Carl Black Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Carl Black Buick GMC
Larry in Service
by 02/16/2021on
Larry A. in the service department is the best! He was ready for me at my service appointment time. He provided white glove service and was upfront on when my car would be ready. He even found/added a $10 off oil change coupon for me. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honestly Pleased
by 02/25/2019on
My car was in there collision shop and shop have been totaled but wasn't. The Carfax would label this vehicle serious damage and no one would buy it so it went to a wholesaler. The sales manager John and sales rep Nick were excellent to deal with. Matter of fact I have never had to sit there and argue about price. I believe I would buy another vehicle from them any day of the week. Mike
Great buying experience
by 04/23/2018on
This was the best car sales experience that I have ever had. They were very knowledgeable, friendly, and dedicated to getting me in the car that I wanted. They really rolled out the red carpet and made sure to do everything that they promised; to include beating the trade in price that car max gave me, I would use them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding customer service!
by 07/25/2017on
Outstanding customer service. Everyone made my daughter feel very comfortable getting her car serviced at Carl Black. Thank You!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad deal
by 01/21/2017on
Problems with car after only 18 months. Told by sales rep Enclave should have never been sold to me.Lake of communication, No fair offer for trade in for newer car after approved for loan.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience with 2016 Acadia Denali
by 05/04/2016on
Scot was outstanding. Without ever being pushy, he carefully lead us to the right decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch Service!!
by 10/22/2015on
The convenience of the concierge program is amazing. I truly appreciate the customer service involved in making my day just that much easier to get my vehicle serviced. Tommy Webb helped me with not only suggesting/reminding me of the service discount I was eligible for. He was very communicative and helpful and gave me options for service and educated me on what was truly needed. I appreciate the excellent customer service at Carl Black Buick in Roswell. Thank you!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/19/2015on
My Acadia hit 100,000 miles and so it needed some maintenance work. I was able to use a courtesy vehicle while the work was done and that was very helpful, even though it didn't have heated seats on some very frigid days :). They also had to do some work on the transmission which was still under warranty and so they took care of that as well. Nick Rose was very helpful and courteous as always. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience - 5* all around - James was awesome!
by 10/21/2014on
I flew from West Palm Beach, South Florida to purchase my GMC from Carl Black. I had contacted >20 dealerships near my home and further away, and can honestly say that Carl Black Roswell treated me the best, answered my questions, went out of their way to make my deal happen, handled everything with a smile, and responded to everything I asked. In contrast, many other dealers just kept plugging away with the Automated Form Emails, ignoring the questions they didn't want to answer, telling me things I had not asked about, and pushing their own agenda. After driving all the way home, loving my new car, and driving it for a week, I can look back and say that I would absolutely do it all again - in fact, having had the experience I am even more likely to try to buy my next car from Carl Black! Everybody I met, from Sante in Finance, to Jon the manager, James the internet sales manager, Anna who called to give me updates and Daniel who collected me from the airport, everybody was first class. I would do it again in a heartbeat and would not hesitate to recommend Carl Black Roswell to any friend, or anybody else that would like to be treated well and get a good deal. A++++ from somebody who only gives 5*s when they are fully deserved! Thanks, James!! We will be back
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service, nice facility
by 07/15/2014on
Attentive and fast service. I liked that I was able to schedule a same- day appointment on your website. Comfortable seating area- I was able to get work done using your wifi, which made my mid-day appointment that much easier. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change and Trip Prep
by 07/10/2014on
I had to have the oil changed and also have the car inspected before taking it on a road trip. Two of the tires needed to be replaced and so they took care of that while I was there so I didn't have to make another trip to the dealership before leaving town.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Working as Designed"
by 09/18/2013on
My Buick Enclave's sunroof has leaked for the entire first year of ownership. Service dept unable to fix. Service mgr now says its working as designed. When checking with three other Enclave owners in neighborhood, none had this problem. Service manager's response: "who are you going to believe? Me or a bunch of mothers at the bus stop? Offensive!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Would NEVER go back
by 09/18/2013on
Horrible experience. After buying the exorbitantly over priced Enclave, my sunroof has leaked for the entire first year. Smiley has done absolutely nothing to make it right. After visiting with him face to face and proposing a settlement, he did not even have the decency or courage to call me back. I am telling everyone I know what a poor example of customer service and responsiveness this dealership exhibited. As for prior posters, I have no doubt the gentleman would show up and ask how he could earn your business when you are there to buy. I just wish you luck when things go awry and you are depending on him to earn your loyalty. Don't hold your breath. PS: I wish I had done my homework before the purchase. You will find that leaking sunroofs are apparently a common problem with this so-called "luxury" SUV. Search "leaking sunroofs on Buick Enclaves" and read on.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great job! Keep up the good work Carl Black Roswell!
