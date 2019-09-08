sales Rating

Ok so I took my Audi to this location to get it serviced and I will say this was the worst experience I've had in regards to servicing my vehicle . I walked in and absolutely none of the staff greeted me until I opened my mouth and said that I needed my vehicle serviced. (How unprofessional). I asked the staff who would be able to service my vehicle and they sent me to Tim Brooks. He and I discussed service plans for the vehicle and I left my car there. They didn't finish servicing my car until a week later. Throughout the process I communicated back and forth with Tim Brooks who rarely returned my calls and texts about updates regarding my vehicle. Tim told me my car would be ready on several occasions but when I requested updates he always told me a different story. The first time I visited for updates on my car it wasn't ready. I visited the location a second time since I wasn't able to get in contact with Tim and asked if my vehicle was ready and he told me it was ready. Tim went to the service area and I followed behind him and lo and behold, my Audi was on the elevated car ramp with its parts dismantled on the floor below. Tim then said to me my car would be ready the next day (so he lied). He then told me and said he would call around 5 pm. He did call later when I was on my way to the location with updates and said the car was ready and that a service tech was test driving it, so I went there and my vehicle wasn't ready....again (still on the ramp with parts dismantled. Once the service was completed on my car Tim withheld my car due to the company that I have a warranty with being closed due to inclement weather (which had nothing to do with me because everything was in order). So I had to wait and additional day to get my vehicle. This inconvenience me because I had to find transportation to and from work because Tim wouldn't release my vehicle to me. Very disappointed with this Audi location I expected an exceptional experience from and Audi dealership. Read more