4330 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Berman Subaru of Chicago

3.7
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Very Positive Experience

by HappyWithMyOutback on 09/04/2019

I purchased a New Subaru Outback over the Labor Day weekend and had a very pleasant experience. The process is long and drawn out as it is, but they were very attentive and kept us updated as to the progress. I initiated communication via the internet and was promptly given a no-haggle offer that beat all others. When I arrived, the salesperson I had been communicating with was tied up and he realized that it would likely be a while so he passed us off to Hector. Hector was very attentive and was very nice during the whole process. There were really no issues that arose that were not easily corrected. All in all, I was very happy with the experience and couldn't be happier with the car!! I just wish they could figure out a way to make the process go a little bit faster, but I completely understand that is the nature of the beast. Would HIGHLY Recommend Berman Subaru and would HIGHLY Recommend Hector!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

111 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

BUYER BEWARE

by TONY V on 10/11/2019

STEER CLEAR FROM THIS DEALERSHIP. THEY ARE BASICALLY [non-permissible content removed] READY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF UNSUSPECTING CAR BUYERS........ Save yourself the hassle of talking to [non-permissible content removed]. The manager is a rude insulting and argumentative person with the title of Manager that obviously has gone to his head. The same day I walked out and drove to a Toyota dealership, and bought a new car. Totally a pleasant professional, courteous, and honest group. Berman, you are not the only game in town.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Outstanding

by JackG on 08/18/2019

Drove over an hour to get to Berman. Would have drove further. Xavier Miller was a true professional in every way. A great deal without the nonsense. My next vehicle purchase will be with Berman. Ask for Xavier,you will be glad you did. Everyone in this dealership was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by TimT on 08/17/2019

Had a great experience buying from Jeanette. Great price, no hassle — would buy from again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience with Kevin at Berman Subaru

by Brian on 07/23/2019

Our sales person, Kevin, was extremely knowledgeable and professional. He was very authentic and the best sales person we interacted with during our car buying process. Great follow up too

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Worst Experience with a Dealership/Salesman

by Alisonmanor on 07/20/2019

I looked on their site, saw a car I was interested in and when I got a call, the car wasn’t available for purchase. It needed some inspections etc, fine, I can wait. I kept emailing Burt the salesperson, what’s the eta on it being eligible? What’s the walking out the door price etc. but his emails back were I’m out of the office or aggressive or badly written. I still liked the car so I disregarded those. I wanted all of my ducks in a row before I went over an hour from my house to purchase a car. I emailed him on Wednesday and Friday and he was out of the office both days but I should put a 500 deposit down on the car if I was interested. I have worked at over 5 dealers and never have I heard of this type of practice on a used vehicle. Never less, I was fine with paying the full price and financing through them (in which they get a kickback for) and waiting a few days unless it sold to someone else. I decided to get an Uber to go buy this car, knowing that if it wasn’t available they still had 3 more cars that I liked in my price range. But when I arrived someone else was on a test drive, even though he knew I was coming to purchase and I had all of the paperwork done. I just needed to sign on the line. I then normally would have test driven the other three I had in mind, but he was very emphatic that I should have put the deposit down. He didn’t know why I was upset (that I just spent 60 bucks and hour of my time) for him to tell me that I should go wait and see if they don’t buy it. Why wouldn’t he have directed me to the other vehicles on the lot instead of being dismissive of me? Needless to say I spent 5 minutes in there and then ordered another Uber to go home. It was the worst experience at a dealership and degrading on top. You had other vehicles to sell, sell me those, instead I was insulted and ordered to go sit and waste my time. I would highly not recommend this establishment, I would rather pay more money elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Terrible Manager I had to work with

by MPdlC0220 on 01/29/2019

I was to purchase a Subaru Ascent. The car salesman I was working with was great, however when negotiating he had to get approval from his manager. The manager I had to deal with was Dan D'Andrea… Here's my issue with Dan. I was already paying above the average for the car, and this manager would not budge. -So I came up half way to his figure, and he still wouldn't budge. -So I came up again to within $100 of his figure and he still wouldn't budge. Now what's $100 to a company for a car that's $45,000? Nothing! But this manager just didn't want to let me win a thing. -So I came up to within $25 of his price (just below his offer, so I can feel like I've won something)! He rejected! So I ask now, what's $25 to a company for a car that's $45,000? Nothing!! Why would he not budge $25?? I walked out. I felt bad for the salesman that the manager he had to work with at the time would let him lose a sale over $25; but I had to walk away based on principle. Later, the salesmans' colleagues talked the manager into agreeing to my offer of $25 less, so as not to lose the deal over silly non-sense. So based on this experience, would I recommend Berman Subaru? Of course not! Who would want that kind of experience?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Great sales staff

by Jorge_M on 01/20/2019

Lee was great! He showed me exactly what I wanted to see. This is definitely one of the better car buying experiences Iâve had. I like that he showed me multiple cars without running my credit. At other places, the first thing they ask for is the amount of the down payment and your social. Again, I strongly recommend asking for Lee if youâre shopping for a Suburu. Heâs very relatable, genuine, and honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Easy-going experience

by Kat on 12/18/2018

Subarus last long, but I made sure to return to Berman Subaru (Mid-City) for my second purchase. They had by far the best deal I could find. Jeanette was the best--- no pressure, easy-going, friendly, helpful, and very responsive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Berman Subaru of Chicago

by ComfyNeko on 11/08/2018

I was helped by a gentleman named Xavier Miller he was very helpful answering all my questions and getting me into a car i really wanted at a reasonable price. Helped my set up my car stuff and gave me helpful tips while using Subarus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful, no-pressure experience!

