sales Rating

I was driving an 18 year old Camry and it came time to venture out into the current world of new cars and leave my tape deck behind! It was important for me to do my part for energy conservation, so I was interested in a mid-priced hybrid. I took two test drives in a hybrid sedan and small SUV from a different manufacturer and determined they were "not the one's." Back to the drawing board and in reading a review on the Honda CR-V, the end of the review noted that in 2020, the CR-V was going to be available in a hybrid. After searching availability (the hybrid CR-V's were released in the middle of COVID, so availability was extremely limited), I made an appointment to test drive one at Continental Honda. Enter Dan Aristizabal, who turned my anticipated dreaded dealer experience into enthusiasm, not only to put me at ease, but for helping me understand and appreciate all the features, technology and value of the new CR-V hybrid. He took me on two test drives, one with Dan driving and the next one with me driving and all the while explaining the numerous features and nuances of the new hybrid. I knew immediately that this small SUV was "the one!" Dan located the color that I wanted and the next thing I knew I was taking possession of my new CR-V hybrid. Dan made sure that before I drove off the lot, we took another test drive and had another lesson in the lot of all the features. He told me to call him at any time if I had any questions. Thank you so much Dan and P.S. I LOVE my new CR-V hybrid! Read more