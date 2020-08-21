Vehicle purchase
by 08/21/2020on
Had great service from Mike Godlewski. Was extremely helpful in getting me a loan as well as answering every question that I had.
Go see Mike at Berman Nissan!
by 06/27/2020on
Had a terrible experience buying a used truck, took it in for a trade in with Mike and he very quickly and expertly got me into a great car for a great price! Highly recommend!
Great sales Rep!
by 05/27/2020on
Mike Godlewski was my sales rep and he made the car buying experience stress free and easy. He was a straight to the point kind of rep and I appreciated that. I will be sending people his way if they want to make a Nissan purchase. 10/10 for Mike !!
Great experience
by 05/24/2020on
Did you know you can get a car from your house??? Hear me out! This is the easiest process guys, I got my rogue delivered, did financing and test drive it from my house. 5 starts for Domenica and Berman Nissan!!
My second Murano
by 05/23/2020on
This is my second Murano from this dealership and always Jesus Aguilar (Sales Associate) did everything super easy and super fast. The whole team at this dealership are friendly and they always try to take care every customer very well. Really happy with my new vehicle.
Altima 2020
by 03/16/2020on
I came looking for some help, and this place they did everything to help me out with a good bank approval. Everything is very new and they have a huge service department.
Sentra 2019
by 11/30/2019on
Came to do my maintenance, and I was introduced to Jesus, he help me out through the whole upgrade program process. Really happy with my new Nissan Sentra. Highly recommended.
Nissan Sentra
by 11/14/2019on
I just bought my new nissan sentra at this dealership and Jesus was amazing helping me with the whole negotiation and also with the Bank and the approval
Taylor
by 10/21/2019on
Great service representatives, Jesus helped me find a vehicle that fit my needs. I was in and out in a timely manner which I appreciate. Got a great deal on an awesome car!!
Excelent service
by 10/15/2019on
Ecxelent service, friendly people they really help you!!
Berman Nissan of Chicago
by 10/11/2019on
Thanks to Xochilt. I am happy with my car and the whole sale process
Great service and car
by 10/07/2019on
Xochilt was fabulous. She guided us through the car buying process and took time to explain everything and to answer our questions. We love the car, we got a great price and are very impressed with Xochilt and Berman Missan!
Our New Car (Nissan of Chicago Berman)
by 10/06/2019on
We had the privilege of working with Mike Godlewski this guy is very accommodating and super friendly easy to work with, he will get you a great deal with sincerity, will love to recommend this guy with Family and Friends
Car purchase
by 10/05/2019on
Our sales person Jesus Aguilar was very helpful and patience. He took his time. To show the car and explained the entire process of paperwork.
Mike Godlewski
by 10/04/2019on
I want to clarify and confirm for the "record" that Mike Godlewski overall rating is 5 stars!!! He provided exceptional service when I purchased my vehicle on September 21, 2019. My sister was with me and she was so impressed with Mike's personal and professional skills and said she is coming back to see Mike to purchase her next vehicle. I have already highly recommended Mike to my other family members and friends.
The Maxima Experience
by 10/01/2019on
Great dealership appearance wise. Grateful to Ernesto & the Finance manager for working “magic” I love my car & looking forward to my relationship with this dealership moving forward
Always a GOOD Experience!
by 09/30/2019on
Gerson Jiménez was so helpful and explainable he made this experience go smooth and fast! Thank you again. Left Happy and satisfy.
Mike Godlewski Sales Consultant
by 09/27/2019on
I was well pleased with the personal and professional skills, Mike Godlewski demonstrated to assisted me in purchasing my 2016 SUV Nissan Rogue. I came prepared with a type list of the features I wanted, my price range, requirements and special requests for my purchase. I gave Mike a copy and within 15 minutes he found 3 vehicles matched my request and requirements and I purchased the best one. I got more "luxury features" for my money and what I did not request. Most importantly, Mike was honest with me and friendly and was not only trying to get a sale. I highly recommend him. I also recommend to potential buyers to come prepare with your requests, price ranges, and requirements in writing because you will save yourself and the sales person valuable time!
Best Service Ever!
by 09/26/2019on
Issac & Johnathan were the nicest sales people I have dealt with. They helped me understand the features in the car and made sure I got everything I wanted in my car. Chuck and Sheryl worked hard to make my 0% interest work for me 15/10 Highly Recommend!
Just got a New car
by 09/21/2019on
The service was great and the process was easy. I was well informed on the vehicle. I would definetly recommend.
Mi nuevo sentra
by 09/21/2019on
Compre mi carro con Jesús Aguilar, me gustó mucho la atención que me dieron y las instalaciones son mi modernas..el departamento de servicio es grande y atienden muy rapido.
