sales Rating

My name is Kelsi Billings and my boyfriend bought a 2014 Nissan Sentra for me for a Valentine's gift on February the 12th. Since then, I have had nothing but trouble from these people. It all started when about 3 weeks from purchase, they call me and tell me that my deal isn't going to be funded because I owe them $150. The $150 that was owed was already paid to the dealership in form of a deposit from a rental car that was going to rent. Instead of the rental department applying the money to the down payment, she refunded the money back to my credit card. It took them T-W-O weeks to let me know of the mix up. They told me that my deal wasn't going to be funded. So I called Nissan Acceptance (who houses my loan) and they tell us that there is no problem with the loan. Which brings me to today (3/11/15). I went up to the dealership to get my key molded for my vehicle because I lost the key. I purchased a key replacement plan with the vehicle so the cost of replacing it is covered. So when I arrived, John (service guy) tells me that the insurance hasn't paid him and that he can't give me the keys. So, a couple of moments later, a fax arrives with the credit card info from the insurance company for payment and he places the key on the table in front of me. At that time, the finance guy comes out and tries to explain to me what happened to my deal that "hasn't gone through" even though I got a statement for payment from the lienholder today. While doing this John grabs the keys and hides them. That's when they tell us that they are not releasing the car to me til I pay them the $150. First off, this is not my fault. I paid what I was supposed to pay. Secondly, no one told me that something was wrong until more that 14 days later. Thirdly, they are now holding my vehicle illegally (it is registered to me) and refuses to give me the keys that they insurance has already paid for until they get another $150 from me even though it was their mistake that they deal wasn't done properly. They were extremely ugly to me and do not care that I need my vehicle to get to work in a couple of hours. These people: Darryl, Kristi, John, and Ashley are the worst people in the world and I will never go there again and suggest that you don't either. Read more