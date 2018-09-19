sales Rating

As for the sales side department, we'd give them 10 stars if we could. Celina Eklund is a must see if you want someone that has the patience & understanding on getting you in a vehicle that's gonna make you happy without feeling any doubts at all. She doesn't pressure you at all as some sales people we've worked with in the pass at other dealerships has made us feel. We're so happy we found Cutter Dodge Pearl City & can guarantee to you that we're referring everyone we know to go there & see Celina at the sales department. Wish I could say the same for the service department, but maybe upper management will work on a lot of there imperfections. We're so glad there completely separated from the Sales side sad to say. Maybe the Sales department could help turn them around for the better. Other than that, BIG HUGE MAHALO TO Celina & can't forget Buddy as well for helping us & making us feel right at home. Cutter Dodge Pearl City will be our only stop for future purchases of vehicles & will always be a part of our family. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH & CAN'T THANK YOU ENOUGH once again