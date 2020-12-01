sales Rating

My experience with Honolulu Ford is very unsatisfied and very poor service . First, I went through multiple sales associates because the first one only talked about himself and did not know anything about the vehicle. He only wanted the sale and probably could care less about customer service. The second sales associate was a little better but in the end, very poor customer service as well. I was treated as just another customer and only the sale of the vehicle was the focus to the sales person and the environment of the process was worst. The questions I had asked was not answered truthfully, i felt that the sales person cared about getting more customers in a day rather than concentrating on the first deal that was being completed. Next, I tried to follow up on the discrepancies I found with the vehicle and no return or reply from the sales associate to date, I called, text messaged and no contact to address my concerns. Honolulu Ford customer service deserves no stars and will not recommend this dealership top anyone. I will also be doing a rating/review on Yelp on this dealership and the sales associate . Read more