by 01/06/2012on
Carl Black Roswell Buick gmc, job well done. May I just say that I would recommend this dealership to anyone! Let me just ask you a question. Have you ever been into a car dealership and after driving the Enclave and making sure it was the right one, then after going over numbers the owner/gm comes out, "Smiley", and he personally shakes your hand and asks if he can earn your business? I was blown away to be quite honest, and im sure that anyone else reading this would be too! That is what I call an incredible customer service! I get all my service done at Carl Black and if there is a better service department in North Atlanta, please let me know because the service is tough to beat. Everything is always so clean and they have a very nice waiting lounge with reading materials and ipads to play on. The place has almost a party-like atmosphere when you walk in the store. With popcorn, ballons, and a jumpy for the kids so they arent running ramped. I generally grab a courtesy loaner vehicle when i have my service done there anyways to get a few errands done. I will only buy my vehicles from carl black roswell from now on!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Dealership to Try Buying a Car--Stay Away!
by 08/17/2009on
August 17, 2009 Carl Black of of Roswell Dear Edmunds, Here is a litttle feedback on the dealer below; one of the respondents to my internet pricing request. The response came from a Keoffry Russell, Internet Sales Consultant. Carl Black Pontiac Buick GMC 11225 Alpharetta Hwy Roswell, GA 30076 This dealer e-mailed me a quote on a car that matched what I was looking for, but was priced much higher than the other dealer responses I received. I asked them "why, what was the basis for the price, and if it reflected the GM Supplier Pricing national event currently being advertised". The Internet Sales Rep responded that the price they quoted was MSRP, and that Supplier Pricing is only given upon customer request. All I can say is that this smells of DISHONESTY to me, the type that gives car dealers a bad name. I am happy to say t hat I have choices, and one will be to NEVER shop at said dealership any time now or in the future, and to be sure to let my friends know of dealers to avoid. Well, this posting is the start of my spreading the word!
Pontiac GTO Lease-mare
by 07/28/2007on
I will never buy or lease another car at this dealership. I decided to lease a GTO at the end of the first year of availability when dealers were basically selling/leasing them at invoice and GM had a huge manufactorer rebate as well. Coupled with a good risidual it seemed like a great deal... until I got to the dealer. After telling the dealership what I wanted as far as a payment and what I was going to put as a downpayment, the games began. First, they started the usual back and forth with the sales manager which I clearly stated that I wasn't interested in doing. This of course took over an hour of my time just to get to the number I was originally asking for. The reason I stayed it out was that they assured me the car I wanted parked out front was available (silver with a red interior). Right after we worked the deal, they informed me that one was already sold to someone else and they made a mistake. This may be true, but I find it more likley the outright lied to me to keep me haggling over the price. So off they went to locate me one from another dealer and after finding one reasonably close they told me they sent a courier to pick it up. So if I would just wait for a bit, the car would show and I could go ahead and get the financing taken care of while I wait. Looking back on it, I should have just walked out and never gave this business my money but I was already in for a couple hours what was one or two more to finish up. Well after an hour waiting for the financial guy to become available, I finally get into the office and see a whole set of charges not on the original deal we worked out. So back to the negotiating table I went... pretty irritated at this point. So after all this I am determined to get the car I want for this price... which is exactly where they wanted me I suppose. Another hour went by going back and forth until I give in $5 a month just to get the deal done and get out of there. Prior to signing the final papers I was told the car was being cleaned up and it would be ready in a few minutes. I then go to the sales guy and say lets go see it. HA! No GTO even at the dealership. I was told it would be in the next day or maybe the day after as they were having some problems getting the car from the previous dealer. By now I have signed for the car, kicked over my cash and waited no less than 5-6 hours to get out the door. A couple days later they finally did get the car in and it came without the security card necessary to get replacement keys. I was told they would be coming soon. Well nearly three years later and MANY calls to service and sales have still not yielded the key card. Absolutely horrible treatment and I certainly feel duped. I guess this is par for the course from most dealers.