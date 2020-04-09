sales Rating

I had an unbelievable experience at Grand Subaru. I went to Evanston Subaru initially and the sales rep was unhelpful. I called Grand Subaru about a crosstrek sport, Will answered the phone and was nothing but helpful. He even convinced me to put a deposit down in order to make sure they would not sell the car off the lot as they had low inventory. This was indeed true as they literally only had 4 cars. Later it was explained the low inventory was due to covid. Will had the car ready for me to test drive. I loved the crosstrek sport, so I said I would take it. Will worked with me on my trade in and even got me more money on my car when I had told him my car was appraised for more the day before at another Subaru dealership. As this was my first time purchasing a new car, Will walked me through everything from what he believes was worth a purchase in warranties and other nuances. Not only was Will extremely friendly, but finance was helpful. Walking me through all the different scenarios on monthly payments. I could not say enough about this experience. I would recommend requesting Will when you go.