by ChiTownDriver on 07/09/2018

We were very pleased with the experience we had buying our Subaru at Berman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Do not buy a preowned vehicle here

by BrittneyA on 06/06/2018

I purchased a preowned 2011 Subaru Forester in October 2017 and have incurred several thousand dollars worth of service charges on the vehicle at the dealership in subsequent months (starting with an oil change that was needed in the first month, ignored service checkups, and potentially a complete engine reseal). The service and management team have been unresponsive to my attempts to negotiate repair for issues that I don't feel I should be having in the short ownership timeframe. The vehicle has most recently been in their shop for several weeks awaiting air conditioning repair/testing, and my attempts to discuss resolving the latest issue with the dealership manager Joe D'Andrea and service manager Andrew Hain has met no response. Luckily we have been using a temporary vehicle but would otherwise be without the car we purchased. Do not buy a used vehicle from Berman.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great experience buying a new Subaru!

by Bjohnson91 on 04/07/2018

Steve made the entire process very easy and stress free. After not knowing what to expect he helped me pick out a 2018 Outback. Thank you so much for your time and help, it was a great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Tina is awesome

by Lszontaghpagan on 03/24/2018

Tina is awesome and help me find exactly what I was looking for!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Do not purchase from this dealership

by AwesomeCarGuy on 03/08/2018

Got billed more than sticker price because of a "mandatory Chicago package" and the person that their social media person keeps attempting to direct me Mr. D'Andrea is a person that was extremely rude and condescending to me during the sales process. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Busy place, worth the trip

by RB20105spd on 03/05/2018

Drove there from out of state, very busy on that Saturday but very cordial and apologetic for the delays. Took a test drive, Bart (very nice guy)explained all the fees, made us a very good deal and we left pleased with our experience there

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience!

by Sportswoman on 02/22/2018

Bob, our sales person, is highly experienced & made the process smooth & stress free from start to finish. We got exactly the car we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Pleased with product and customer service

by chrisdarnielle on 02/21/2018

Excellent service. Friendly and knowledgeable salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

12/29 Review

by Sas1216 on 01/20/2018

My experience overall worked out for me. I was able to get exactly what I wanted, but it took some time. I spent about 8 hours at the dealership; it seemed they were busy that day. Communication lacked between the finance team and the salesperson, but that may be due to the busy day. I ended up speaking to the general manager, Dan, and he was extremely helpful. Would definitely recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by Jessica_G on 01/18/2018

My first time looking at cars in years, I visited numerous dealerships over the course of a week. I decided on Subaru for the cars but came back and made my decision because of the customer service. Cyndi was patient and knowledgeable and I would highly recommend working with her and the team there. Best dealership in the city.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Sales Person / Highly Satisfied

by Mikea18 on 01/15/2018

Jeanette at Berman of Chicago was great. I had contacted many Subaru dealers and by far the customer service was no where near what I got from Jeanette. I am so happy with my new Crosstrek! It was all very simple and no pressure sales. Plus I got the best deal. Run don't walk to Berman and ask for Jeanette Cece!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

The newly remodeled Berman Subaru of Chicago, formerly Mid City Subaru, is the result of an expansion to show our appreciation for our loyal customers we've served for over 25 years. The fresh look of the remodeled dealership expands over 3 city blocks, tripling the capacity to meet the needs and expectations of our customers and upgrading every aspect of our dealership.

The renovations of our dealership include two state-of-the-art customer waiting areas, including a quiet room, a host of amenities ranging from free wi-fi to multiple charging stations, and an increase of customer parking. Berman Subaru of Chicago has been proudly serving the Chicago community for over 25 years as a proud member of Berman Auto Group. Recently recognized for a 2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award from DealerRater, Berman Subaru of Chicago is excited to change the way car shoppers do business, by offering a 30-Day Perfect Car Promise, Berman Perfect Price, and award winning service to customers.

what sets us apart
Reputation means everything. We've been in business for over 30 years and we've accumulated over 1,000 reviews and developed a business model that puts excellence, transparency & respect at the forefront of our relationships with our customers.
We want your vehicle to be perfect for you. If not, just bring it back and we'll give you the original purchase price as a trade-in value on any vehicle at Berman Subaru of Chicago. No matter what, we'll find the right car for you.
We take the hassle and stress out of time-consuming price negotiations. The Berman Perfect Price is determined by sophisticated software that researches identical vehicles in your area, and trusted third-party sources like Kelley Blue Book & Edmunds.
Our entire team at Berman Subaru of Chicago feels that community involvement is essential and we strive to go above and beyond our communities expectations. Learn more at https://www.subaruchicago.com/community-involvement.htm
