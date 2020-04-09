Will Mojica was an awesome salesman to work with. Very polite and patient individual that provided outstanding customer service! If your looking for a WRX or STI go to Grand Subaru they will definitely have what your looking for with a decent price!
I had an unbelievable experience at Grand Subaru. I went to Evanston Subaru initially and the sales rep was unhelpful. I called Grand Subaru about a crosstrek sport, Will answered the phone and was nothing but helpful. He even convinced me to put a deposit down in order to make sure they would not sell the car off the lot as they had low inventory. This was indeed true as they literally only had 4 cars. Later it was explained the low inventory was due to covid. Will had the car ready for me to test drive. I loved the crosstrek sport, so I said I would take it. Will worked with me on my trade in and even got me more money on my car when I had told him my car was appraised for more the day before at another Subaru dealership. As this was my first time purchasing a new car, Will walked me through everything from what he believes was worth a purchase in warranties and other nuances. Not only was Will extremely friendly, but finance was helpful. Walking me through all the different scenarios on monthly payments. I could not say enough about this experience. I would recommend requesting Will when you go.
Purchased vehicle for my daughter through the COSTCO Auto Buying program. Ramon Cintron was our contact, responsible for internet sales. He was very responsive, attentive without being overbearing. His advice was very much on point and well received. Overall, better than excellent.
Matt and his team at Grand make everything easy, no nonsense, and hassle free. I highly recommend them. We drove an extra 40 minutes to this dealership for 3 Subaru purchases over the years because it's worth it. Ask for Matt Drawal and you'll be happy you did.
New Car Purchase with Ramon Cintron at Grand Subaru
by New Outback Purchase on 10/02/2019
Our recent experience at Grand Subaru was delightful. I contacted the dealership via e-mail and Ramon immediately responded and provided a price quote on the 2019 Outback Touring. We had priced the same car at multiple dealers and his quote was by far the best. We never felt pressured Ramon and the other staff were friendly and professional. He followed up on all our questions and was able to locate the car (color and all the features we wanted). We came to terms on the deal and there were no surprises or additional costs. The price was exactly as we had discussed. This is our 2nd Subaru (1st Outback) and would not hesitate to purchase another vehicle from Ramon at Grand Subaru. This has been one the most pleasant auto purchases that I can remember. After the purchase, we had a couple options added to the car and service department was just like Ramon and the sales department. They were easy to work with and very professional (Sam helped throughout the service and parts process). Thanks Ramon for making out Outback Purchase a wonderful experience.
Excellent experience with Ramon Cintron on new Subaru purch
by Eric on 08/26/2019
I contacted Grand Subaru for a 2019 Subaru Outback. Ramon promptly provided price quote for couple of trims I am interested. Once I finalized my choice, Ramon went and located the exact car I want. When I talked into the dealership to pick up the vehicle, the price was exactly what I was quoted. He is even completely transparent with the fees. An hour later, I drove my new Outback out of the dealership and I am a happy Subaru customer. Thank you Ramon for this wonderful experience and thank you for all your professional assistance along the way.
Excellent experience with Nealy Anderson on new Subaru purch
by HappyCarBuyer on 08/17/2019
We contacted Grand Subaru with a build number on an Outback we had built online, asking for the best cash sales price. Nealy Anderson replied (on a Sunday night, no less!) with a quote. We called her, put down our $500 deposit, and went ahead with the deal. At closing, there were no questions or haggling on the price or the car: We got the exact car we wanted at the price that Nealy quoted us.
This is the way car buying should be. Up front and honest.
We definitely recommend these folks, and Nealy specifically as a sales person.
I was very happy with the no hassle sales approach at Grand Subaru. The price of the car was decided with two simple conversations.
My sales person Afiza, was very knowledgeable about all of the features of the vehicle. She listened and understood my concerns that I had for buying a car that I fully intend to pass on to my daughters.
I can truly say that dealing with Nicole and the Grand Subaru team was the most pleasant car buying experience for me. Nicole was professional and truthful from the very beginning and provided all the details ahead of the time since I was coming from out of town to purchase the vehicle.
Nealy gave us a very prompt response to a Costco Auto program request, provided us with an initial quote, and was helpful in scheduling a visit for a test drive the next afternoon. When we arrived early for our appointment, another sales person set up test drives for us in an Outback (the car we ultimately purchased) and a Crosstrek (the car we were initially planning to buy). She was patient and cheerful as we cycled through interior and exterior colors and trim packages, checked for cars available from other dealerships, etc. We decided to purchase an Outback from Grand Subaru's inventory and returned the next day to pick it up. Purchase went smoothly, but the final checkout was where Nealy showed her stuff: as we were waiting for a cashier's receipt, she went over a huge amount of information about the EyeSight and STARLINK tech while we sat in our new car. She knew the options and equipment inside and out, even running off a list of EyeSight-related control buttons from memory while standing on the passenger side of the car. Her plug for the Grand Subaru service department was also instrumental in convincing us that we'll return the car there for service and inspections.
