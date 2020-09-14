Honda City Chicago
Customer Reviews of Honda City Chicago
Very satisfied with my car.
by 09/14/2020on
Friendliness. Patience. Helped me understand the process of purchasing and my options.
Happy with service
by 03/25/2021on
Fast service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Safety recall
by 03/25/2021on
Safety recall replacement was completed in 1.5 hours. Initially I was told that it may take 3-4 hours. I appreciate the quicker service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 03/25/2021on
How they checked my car to inform me of everything it needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing service
by 03/18/2021on
Selena was very attentive and explained all the charges and work to be done. I truly appreciated all her help. My vehicle was returned back quickly with no issues. Thank you so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service was exceptional.
by 03/11/2021on
Honda being timely with service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Safety Recall
by 03/04/2021on
Everyone was very friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 02/12/2021on
The opportunity to have financial assistance and the very detailed information about the service my car needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer service
by 01/30/2021on
Good customer service. Friendly employee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service is always great
by 01/22/2021on
Jon was nice and kept me updated
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Brian's Honda Civic
by 01/12/2021on
When you get the oil changed, Honda will also top off the fluids. Honda also does other minor repairs the same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Service
by 01/01/2021on
It was the holiday and I was able to get in and out. Jon was awesome with updating me about my car and I was expected a 2 hour wait but was out within a hour. I was highly satisfied especially being able to get an appointment during the holiday week when I was off work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Excellent
by 12/31/2020on
How quick my service was and everyone was very nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
visit
by 11/19/2020on
staff knowledgeable about my car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service Dept
by 11/16/2020on
Jon. Online appointment. Fast turnaround.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Be careful
by 11/09/2020on
Not so sure about the service. The guy that was selling the car was in a rush all the time. And I don’t know if it is just coincidence but I paid my down payment with two of my debit and credit cards and a couple hours later I noticed transactions that I didn’t make . Just be careful
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ok
by 09/30/2020on
They were able to find the problem in my car and able to fix them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good service
by 09/25/2020on
Was able to find the right part within short time and work with installing the part was good. Wait time was less.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very satisfied with my car.
by 09/14/2020on
Friendliness. Patience. Helped me understand the process of purchasing and my options.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Worst experience - don’t recommend buying from this place
by 09/10/2020on
I made contact via internet with Thomas Rekosh last week. He immediately put me in touch with Mike S, sales manager. They were quick to accept my offer and asked for $500 deposit via credit card to hold the car till I can get there to sign and pick up the car. Needless to say, upon getting there after a 63 mile ride, the offer changed from 60 months to 72 months and the payment structure changed drastically. Both Thomas and Mike didn’t have the professionalism to come face to face to apologize and instead sent their other manager who was [non-permissible content removed]! She said businesses have bad reviews and good reviews and it’s not going to matter at the end when I said I would blast my experience and the unethical business practice of Honda City Chicago. What a hell of a response this is!!! I don’t recommend anyone shop for their car here. Theh are [non-permissible content removed], dishonest, unethical, lacks professionalism and inconsiderate. I think all three of these people should be fired!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
5 Star Service
by 09/06/2020on
Very good service. They go above and beyond what is expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good and fast service
by 09/05/2020on
Good and fast service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments