sales Rating

I started my new car search online, I had 2 vehicles of interest. The search resulted in 5 Lincoln & Ford dealerships. After having my questions and requests answered I narrowed it down based on the reps’ follow up, and through it all Kelsey from Wickstrom was the Only one that kept in constant contact! Each email from Kelsey included additional sales & vehicle info I needed. I chose to pursue Kelsey at Wickstrom in person for test drives. Kelsey was patient with my constant questions and color requests. After my decision was made both Kelsey & Patrick Duvall helped me make the best new vehicle decision with the most value for my Trade In! Their help was invaluable when making a big dollar purchase! Thank you both! Read more