Honda City Chicago

4950 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60632
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda City Chicago

4.7
Overall Rating
(147)
Recommend: Yes (139) No (8)
sales Rating

Very satisfied with my car.

by Carmen on 09/14/2020

Friendliness. Patience. Helped me understand the process of purchasing and my options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Happy with service

by Jaime on 03/25/2021

Fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Safety recall

by James on 03/25/2021

Safety recall replacement was completed in 1.5 hours. Initially I was told that it may take 3-4 hours. I appreciate the quicker service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Linda on 03/25/2021

How they checked my car to inform me of everything it needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Amazing service

by Maria on 03/18/2021

Selena was very attentive and explained all the charges and work to be done. I truly appreciated all her help. My vehicle was returned back quickly with no issues. Thank you so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service was exceptional.

by Robert on 03/11/2021

Honda being timely with service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Safety Recall

by Angelica on 03/04/2021

Everyone was very friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Guillermo on 02/12/2021

The opportunity to have financial assistance and the very detailed information about the service my car needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Customer service

by Chavon on 01/30/2021

Good customer service. Friendly employee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service is always great

by Segan on 01/22/2021

Jon was nice and kept me updated

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Brian's Honda Civic

by Brian on 01/12/2021

When you get the oil changed, Honda will also top off the fluids. Honda also does other minor repairs the same day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Awesome Service

by Tiffany on 01/01/2021

It was the holiday and I was able to get in and out. Jon was awesome with updating me about my car and I was expected a 2 hour wait but was out within a hour. I was highly satisfied especially being able to get an appointment during the holiday week when I was off work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

Excellent

by Jessica on 12/31/2020

How quick my service was and everyone was very nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

visit

by Gayle on 11/19/2020

staff knowledgeable about my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service Dept

by Bob on 11/16/2020

Jon. Online appointment. Fast turnaround.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

sales Rating

Be careful

by Ag on 11/09/2020

Not so sure about the service. The guy that was selling the car was in a rush all the time. And I don’t know if it is just coincidence but I paid my down payment with two of my debit and credit cards and a couple hours later I noticed transactions that I didn’t make . Just be careful

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Ok

by Felicito on 09/30/2020

They were able to find the problem in my car and able to fix them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Good service

by Chethan on 09/25/2020

Was able to find the right part within short time and work with installing the part was good. Wait time was less.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Worst experience - don’t recommend buying from this place

by Dishonest practice on 09/10/2020

I made contact via internet with Thomas Rekosh last week. He immediately put me in touch with Mike S, sales manager. They were quick to accept my offer and asked for $500 deposit via credit card to hold the car till I can get there to sign and pick up the car. Needless to say, upon getting there after a 63 mile ride, the offer changed from 60 months to 72 months and the payment structure changed drastically. Both Thomas and Mike didn’t have the professionalism to come face to face to apologize and instead sent their other manager who was [non-permissible content removed]! She said businesses have bad reviews and good reviews and it’s not going to matter at the end when I said I would blast my experience and the unethical business practice of Honda City Chicago. What a hell of a response this is!!! I don’t recommend anyone shop for their car here. Theh are [non-permissible content removed], dishonest, unethical, lacks professionalism and inconsiderate. I think all three of these people should be fired!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

service Rating

5 Star Service

by Brian on 09/06/2020

Very good service. They go above and beyond what is expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Good and fast service

by Edgar on 09/05/2020

Good and fast service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

