sales Rating

I made contact via internet with Thomas Rekosh last week. He immediately put me in touch with Mike S, sales manager. They were quick to accept my offer and asked for $500 deposit via credit card to hold the car till I can get there to sign and pick up the car. Needless to say, upon getting there after a 63 mile ride, the offer changed from 60 months to 72 months and the payment structure changed drastically. Both Thomas and Mike didn’t have the professionalism to come face to face to apologize and instead sent their other manager who was [non-permissible content removed]! She said businesses have bad reviews and good reviews and it’s not going to matter at the end when I said I would blast my experience and the unethical business practice of Honda City Chicago. What a hell of a response this is!!! I don’t recommend anyone shop for their car here. Theh are [non-permissible content removed], dishonest, unethical, lacks professionalism and inconsiderate. I think all three of these people should be fired! Read more