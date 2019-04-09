sales Rating

I looked on their site, saw a car I was interested in and when I got a call, the car wasn’t available for purchase. It needed some inspections etc, fine, I can wait. I kept emailing Burt the salesperson, what’s the eta on it being eligible? What’s the walking out the door price etc. but his emails back were I’m out of the office or aggressive or badly written. I still liked the car so I disregarded those. I wanted all of my ducks in a row before I went over an hour from my house to purchase a car. I emailed him on Wednesday and Friday and he was out of the office both days but I should put a 500 deposit down on the car if I was interested. I have worked at over 5 dealers and never have I heard of this type of practice on a used vehicle. Never less, I was fine with paying the full price and financing through them (in which they get a kickback for) and waiting a few days unless it sold to someone else. I decided to get an Uber to go buy this car, knowing that if it wasn’t available they still had 3 more cars that I liked in my price range. But when I arrived someone else was on a test drive, even though he knew I was coming to purchase and I had all of the paperwork done. I just needed to sign on the line. I then normally would have test driven the other three I had in mind, but he was very emphatic that I should have put the deposit down. He didn’t know why I was upset (that I just spent 60 bucks and hour of my time) for him to tell me that I should go wait and see if they don’t buy it. Why wouldn’t he have directed me to the other vehicles on the lot instead of being dismissive of me? Needless to say I spent 5 minutes in there and then ordered another Uber to go home. It was the worst experience at a dealership and degrading on top. You had other vehicles to sell, sell me those, instead I was insulted and ordered to go sit and waste my time. I would highly not recommend this establishment, I would rather pay more money elsewhere. Read more