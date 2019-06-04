Great experience
by 04/06/2019on
I worked with Eduardo and James and they were excellent. Eduardo took time to listen to the car I wanted and what my needs were for this vehicle. Thank you for a great experience.
Enterprise Car Sales Review
by 06/01/2017on
I recently worked with Andre at the Cobb Parkway (Atlanta, GA) location, and he was the epitome of service excellence. I appreciate both he and the sales manager (Don), as they were patient, thorough, transparent, respectful, and timely in their partnership with me. I will be sure to recommend Enterprise Car Sales to family and friends in the future.
Deceived
by 11/06/2015on
We wee told the car had 1 year free of Sirus radio. Also there was a GPS. Neither of these were on the car. I will not recommend this else people. We were lied to. This will cause us additional monies . You know what is said about car____________.
