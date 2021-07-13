sales Rating

My experience has been horrible. The lies started soon as I called. The sells man, Justin Annis, said that The vehicle I wanted (2021 Chevy Tahoe Z71) was on the lot. So after running my credit and adding unnecessary hard inquiries to my credit report I was told that I'd have to wait two weeks for the vehicle to arrive. As an out of state buyer this has been a major inconvenience. I had already ran an application with a local dealer who also didn't have the vehicle. If I was going to have to wait I would have gone with the local dealership. I missed out on two local opportunities to purchase this vehicle based on these lies. Next was my trade in. I made my trade in on 06/05/2021, and the account still hasn't been paid off. When I dropped the car off Justin said it would be paid off at that time. Then then the Finance Manager, James Wright, came back and said it would be paid when the finance company paid for my new vehicle. When I followed up about a week ago. James said that the check had been sent and provided a tracking number. That tracking number goes to somewhere in Arizona. My payoff address is in California. So that was also a lie. I am still making payments on both vehicles until the trade in is paid off. Additionally I was without a vehicle unnecessarily until the new car came. If it wasn't going to get paid off there was no reason for me to bring my trade in before the new vehicle arrived. Next, I was told that, for my inconvenience, the vehicle would be delivered to me and that I would be given a free tank of gas upon arrival. When the vehicle came they refused to fill the tank up. Car mats that were promised on the I Owe You form. The vehicle was delivered without them, and once I informed the organization about it I was told that Justin would follow up with me. He never did. When I tried to call neither Justin, James or the manager at [contact info removed] would answer the phone. I woke up early one morning and just drove up there myself to retrieve them. I was also told, by Justin, that my vehicle registration paperwork was in the glove box when the vehicle arrived. That was I lie, the paperwork has to be mailed to my local DMV. I was also told that the vehicle would be delivered on the 20th, and that didn't happen either. Know what you are getting yourself into with this organization. For the amount of money I just gave this dealership for this vehicle, I am absolutely astonished by the customer service I received. I won't be back. As soon as the dealership customer satisfaction survey hits my email account I will be filling it out and providing all of this information. This was shameful. Read more