Grand Subaru exceeded my new car purchasing experience by far. Ramon is knowledgeable and committed to ensuring that you get the car that you're looking for. After sending an e-mail to multiple dealers for their best price, Grand Subaru answered promptly and competitively. Dealers that were closer offered to match Grand Subaru's price, but I politely declined since in all fairness had the same opportunity as Grand Subaru did to respond with their best price. Grand's honest and no hassle experience is what I got.
Thank you for the great customer service!
This is my second time buying a Subaru from Grand and couldn't have had a better experience. I have been leasing for decades, so have spent plenty of time in car dealerships and covered Subaru dealerships from Tinley Park to Evanston. I'll never bother with the others, I don't even know why I did. Got the best and most honest deal from Nealy Anderson and Sandy Cuttone. Nealy was beyond helpful, patient, fair, funny, etc, etc, etc, She went ABOVE and BEYOND anything she needed to do to make me a happy and forever loyal Grand Subaru (And Nealy Anderson) customer. I've already got my parents on their way to see her and would recommend her, then, to all. The two best car dealership experiences I've had were with Sandy in '16 and both Nealy and Sandy a few weeks ago.
The customer service and the deal I got blew International, Countryside, and Evanston away.
Had someone told me I would drive more than 800 miles to purchase a car two months ago, I would have told them...no way! That was before I was told about Grand Subaru and internet purchasing. From the beginning to the end, Nealy Anderson made the entire car buying process seamless. My lease in NJ was coming up and I had to make a decision with regard to purchasing my leased vehicle or a new 2019. Once I began dealing with Grand Subaru and Nealy, I knew they were better. I also contacted dealers in Connecticut and Colorado, however, no one could match Grand Subaru with either the cost of the vehicle or customer service. Grand (and Nealy) made it clear from the beginning that they really cared! I went from leasing to purchasing from Grand and I could not be happier. Thank you all for a VERY easy car buying experience!
Lou Scapellato did a great job for us at Grand Subaru
by jmkfive on 06/12/2019
We recently purchased a Subaru Outback 3.6L "Limited", in Wilderness Green Metallic, from Grand Subaru in Bensenville IL. Our salesman, Lou Scapelatto, did a phenomenal job helping us get the car we wanted at the very best price possible. We visited 5 different Subaru dealerships in 2 days, test driving the cars but more importantly test driving the dealerships' integrity and follow through. From the start, Lou was highly responsive, promptly returned all our emails and phone calls, and when we got to the showroom he didn't play any games - unlike a few of the other Subaru dealerships we visited. Lou set up our test drive quickly, completed our sale quickly and efficiently, and left us feeling that this is a dealership that can be trusted for all our needs in the future. He wasn't so much a salesman as a deft hotel concierge, ensuring that every step of our car buying process was carefully completed and pleasant, so we would have the best experience possible - with no doubts about whether we were making every decision in a smart and thorough manner. From start to finish, Lou Scapellato did a great job for us. He gave us the best price up front, never tried to pressure, upsell, or bamboozle us. Because he treated us well, we were receptive to purchasing several prepaid maintenance and extended warranty packages - which we felt were prudent and well priced.
Worked with Jeff Schade from internet sales. Jeff is a gentleman, knowledgeable, and quick to respond to emails/phone calls. Nice guy who is honest and straightforward about car availability popular options, and the buying process. I appreciate the dealership does not put dealer stickers on the cars.
Let me start off by saying WOW!!! Nicole, the internet sales manager was INCREDIBLY helpful, she got me the car of my dreams, and made the process absolutely amazing. She answered every question I had, and was extremely helpful in the process. Al in finance was also very helpful in getting my loan approved, and going over all of my coverage options and terms. These guys are a no-pressure, easy to work with group. If you're in the market for a car, shop Grand Subaru- you'll be one and done. Thanks again guys, buying my first new car couldn't have been a better experience.
I flew from hundreds of miles away to buy a subaru from Grand. Nicole worked me up a fantastic deal and she kept me informed all along the way. I highly recommend this dealership and especially Nicole!
Grand Subaru gave me the best dealership experience I've ever had by making things so smooth and easy from start to finish. I would definitely recommend it to anyone in the market for a new vehicle. Nealy Anderson, in particular, was the sweetest person to work with and was easily reachable at all times to answer any and all questions that I had. She really made the experience painless for me and I am so grateful for that! I ended up leasing a car from Grand Subaru and have no regrets...I love it!
