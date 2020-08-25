Great Experience
by 08/25/2020on
I couldn't find the right car for my daughter but I was greeted on the lot by Nick Gerling. He helped me find the perfect car for us! Thanks Nick!
Purchase of a new car
by 08/07/2020on
I recently bought my Jeep at the Wickstrom Auto Group in Barrington. It was my best car buying experience. Don DiPaulo was very nice and professional. He answered all my questions and made the buying process quick and easy. I love my new car and I would highly recommend Don if you are looking for honest and knowledgeable sales person. I will definitely return to this dealership.
Great purchase experience
by 07/30/2020on
Our recent purchase, a 2020 Grand Cherokee High Altitude, is our 8th from Wickstrom and 6th from salesman Jared Nelson. The Wickstrom team and Jared have always been professional and make the buying process as simple as possible. We will definitely be purchasing from Jared and Wickstrom again.
Another wonderful transaction
by 07/27/2020on
This was my 4th in a row purchase from this dealership and I have always felt they treat me like a star. This time I dealt with Andrew Nichols and it was another easy, pleasant and transparent transaction. I knew what I wanted and though the car I had in mind was 85 miles away, they never made me feel like getting this car was unattainable. We talked about numbers over emails and he always responded within minutes. Everything I asked for was provided for me to make a sound purchase decision. I made a deposit and 2 days later the car was at the dealership. He kept me in the loop all the time. Don't hesitate to deal with Wickstrom. They are the best.
Customer for Life
by 07/16/2020on
I have been a customer of Wickstrom for over 5 years and will be a repeat customer for as long as I purchase vehicles. The words “pleasant experience” fail to describe the quality of service I always receive at Wickstrom. The staff is extremely knowledgeable regarding all vehicles, and if they do not know the answer, they will find out immediately. They are patient, understanding, and down to earth. One of the things I appreciated in my most recent car buying experience, was the lack of “bothersome”. At other dealerships, I have expressed the slightest interest in any vehicle and suddenly, I am bombarded with emails and phone calls following up. At Wickstrom, I was able to shop at my leisure, and take the time I needed to figure out which vehicle was right for me. The buying process was so simple. Eric Jensen has been the most helpful in all of this. Working around my schedule from test drives, to signing papers, it has been wonderful. I will continue to gloat to my friends and family about the wonderful service I received at Wickstrom in hopes that they too, see what I am talking about. Eric- Thank you for helping me find my dream car!
Wrangler Purchase
by 07/16/2020on
After visiting several dealerships that over promised and flat out lied to me about pricing, I called Wickstrom Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Barrington. They had the exact Wrangler I was looking for. I was politely greeted by my salesman, Eric Jensen. Eric went over the Wrangler in detail and then took me for a test drive on their special track - think the Jeep experience at the Chicago Auto Show, but on steroids. It was a blast! The negotiation process was actually pleasant and there was no pressure. Eric was upfront and honest and I feel like I got the best deal. I highly recommend Wickstrom CJDR and Eric Jensen.
Excellent Experience
by 06/30/2020on
If you are in the market for a new vehicle, I highly recommend heading over to Wickstrom and asking for Don DiPaulo. I was searching for a new Jeep Wrangler and had visited a few dealerships in the Chicago suburbs. I found that sales associates were either extremely pushy or very indifferent, as if they didn’t want to be bothered. I contacted Wickstrom online and spoke with Don on the phone. After our initial conversation, I knew this was who I was purchasing my vehicle from. He is positive, helpful, and has a great demeanor. This positive experience extends to the entire team at Wickstrom. Everyone we interacted with during the purchasing process was fun to talk to and appeared to enjoy their job. This speaks volumes for Wickstrom as an organization and employer. Thank you for an excellent experience!
Highly recommend
by 06/28/2020on
Eric Jensen and Wickstrom Jeep, provided the best car buying experience I've had. We purchased a new 2020 jeep wrangler sarah altitude with raised off road package. Very well educated about their products and services. Took exceptional care of my wife and I and our boys. NO pressure sales tactics, definitely NOT pushy. Extremely knowledgeable and helpful. Very well run service dept and very knowledgeable service advisors. Wickstrom has spotless showroom and service dept. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!
Good experience
by 06/27/2020on
Purchased a used Jeep from Eric Jensen at Wickstrom Jeep in Barrington IL. Really good experience with no pressure. Eric and Andy let us take the car for an extended time which helped our decision. They were quick, friendly and professional. High marks.
Great Experience
by 06/26/2020on
Wasn't sure what we exactly wanted and working with Andrew Nichols was awesome. He was patient with a newbie jeep owner and took his time going thru everything. i would definitely recommend this dealership and salesman to anyone.
Best dealer I've ever been to!
by 06/24/2020on
Eric Foret was the NICEST salesman. We had a horrible experience at Napeltons so coming here was a breath of fresh air! They went above and beyond to get us into the car we wanted. I definitely recommend this dealership
Great Experience
by 06/01/2020on
Wonderful experience. Have bought a lot of cars but this was by far the best experience. Bob and Andy were great to deal with. I can't say enough, I will definitely tell anyone looking for a Jeep to go see Bob.
Professionalism
by 05/29/2020on
Don DiPaulo helped me have an amazing experience while purchasing my new Wrangler. I was dreading the experience based on past wait times and service delivery. Everything at Wickstrom was very professional and timely. The whole staff was professional, in fact. The dealership is very clean. Don was honest and awesome. Everyone seemed to be genuinely invested in their customer service there. I highly recommend Don and Wickstrom.
EASY buying experience!
by 05/27/2020on
Fantastic experience. Started with Chris when I walked in and finished with Eric Foret - very professional and EASY buying experience. First class operation - would recommend Wickstrom to anyone looking for a new vehicle.
Exceptional
by 05/22/2020on
I was In the market for another car so I researched online due vs directly going in first due to the current pandemic. Found a vehicle I liked and reached out to Wickstrom Auto Group. The GM Rob got back to me swiftly and told me I would be in touch with Salesman Joshua Reed . Soon after I received a video message via email introducing himself! The unique and swift customer service was a plus starting out . I drove about 50 miles to Barrington to the dealership When I arrived I was warmly greeted while social distancing and got started immediately. Did my test drive and checked out the vehicle when I returned Josh was there to answer all questions and address any concerns I had . I appreciate the fact that he was not a dishonest and pushy salesman like most! Ultimately we made a deal and I purchased an Acura TL. The dealership was very clean and easy to find . The whole process was done at ease Joshua Reed was undeniably the best salesman I have met thus far . He was professional, attentive , relatable, and most of all his customer service can not be matched . Special thanks also to GM Rob Palazzo for his role as well . I was out of the dealership in under 2 hours. Overall , the salesman and the dealership were flawless. I enjoyed the the experience , purchased a quality car, and would do business with them again!!
First Class Experience
by 05/19/2020on
Feeling uneasy about visiting businesses during this pandemic, the Wickstrom team made purchasing a vehicle safe and easy. Jared our sales guy made it a seamless transaction. We were able to purchase our new vehicle without stepping foot into the dealership. They brought a vehicle (actually brought us two, to compare) to our home and let us drive it for a couple days. We decided on the Jeep Grand Cherokee limited and couldn’t be happier with the vehicle. Thank you to the GM, Andy for also being involved in the communications. We appreciate their professionalism along with the ease and safety of the entire process. Thank you Wickstrom, Jared and the rest of the team.
Excellent buying experience
by 03/12/2020on
We have been buying Jeeps and Lincolns from Wickstrom for several years and dealing with Manny. He has treated us very professionally, and has given us the best service we could imagine. He has gone above and beyond in trying to get us the best deal, and also finding rebates and discounts we could not find on our own. I would highly recommend Wickstrom Auto Group, and especially Manny for your car buying needs. This is a top notch dealership that puts the customer first in our opinion.
Great sales staff
by 02/27/2020on
Jared in sales is who I would recommend talking to. Extremely helpful and low pressure. If they do not have the vehicle you want, he will work hard to find it for you.
New Car Lease
by 02/27/2020on
Eric Jensen was great to work with. He listened to our wants and needs. He help us find a Jeep in the price point we wanted. Very nice and easy to work with.
Go see Eric
by 02/27/2020on
Highly recommend Eric Jensen @ Wickstorm, he’s very knowledgeable and has a great no pressure approach! Eric and the Wickstorm team will get you in what you need!!
Great!
by 02/25/2020on
Eric Jensen was really great to work with. He was very patient with me as it was my first time purchasing a car. Also very quick at communicating with me prior to buying. Thanks Eric for making my experience so positive and easy!