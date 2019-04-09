The newly remodeled Berman Subaru of Chicago, formerly Mid City Subaru, is the result of an expansion to show our appreciation for our loyal customers we've served for over 25 years. The fresh look of the remodeled dealership expands over 3 city blocks, tripling the capacity to meet the needs and expectations of our customers and upgrading every aspect of our dealership.
The renovations of our dealership include two state-of-the-art customer waiting areas, including a quiet room, a host of amenities ranging from free wi-fi to multiple charging stations, and an increase of customer parking. Berman Subaru of Chicago has been proudly serving the Chicago community for over 25 years as a proud member of Berman Auto Group. Recently recognized for a 2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award from DealerRater, Berman Subaru of Chicago is excited to change the way car shoppers do business, by offering a 30-Day Perfect Car Promise, Berman Perfect Price, and award winning service to customers.
