sales Rating

I just purchased a 2018 Hyundai Sport from your dealership. The salesman was Alex Abu. He was very confident, courteous, professional and confident in get us the best deal possible. I thought I was gonna be able to get a new car with the trade in I had, but Alex was able to work his magic and got me the best deal possible. I was able to get a new vehicle with little down. I love my car and he is the best salesman the I have ever have done business with. Also the finance manager was also very friendly and professional. Thanks to Alex Abu for all he has done for me to get my vehicle. Read more