Rick Hendrick Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Rick Hendrick Chevrolet
Great experience!
by 07/13/2021on
Ricardo Anthony was super awesome, my daughter and I were very happy with our purchase . He was patient, helpful , professional and made sure we were satisfied.
Great experience!
by 07/13/2021on
Ricardo Anthony was super awesome, my daughter and I were very happy with our purchase . He was patient, helpful , professional and made sure we were satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best time every
by 07/12/2021on
Innocent was great he new the answer to every question I asked and made the process fast and fun!! I will tell everyone I know to go to rick Hendrick and buy a car from Innocent he really care about his clients
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Make sure go see NICK JEAN-GILLES
by 07/03/2021on
Awesome service and the rep Nick he is very cool he when above and beyond to get us our car we wanted they have very good deals here come and gets your new cars
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BEST SALEMAN EVER
by 06/29/2021on
I was finally ready to buy a Chevy Traverse and then I found out that there is a shortage due to the microchip shortage. Expecting to have to wait a few months to have a car built for me, I went to Rick Hendrick's in Duluth to discuss how to make that happen. I drove up and out comes Salesman Miguel Guerrero. I told him what I wanted and he said to come inside and we'd talk about it. Turns out he had the exact Traverse I was looking for being delivered soon. So, with that being said I jumped at the opportunity and I'm now awaiting my new car in the next week. Miguel was knowledgeable and so super nice. He guided me through the whole process and it was the quickest and least stressful car buying experience I've ever had. If you need a car and a superb salesman, call Miguel Guerrero.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My Experience was Horrible
by 06/29/2021on
My experience has been horrible. The lies started soon as I called. The sells man, Justin Annis, said that The vehicle I wanted (2021 Chevy Tahoe Z71) was on the lot. So after running my credit and adding unnecessary hard inquiries to my credit report I was told that I'd have to wait two weeks for the vehicle to arrive. As an out of state buyer this has been a major inconvenience. I had already ran an application with a local dealer who also didn't have the vehicle. If I was going to have to wait I would have gone with the local dealership. I missed out on two local opportunities to purchase this vehicle based on these lies. Next was my trade in. I made my trade in on 06/05/2021, and the account still hasn't been paid off. When I dropped the car off Justin said it would be paid off at that time. Then then the Finance Manager, James Wright, came back and said it would be paid when the finance company paid for my new vehicle. When I followed up about a week ago. James said that the check had been sent and provided a tracking number. That tracking number goes to somewhere in Arizona. My payoff address is in California. So that was also a lie. I am still making payments on both vehicles until the trade in is paid off. Additionally I was without a vehicle unnecessarily until the new car came. If it wasn't going to get paid off there was no reason for me to bring my trade in before the new vehicle arrived. Next, I was told that, for my inconvenience, the vehicle would be delivered to me and that I would be given a free tank of gas upon arrival. When the vehicle came they refused to fill the tank up. Car mats that were promised on the I Owe You form. The vehicle was delivered without them, and once I informed the organization about it I was told that Justin would follow up with me. He never did. When I tried to call neither Justin, James or the manager at [contact info removed] would answer the phone. I woke up early one morning and just drove up there myself to retrieve them. I was also told, by Justin, that my vehicle registration paperwork was in the glove box when the vehicle arrived. That was I lie, the paperwork has to be mailed to my local DMV. I was also told that the vehicle would be delivered on the 20th, and that didn't happen either. Know what you are getting yourself into with this organization. For the amount of money I just gave this dealership for this vehicle, I am absolutely astonished by the customer service I received. I won't be back. As soon as the dealership customer satisfaction survey hits my email account I will be filling it out and providing all of this information. This was shameful.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Job Guys
by 06/28/2021on
These guys worked hard to get the deal done! They were thorough and walked me through all parts. Alex and Rickey were Great! Thank You guys!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Alexandre Beaulieu service
by 06/28/2021on
I had a fantastic experience with Alex he assisted me in getting the car of my dreams! 10/10 I would highly recommend him great customer service skills and knew what I wanted!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Car Buy
by 06/26/2021on
I worked with Matthew Dupree. His attention to detail was amazing. He made the whole experience for purchasing our 2021 Traverse Easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service, very happy
by 06/26/2021on
David was a great help in getting us into our new truck. We love it, can't thank him enough!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Unwanted Accessories
by 06/26/2021on
The worse car buying experience I’ve had. Purchased a brand new Tahoe that had to be ordered due to a chip shortage (understandable). I worked with Matthew Dupree however I was forced to purchased $2,000 worth of unwanted "accessories" including door guards (that I did not want), nitrogen filled tires (I don’t travel off road), and floor liners (that I never received ). When my car was delivered to me, my salesman advised that “the floor liners are additional and not apart of the accessory packaged deal” their was no follow up advising me beforehand that I would not received them although it was communicated it was apart of this forced accessory oackage. I was also advised that the car I saw and test drove would be the same exact model that I would received from the manufacturer, this was also a disappointment as a feature I was sold on with the Tahoe console was missing when my SUV was delivered. I was advised that this was “also a upgrade”. Overall, the selling practices are sneaky and communication is grey when it comes to what you are purchasing. I wouldn’t recommend purchasing from this dealership unless you feel like going back and forth and are ok with purchasing unwanted accessories.
