appreciate all the features, technology and value of the new CR-V hybrid. He took me on two test drives, one with Dan driving and the next one with me driving and all the while explaining the numerous features and nuances of the new hybrid. I knew immediately that this small SUV was "the one!" Dan located the color that I wanted and the next thing I knew I was taking possession of my new CR-V hybrid. Dan made sure that before I drove off the lot, we took another test drive and had another lesson in the lot of all the features. He told me to call him at any time if I had any questions. Thank you so much Dan and P.S. I LOVE my new CR-V hybrid!
Good shopping experience
We purchased a 2020 Honda Pilot and we are very happy with the car. Rich Jaeger did and excellent job showing us the trim lines and options available. At our request, he also helped minimize the time we spent at the dealership due to commitments.
Great service. Great selection
Found the perfect van that I was looking for at Continental Honda in Countryside. I had been looking for months and Danny the salesman there helped us from A to Z. He answered all of our questions. Justin explained all of the paperwork and answered all of our billing questions. Would definitely shop there again!
Excellent Car Buying Experience
Very calm yet detailed car buying experience. Dan was very helpful and put my mind at ease during the car buying experience, and was very communicative afterwards to make sure everything was going well. Wonderful dealership was definitely worth the drive
Continental Honda
Continental Honda helped make my car buying experience a lot easier. Dan was very helpful and even though I got there an hour before closed still took the time to teach me the features on my new vehicle.
Extremely happy
Was referred to Bill from a couple friends of mine that had bought cars from him. Showed me a used CRV and I’ve been extremely happy with it. Thanks again.
Loyal customer
This is my third car I have bought from Continental Honda. Rich is always great. I text him what I need. He gets it ready for me and I am in and out in a hour. No empty promises no jumping through hoops. Just a straight forward transaction
great people to do business with reliable cars
My second time buying a car from here. Great staff. Dan helped me out this time and he was phenomenal and very thorough when I purchased the 2020 cr-v. Thank you :)
Amazing Experience!
Buying my first car here was such a pleasure thanks to Dan Aristizabal and all the Honda continental staff! They are enthusiastic, knowledgeable and efficient. I couldn't recommend buying from this dealership and Dan specifically more!
