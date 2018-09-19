AMAZING customer service
by 09/19/2018on
I was amazed at the service I received when I came in to Cutter Dodge in Pearl City. I was expecting the super pushy salesman and got the exact opposite. Cameron listened to what we wanted and provided outstanding service. His manager Romeo was also an amazing part of this experience. The two of them went over and above my expectations to get me out of my current car and into a brand new van that we wanted for our growing family. Words and reviews can not express how much these two helped us feel comfortable with the process and happy with the results.
AMAZING customer service
by 09/19/2018on
I was amazed at the service I received when I came in to Cutter Dodge in Pearl City. I was expecting the super pushy salesman and got the exact opposite. Cameron listened to what we wanted and provided outstanding service. His manager Romeo was also an amazing part of this experience. The two of them went over and above my expectations to get me out of my current car and into a brand new van that we wanted for our growing family. Words and reviews can not express how much these two helped us feel comfortable with the process and happy with the results.
Great!
by 06/29/2018on
Awesome place if your looking for a car or truck! The sales people were super nice and made sure we got exactly what we wanted within our price range. Cameron was the sales person that I worked with. He was very aware of my requirements and what I was looking for. He took the time to find my perfect car. I highly recommend coming here first if you are looking for that perfect vehicle!
Car Purchase
by 06/19/2017on
I had a great experience at Cutter Dodge with the help of Armando Maza! He was very knowledgeable and didn't pressure me about anything he was simply straight forward with me about purchasing a car.
Great Service
by 05/13/2017on
I received some great help and service with Armando at the dealership.He made purchasing a vehicle easy and hassle free. He helped the fulfill our needs and got the best value. Its a great business.
Sales personnel
by 04/30/2017on
Nice and friendly sales people... Even after selling the car still went beyond to try and get me an even better deal... Would highly recommend
Awesome!
by 04/24/2017on
So ended up at CDJR due to bad customer service at Servco auto leeward. As we arrived at CDJR we were greeted by the sweetest, perkiest ray of sunshine (nicole) which is the exact opposite of how we were feeling leaving the other lot. Nicole made us feel so good, she gave us great insight, she was knowledgeable and we really felt comfortable with telling her how we felt and the issues that we were looking at. I am beyond satisfied and so content with our purchase bc of the car itself but mostly bc we made a great new friend. If i could have taken her home with us, WE WOULD! Even Eva, the financing guru was AMAZING. She told us like it is, told us what we should fix, how she could help us, and really worked her butt off to get us a great deal. we loved her. Definitely proud to be new Jeep owners and members of the CDJR family!
Relieved
by 04/10/2017on
Thank you Armando for your patience and for understanding my needs! This salesman rocked! Keep up the good, hard work!
Fast and Fantastic Service
by 03/08/2017on
The dealership and staff were fantastic and professionally. They made the car buying experience easy and quick while ensuring we got exactly what we were looking for. Armando Maza was a fantastic sales representative who I would highly recommend to anyone looking for a car.
Cool and helpful
by 03/07/2017on
Nate Emmans was cool and so helpful. Thank you for the awesome customer service!
Best car experience ever
by 02/20/2017on
This is the second vehicle that Nathan Emmans has helped me with and I've always been very pleased with his professionalism and knowledge of vehicles and very personable and helpful during and follow ups after sales to insurance that I am happy with my vehicle. Top notch, much Mahalos Nathan
Best service
by 02/20/2017on
I went to cutter dodge to pick up my Durango that was being serviced and while waiting I started to look around and seen a van that I liked. My sales consultant NATE EMMANS helped me. He is the BOMB. He got the keys took it for a test drive. Went back to the dealership started the paperwork and next thing I'm driving off the lot in my first brand new car. He didn't pressure me into getting something I didn't want. He worked with me form beginning to end and he knew how much I wanted the vehicle and he did everything to get me the perfect vehicle for me and my family and at the perfect price. If you are looking to get a new vehicle I refer you to go to cutter dodge Pearlcity and see NATE EMMANS you won't regret it.
Great experience
by 02/20/2017on
Ask for rocky! She's so friendly and really makes buying a new car that much easier.
Amazing
by 02/19/2017on
Today I had the pleasure of visiting Cutter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Pearl City, HI. I just moved to Oahu from the mainland for work and had always dreamed of owning a Jeep. I took an Uber to the dealership and ironically enough my driver (driving a Jeep) recommended Scot Lucas and had nothing but wonderful things to say about him. Once I arrived I met with Scot and got the process started. I have never purchased a car before and I was a little apprehensive, but Scot made the process painless and fun! He was funny, considerate, and most important genuine. He was upfront about everything and really seemed to want the best for me. The entire staff I worked with was fabulous, but Scot really stood out. I was able to walk out with a brand new Jeep Wrangler with a great deal! 10/10 thank you!
Excellent First Time Car Buyer Experience
by 02/03/2017on
Went in to Cutter Jeep Dodge on Kam Hwy at Waimano Home Rd. with intension of buying a used car. From being greeted by Rocky, dealing with sales consultant Henry and his manager Nate and finally Mr. Manning was as smooth a car purchase could ever be! Albeit, there were moments of slight frustrations, in the end, all worked out to my satisfaction. I would recommend this Dealership.
Thank you for saving my life.
by 01/23/2017on
I would like to say thank you to Nicole and Nate for helping me out of a situation with my old car I cannot tell you how greatful I am that they were able to give me a chance with my new car. I can't begin to explain of how greatful I am. This is the place to go if you want a car.
Customer for life!!!
by 12/25/2016on
Awesome group of guys.... Helped me a lot to find my dream car with a really great price!!!! Huge mahalo's to Mr. Travien Glass for your awesome services!!!! If you guys need help you should hit this guy up!!!!
Amazing experience, Kyro is the best!
by 11/21/2016on
My husband and I went in not completely sure what we wanted but Kyro was an amazing salesmen and really listened to what we said. He didn't try to get us into something that didn't work with our budget and had a great personality and was a pleasure to work with! We would absolutely suggest anyone to do their business here and use Kyro as your contact.
1 Comments
Celina Eklund
by 09/26/2016on
As for the sales side department, we'd give them 10 stars if we could. Celina Eklund is a must see if you want someone that has the patience & understanding on getting you in a vehicle that's gonna make you happy without feeling any doubts at all. She doesn't pressure you at all as some sales people we've worked with in the pass at other dealerships has made us feel. We're so happy we found Cutter Dodge Pearl City & can guarantee to you that we're referring everyone we know to go there & see Celina at the sales department. Wish I could say the same for the service department, but maybe upper management will work on a lot of there imperfections. We're so glad there completely separated from the Sales side sad to say. Maybe the Sales department could help turn them around for the better. Other than that, BIG HUGE MAHALO TO Celina & can't forget Buddy as well for helping us & making us feel right at home. Cutter Dodge Pearl City will be our only stop for future purchases of vehicles & will always be a part of our family. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH & CAN'T THANK YOU ENOUGH once again
1 Comments
Best car buying experience
by 08/22/2016on
Awesome sales person! Got me what I was looking for.
1 Comments
Kaleo Perry the best salesman ever
by 07/30/2016on
Awesome experience of purchasing my first brand new dodge Van. My salesman Kaleo Perry was very knowledgeable and efficient he knows what a customer wants and needs. Me and family love our New dodge Van from cutter. If you are looking for a new or used car go see Kaleo at cutter dodge Honolulu.
1 Comments
See Marc for great customer service
by 07/14/2016on
Marc found me the only 2 door standard on the island at the time. I take it to the summit of the highest mountain on the island.
1 Comments
1 Comments