Thank you!
by 06/25/2021on
Johnathan made the car search very easy. He answered all my questions and helped me narrow down my search. He was patient and made sure I was able to get the best deal. 10/10 would definitely recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Great customer service
by 06/23/2021on
Had the chance to work with Phil and he really made the process easy going . I was only there for a couple hrs which I thought would be an all day event . He was able to put me in a car that I like and I am grateful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 06/18/2021on
Do yourself a favor and go see Ricardo Anthony and Rickey Love. They care about your situation and go over and above to make it happen for you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nathan is the best!!!!!!
by 06/18/2021on
I had a wonderful experience with Nathan. He made buying my car much more pleasant than I anticipated. He was very attentive and patient with me throughout the entire process. I appreciated his honesty and knowledge about the car. He made the entire process smooth and did it with ease. If you are looking for a car please shop with Nathan Benson at Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Duluth. You will not be dissapointed. I will definitely be back to see him for my future car purchases. Thanks again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buyer Beware
by 06/17/2021on
I went to Rick Hendrick in Duluth on 06/15/2021. Worst experience ever!!!! My sales person was Justin. I expected the normal haggle you have to deal with when you go to a dealer, but to lie and misrepresent this company is where I have issues. I was pressured into a different vehicle because you wasn't going to be getting anymore of this particular vehicle until next year. Per Georgia law if I do not take position of the vehicle it is not my vehicle. It will be 4 to 6 weeks before the vehicle i was pressured into come into the dealer. On 6/16/2021. I went to Rick Hendrick in Buford who informed me they had 2 Trailblazers on they lot they sold today and will have more within the month. Justin and his so called "manager" the short black pear shape fella, you want to lie, be dishonest, and play games with people, well let's play! I called and spoke to James who was supposedly a "finance manager" was very condescending and a bigger [non-permissible content removed] than those other two. The finance manager that i dealt with was Tremelle or Jermell whatever your name, he stated my deal would not be finanalized until the vehicle comes in and I finish signing the paperwork. So explain to me why I can't cancel the deal? I'm not going to say Rick Hendrick is a horrible company but this particular location is a JOKE and full of dishonest people who like to play games!!!! If you want to buy from Rick Hendricks go to the Buford location!!! Buyer beware!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New 2021 C8
by 06/14/2021on
My guy Mr Miguel took care of me with my new purchase .. came in months earlier than expected
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellence
by 06/08/2021on
Very welcoming environment! Sales and front desk greeted me with a smile. Rick Hendricks has a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with a guarantee of satisfaction. I would recommend any sales rep as well as the service is top rated. Fast, easy, and smooth transition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Another great experience with Nick !!!
by 06/07/2021on
Once again Nick Jean-Gilles took care of me. Bought a 2019 sonic 2 years ago. Came in today and he got me into a brand new 2021 Trax. Highly recommended. Always in and out , never a long process with Nick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great and consistent service!
by 06/06/2021on
I come often and every time I come, I'm greeted and taken care of by the most courteous and professional associates.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome experience
by 06/05/2021on
Brandon Robinson was my salesman and he was fantastic! He greeted us with a smile, made us feel welcomed and he went above and beyond for us. This was the most pleasant experience in purchasing a vehicle. Brandon answered all of my questions, and I do mean ALL of them! He was always very responsive, attentive and professional. The car was not available for me to take home at the time I signed the paperwork, but Brandon delivered it to me personally. Upon delivery he made sure I didn’t have any questions or concerns. I highly recommend Rick Hendrick dealership, but you definitely need to ask for Brandon! I give this experience a 10!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Brandon Robinson
by 05/31/2021on
Brandon Robinson was my salesman and he was great!!! He went over the vehicle I was purchasing in detail and explained all of the options to me. He made me feel like he really cared about me and my needs for a vehicle and was not just interested in making a sale. If you’re looking for vehicle please go to Rick Hendricks Duluth and ask for Brandon Robinson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments