Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

5133 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

4.8
Overall Rating
(33)
Recommend: Yes (32) No (1)
sales Rating

New Jeep from Marino

by Rebecca JH on 09/03/2020

Amazing experience! JC is very professional and honest. He is such a great person who are willing to help and understand your needs. I would recommend him to anyone looking to getting a car. He is truly the best dealer I ever met. It was such a pleasure experience. JC deserves more than 5 stars!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Stay Away

by Adam S on 08/14/2020

Stay Away After my second issue with Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge, I had to post a review. Initially my buying experience was a 1-star experience and then again today I had a 1-Star experience. I wanted a Jeep and they were the closest place to my house, however these negative experiences would keep me from buying a Jeep again. If you are set on buying a jeep, find a different dealer to go to even if you have to drive a bit further. Initial experience buying this jeep 2 years ago- i felt they were trying a sleight of hand the entire time---trying to pull a fast one on the price of the trade in vs price of the car. Multiple people coming into to negotiate and talking different numbers, deals, etc...i felt it was all to try to create confusion. Ultimately bought the car b/c i wanted the jeep; I regret this decision. Second negative experience---they reached out to me to buy the car back b/c they have a shortage of used jeeps. I made it extremely clear that I would only sell it back and NOT trade in for a new car. They emailed 2X and called 2X to get me into the dealer. We talked through the features of the car, accident history, extremely low mileage and then they gave me an approximate cost to purchase which was within what I would sell for. I brought the car as arranged to complete the sale and they wouldnt buy, only "trade-in". Wasted 2 hours of my day for what i believe is some shady sales technique to get me into a new car. Stay Away.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Leasing a new Compass

by New Compass JC Alvarado sales on 08/11/2020

Worked with JC Alvarado he was a pleasure to buy a car from. Great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New mini van purchase

by Steve K on 08/03/2020

We had a great experience. The process was smooth, quick and no pressure from our salesman. We told Jairo exactly what was important for us and he gave use multiple options to choose within our price range. Jairo was very kind and easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jeep Wrangler 2020

by Maria Salgado on 07/15/2020

Kenny is hands down the best sales person I’ve had so far!! Made the whole transaction fast and stress freee!! 10/10 would recommend! I love my new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon ☺️

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

NEW CAR PURCHASE

by JORGE on 07/08/2020

Sent an overnight email via the messenger service and requested to work with JC because he's a certified car salesman. He called me the following morning and we made a 6 p.m. appointment due to COVID-19 restrictions. We checked out 2 Jeeps and he didn't try to sway us either way. He wanted us to pick what we wanted. We also traded in a car and it was appraised. The money from the appraisal went towards the new vehicle. JC came with their first offer and we said we had to be at our counter offer. He came back with all of the paperwork for us to sign. JC and finance didn't attempt to go back and forth. Finance was also an easy process to go through. We spent the average 3-4 hours in and out with 2 test driver.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experiance

by Mike ferber on 06/30/2020

Great experience Working with JC and the rest of the Marino team. Highly recomend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great People

by tcmietus on 06/06/2020

Marino's was great to work with. Their entire staff was very helpful. I will definitely be coming back to for my next car here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New purchase

by Excellent customer service on 05/26/2020

Wonderful customer service. Salesman JC went above and beyond to ensure I had the right color I wanted for my truck. Excellent. Great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

JC and Mike are amazing!

by JC and MIke are amazing on 03/09/2020

JC and Mike were amazing! Great customer service and full transparency. I have visited 2 other Jeep dealership and nothing compared to Marino. Definitely will recommend to friends and family and will be back to lease again once my current lease expires.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service All around

by Great Dealership All Around on 02/14/2020

From the owner on down, the entire staff and team at Marino is 2nd to none. I shopped for a Wrangler at 3 different dealers and Marino was by FAR the most honest and helpful. The owner (Tony) came and shook my hand, my salesman JC was very patient and informative, the manager 'big Mike' was more than just a face behind the desk and made sure I was being taken care of. The greatest part of all was how quick the process went. I wasn't 'sold' anything i didn't need and the finance department was quick, efficient, and informative. This is the 2nd car I've purchased from Marino and I will be back again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

BEST CAR DEALER

by Cynthia Rivera on 12/02/2019

I walked in and from the minute I walked in Tony put me at ease with the whole process. He told me that I was in good hands and I was. They didn't force me into anything that I wasn't comfortable with. I would go back and feel comfortable referring others to them. This car dealership really cares about you and your family. You can't say that with many dealers these days. Thank you!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

do business with Marino CJD

by David Meraz JR on 10/22/2019

Fastest car buying experience, i ever had. The entire team is nice, i would recommend only doing business here for a new or used vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome dealership

by Marcy W on 10/14/2019

I am a return customer for a reason. This dealership is great. My salesman jc is a total rockstar. Probably the best car buying experience I've had. Loving my new jeep renagade

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent expereince

by VSI on 10/01/2019

Purchased a used car from Marino Jeep, they treated me fairly and respectfully, highly recommend this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Trade

by The Bahenas on 09/27/2019

Marino helped us with the trade of our 2014 Grand Cherokee to a 2019 Grand Cherokee. This our 5 car buying with Marino, our first time with JC, what a pleasure and a great person is JC, (Juan Carlos). Everything went smoothly and we are so grateful with the entire Marino’s staff. Thank you so much for everything!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Kevin on 09/05/2019

I had a great experience dealing with Frank marino and JC they were very courteous I got a great deal from them they meet sure I understood the complete process and all about my new vehicle I definitely would recommend them to other customers very pleased and satisfied over the whole experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Thank you

by Moises on 09/02/2019

Really helpful people working there they helped me from beginning to end of the process of buying my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service! Nice car

by KenW on 08/16/2019

Bought a 2019 Hellcat SRT Redeye from David Carley. Great service and quick transaction. Highly recommend you call him if you’re in the market.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Lisa on 08/15/2019

I ended up with a flat tire on Monday morning. I made it to Marino’s service department before they opened (6:30am) they opened to a line of cars at 7:00 and I made it out with a mended tire, oil change and tire rotation at 9:00 am. The waiting area was clean and comfortable and my terrible Monday turned out to be not so bad.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
