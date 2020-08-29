Excellent 1st Rate Experience!!
by 08/29/2020on
I started my new car search online, I had 2 vehicles of interest. The search resulted in 5 Lincoln & Ford dealerships. After having my questions and requests answered I narrowed it down based on the reps’ follow up, and through it all Kelsey from Wickstrom was the Only one that kept in constant contact! Each email from Kelsey included additional sales & vehicle info I needed. I chose to pursue Kelsey at Wickstrom in person for test drives. Kelsey was patient with my constant questions and color requests. After my decision was made both Kelsey & Patrick Duvall helped me make the best new vehicle decision with the most value for my Trade In! Their help was invaluable when making a big dollar purchase! Thank you both!
Excellent 1st Rate Experience!!
by 08/29/2020on
I started my new car search online, I had 2 vehicles of interest. The search resulted in 5 Lincoln & Ford dealerships. After having my questions and requests answered I narrowed it down based on the reps’ follow up, and through it all Kelsey from Wickstrom was the Only one that kept in constant contact! Each email from Kelsey included additional sales & vehicle info I needed. I chose to pursue Kelsey at Wickstrom in person for test drives. Kelsey was patient with my constant questions and color requests. After my decision was made both Kelsey & Patrick Duvall helped me make the best new vehicle decision with the most value for my Trade In! Their help was invaluable when making a big dollar purchase! Thank you both!
Ford
by 05/30/2020on
Came in and Kelsey gave me 5 star service no haggle pricing would recommend Wickstrom to anyone!
Ask for Nathan!
by 05/30/2020on
The facilities were lovely, and Nathan was incredibly knowledgeable and professional. Would highly recommend him, and Wickstrom Auto Group to anyone in search of a quality vehicle!
Luxury Experience All Around
by 05/28/2020on
We have been purchasing and servicing our vehicles at Wickstrom since we moved to Barrington 12 years ago. We have made such great relationships with the owners and their employees over the years and have recommended friends and family time and time again. Thank you to Michelle Goss who has always made sure we are treated like family. If you are looking for a new or used vehicle Wickstrom is the place to go.
Great auto group
by 05/28/2020on
Have purchased our last 3 cars from this group, including our new Lincoln Corsair. The process has been easy each time, especially with the current situation going on.
Kelsey is the best!!!
by 05/28/2020on
I really thought it was going to be a pain in the ass to buy a car during this corona virus stuff, boy was I wrong. From start to finish Kelsey was amazing. When I first inquired via email about the vehicle the next morning I was sent a personalized video introducing herself and letting me know the car was available. She was attentive throughout and was a pleasure to work with. If you’re going to Wickstrom, ask for Kelsey!!
Wonderful customer service
by 05/25/2020on
While I may not have decided on my next purchase, My experience was absolutely stellar. Shawn Garrett was an delight, and made me feel right at home. Most dealers seem to have a high pressure environment. Yet the team a Wickstrom finds a way to make the whole process enjoyable.
Pleasant experience
by 04/17/2020on
I normally hate buying a car, but the team at Wickstrom made it so easy. There was no pressure and they were very informative. I would definitely consider going back to them to purchase our next car.
Ask for Adam Rose
by 01/31/2020on
I had a great experience at Wickstrom Auto Group. I was greeted by Adam Rose at the door with a warm welcome. I went in looking for a new 2020 Ford Escape and Adam was very knowledgeable and helpful. He was also very understanding that I was just in the beginning stages of looking for a new vehicle. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend going to see Adam at Wickstrom Auto Group.
Wonderful Customer Service from Adam!!
by 01/31/2020on
I came in looking for a new ford edge and I was greeted by Adam. He was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. Give him a call if you’re in the market for a new vehicle!
Great Experience from start to finish
by 01/29/2020on
About a week ago, I went into the Ford/ Lincoln store where I met a sales professional, Robinson Logue. He kindly showed me a few options and even brought the cars up so I could see them in person instead of just on the computer.. I ended up not choosing one of those vehicles but he kindly took me over to the Jeep Chrysler dodge store where we met Jared Nelson and within a hour and a half we were in and out of the store with a brand new Pacifica! Thank you for your professionalism and patience!
Great experience
by 01/28/2020on
My husband and I bought a new pickup a few years ago. We will be in the market soon for another vehicle. Looking forward to working with Nick Gerling again. He was great to work with last time. Very knowledgeable about the products and features, patient and accommodating. Very happy we didn’t have to deal with a high pressured salesperson. Love how clean the dealer was and friendliness of everyone we met.
Nick Gerling is top notch
by 01/27/2020on
I don’t know much about cars and I am in the market for a new one. It’s difficult to find a dealer that you trust to work with over the lifespan of your car. After meeting Nick and going over different cars and options, I definitely feel assured about Wickstrom. Nick was awesome!
I'd recommend shawn!
by 01/25/2020on
I'll start by saying I didn't purchase a vehicle, but was set up with Shawn. I wasnt set on a specific car and he actually helped me so much I decided to leave him a positive review! He gave me a ton of options in my budget and knew all about the product he was selling. Didnt make me feel dumb or pressured at all. I'm not quite ready to buy but when I am I know I'll go back to him and I'd recommend you do too. Again, thank you for your help Shawn.
Ask for Nathan
by 01/24/2020on
I have been working with Wickstrom for many years and am always impressed at their professionalism and customer service. I most recently purchased a pre owned F250 from Nathan Noffs. I had been looking for a particular truck for a while and the day it hit the lot Nathan gave me a call. A couple days later I was leaving in my perfect truck. Would highly recommend the dealership to anyone!
Easy Peasy
by 12/31/2019on
Great people to work with. Michelle was our salesperson and was amazing. We were in and out within an hour. We highly recommend Michelle and the entire Wickstrom team
Return Customer
by 12/29/2019on
Purchased many cars there, always with Manny Avila. Fair price, genuine engagement and concern for my needs.
Great Experience
by 12/28/2019on
Very happy with my overall experience with this dealership, they made the buying process very simple and made me feel like a guest, not a customer. Nathan was a great salesman and really helped me find exactly what I was looking for. I would highly recommend Wickstrom Ford and Nathan!
Great Experience!
by 12/18/2019on
Had a fantastic experience leasing my my 2020 Ford Explorer from Wickstrom. Adam Rose was great to work with. It was a one-stop shop for all of my questions and made leasing my first car a worry-free experience. I was offered a high level of customer service. Adam went above and beyond to make the transaction fun an easy. Highly recommend going to Wickstrom and working with Adam Rose!
Efficient and Informative
by 10/31/2019on
My husband and I just recently bought our first Lincoln. Our Sales rep was Jared Nelson. We found him to be very helpful in answering all of our questions. He was friendly, knowledgeable, and sought to meet our needs. He took his time explaining all of the gadgets in the car and was kindly and patiently persistent about making sure we were driving away with all of our needs met.
Good customer service
by 10/30/2019on
Nick G was awesome. Knows his stuff and really try’s to get you in the right vehicle!