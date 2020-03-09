sales Rating

Stay Away After my second issue with Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge, I had to post a review. Initially my buying experience was a 1-star experience and then again today I had a 1-Star experience. I wanted a Jeep and they were the closest place to my house, however these negative experiences would keep me from buying a Jeep again. If you are set on buying a jeep, find a different dealer to go to even if you have to drive a bit further. Initial experience buying this jeep 2 years ago- i felt they were trying a sleight of hand the entire time---trying to pull a fast one on the price of the trade in vs price of the car. Multiple people coming into to negotiate and talking different numbers, deals, etc...i felt it was all to try to create confusion. Ultimately bought the car b/c i wanted the jeep; I regret this decision. Second negative experience---they reached out to me to buy the car back b/c they have a shortage of used jeeps. I made it extremely clear that I would only sell it back and NOT trade in for a new car. They emailed 2X and called 2X to get me into the dealer. We talked through the features of the car, accident history, extremely low mileage and then they gave me an approximate cost to purchase which was within what I would sell for. I brought the car as arranged to complete the sale and they wouldnt buy, only "trade-in". Wasted 2 hours of my day for what i believe is some shady sales technique to get me into a new car. Stay Away. Read more