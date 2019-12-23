This was my first new car and I am so happy I got a Honda. The sales rep, Julius was really helpful and worked really hard to stay within my budget. I have always loved Honda (especially the Civic) since my family purchased on when they first came out. I hope to drive my Civic for as long as that family car (18 years!).
I've been coming to Island Honda for service for many years, first with a 1999 Honda Civic I brought over from the mainland in 2007, now with a 2017 HR-V I bought a couple of years ago. When I replaced the Civic it was still in excellent shape and sold within 15 minutes of walking out the Island Honda door. The HR-V is just as dependable, due in part to the service provided by Island Honda. Thanks, Island Honda. I love you!
Island Honda has really stepped up their game from what they used to be. I had a faulty battery on my vehicle and had to stop by the Service Department unannounced 30 minutes before closing. They were able to replace the battery without an appointment and for no charge as it was covered by warranty. I was very impressed.
I had to have my car towed into service dept. They looked at it as soon as they could. Fixed connector so vehicle would start. I requested that window that was going off track would be repaired. As soon as window regulator came part came in, they installed it.
It was my first time bringing my car in to get checked out. My service advisor was the sweetest...wish I remembered her name. She made me feel welcomed and acknowledged my concerns. Picked up my car earlier than expected and again, she went over what was done with my car and was just completely in awe with the great customer service!
We purchased at, and have had all service done by, Island Honda. They are always courteous, knowledgable, and professional. Just had another routine service with Dietrich as our service advisor. Another excellent experience. Mahalo for taking good care of our car and us Island Honda.
My service rep Dietrich was really nice and helpful.The new waiting area is great. I do wish that Honda could do an oil change and tire rotation quicker than 2 hours though. I think I'll go to regular quick-lube places for oil changes in the future.
90% of my experiences here have been great. They have advanced technology, they text you to let you communicate with them while your car is getting serviced, most of the staff is really great! Don't try to schedule online and don't leave a message, keep calling back until someone answers. If you want your car back quickly, be the first to drop off. Shopping and eating within walking distance helps kill time. Clean and well run imo. I appreciate these guys! They even washed my car!
The only problem I had was trying to reach the service department. The number posted on the website just rings and rings nobody answers. Managed to reach the Service Manager for assistance. Other than that the Service writer was very professional and provided excellent service.
I made an appt to have my safety inspection done. The Customer Service rep was very polite & offered me several different options of days & times. Once I arrived, I was greeted immediately. The service was Fast, Friendly, Accurate & they checked my vehicle for any other problems I might face in the near future. I highly recommend Island Honda & will use them every time I need car service.
