Enterprise Car Sales Marietta

Visit dealer’s website 
227 Cobb Parkway S, Marietta, GA 30060
(877) 934-0743
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Marietta

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great experience

by Marly8080 on 04/06/2019

I worked with Eduardo and James and they were excellent. Eduardo took time to listen to the car I wanted and what my needs were for this vehicle. Thank you for a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
3 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great experience

by Marly8080 on 04/06/2019

I worked with Eduardo and James and they were excellent. Eduardo took time to listen to the car I wanted and what my needs were for this vehicle. Thank you for a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Enterprise Car Sales Review

by rmmelecio on 06/01/2017

I recently worked with Andre at the Cobb Parkway (Atlanta, GA) location, and he was the epitome of service excellence. I appreciate both he and the sales manager (Don), as they were patient, thorough, transparent, respectful, and timely in their partnership with me. I will be sure to recommend Enterprise Car Sales to family and friends in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Deceived

by madfemale on 11/06/2015

We wee told the car had 1 year free of Sirus radio. Also there was a GPS. Neither of these were on the car. I will not recommend this else people. We were lied to. This will cause us additional monies . You know what is said about car____________.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
54 cars in stock
0 new54 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500 Classic
Ram 1500 Classic
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes