I was In the market for another car so I researched online due vs directly going in first due to the current pandemic. Found a vehicle I liked and reached out to Wickstrom Auto Group. The GM Rob got back to me swiftly and told me I would be in touch with Salesman Joshua Reed . Soon after I received a video message via email introducing himself! The unique and swift customer service was a plus starting out . I drove about 50 miles to Barrington to the dealership When I arrived I was warmly greeted while social distancing and got started immediately. Did my test drive and checked out the vehicle when I returned Josh was there to answer all questions and address any concerns I had . I appreciate the fact that he was not a dishonest and pushy salesman like most! Ultimately we made a deal and I purchased an Acura TL. The dealership was very clean and easy to find . The whole process was done at ease Joshua Reed was undeniably the best salesman I have met thus far . He was professional, attentive , relatable, and most of all his customer service can not be matched . Special thanks also to GM Rob Palazzo for his role as well . I was out of the dealership in under 2 hours. Overall , the salesman and the dealership were flawless. I enjoyed the the experience , purchased a quality car, and would do business with them again!! Read more