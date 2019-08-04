Global Imports BMW
Customer Reviews of Global Imports BMW
Poor Sales and Service!
by 04/08/2019on
Even the “Genius” staff didn’t know how the access the Bluetooth Pin, so I left without it working! I had to find the instructions on YouTube myself to take back to the dealer the next chance I get, during the week when the Service Dept is open, so they can scan my car’s system and get the pin. Ridiculous! Also, I was supposed to be provided with the service records but was not and am still waiting for them to email them to me. I need to go back there as well to get the second car key that didn’t work and needed a battery they’re supposedly getting. All of this should have been done before the car was for sale, not discovered by the client!!! Poor job, Global!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fantastic Experience!
by 07/22/2019on
In my previous experiences, getting my car repaired was NEVER an enjoyable experience ... hidden costs, unexpected delays & up-charges for items not 100% necessary have always left a negative impression on me - I've experienced every possible problem when dealing with auto repairs .... until I met Chris & Chance at GLOBAL IMPORTS BMW. They were - by far - the most responsive, dedicated, professional team of individuals that I've ever worked with in the auto industry and I ended up having a fantastic experience while dealing with a very tricky & difficult automotive repair. Chris & Chance - thank you so much for making this experience enjoyable and for instilling a level of trust with me and our family! We will be back - every time - when we need future maintenance and/or repairs! THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointment Sonic / BMW
by 05/14/2019on
-Poor scheduling - no loaner - them multiple trips and a stripper car loaner without gas -Keep car a week and not fully fixed (third week of service and 4th service trip with same issues innate to car from day I got it. -NO personal follow up
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best service ever
by 04/03/2019on
Global Imports service is the best I have ever experienced in 50 years of dealing with servicing my car. They always live up to expectations. My recent experience with Colin Austin, my service representative was outstanding. Turiya, a BMW genius, is an incredible young woman. Her smile lights up a room and I would hire her if she was not already employed. Great organization that makes what is usually a tedious experience pleasurable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer Beware: Unethical Service and Finance Team
by 12/18/2017on
I have had a BMW since I was 16 years old and I am now in my 40s. This is the FIRST time I have had extremely POOR service with a dealer. I purchased 2 new cars with Global Imports within months of each other, I financed via BMW Financial and even purchased a Wheel and Tire extended warranty from BMW Financial ...well I thought. Come to find out when bringing my care into service that Global Imports duped me and gave me a 3rd party warranty on my 5 series. When I bought it in for service to use the extended warranty a year later, I found out after calling BMW USA when Service advisor Bridget Ryan said that my wheels were not covered and that I could drive on the dangerously bent wheels UNTIL the tires started to leak and THEN the 3rd party warranty would pay to replace them. When I escalated to the service manager, Chris Davis, he said...and I quote. I'm just the service manager you have to take it up with someone else but I just need to know who is going to pay if we service the car. I have called BMW USA to hopefully resolve it. DO NOT GO TO Global Imports. I feel like I have gone to a used car dealership that is trying to get over on you for money by using unethical selling practices. And with a Service Manager that is unwilling to ensure Good customers get adequate service and have NO concern for the customers safety. Every person in my family has purchased a BMW from Global Imports, but for Global Imports; It is not about Customer Service or Customer Loyalty, it's about how much money Service can get out of you despite their mistakes. They have lost a GREAT customer and as an Avid BMW owner, I urge you to find another dealership than to deal with Global Imports.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst Service I have ever had at BMW Dealership
by 12/03/2017on
Arrived 20 minutes before my scheduled appointment and reserved a loaner car. 90 minutes later I was finally leaving. Thats correct, took 90 minutes to drop car off and receive a loaner. Then the loaner I was provided at less than 1/4 tank of gas. So after waiting 90 minutes and late for work, I needed to locate a gas station. Several other customer were upset and asked for the service manager, who care less about our time and poor service. All he could say was, we working on it and its gotten better. Better answer would have been, let me see if I can get some people to help speed up the process. Then two days later I received a text advising car was ready. Not to mention I never received a call from my advisor the entire time my car was there although I asked her (Cory) to follow up on a question I had. Additionally I was able to see on BMW app my car had not moved since 1045 that morning but didnt receive a text till 445 pm advising it was ready. When I called to ask about the items I had questioned about (since I never received a call), I was advised the advisors go home at 5. So you can understand my frustration. Lastly I tried to explain to them I paid for the maintence plus on my vehicle and it included brakes and wipers to which they told me it did not. It only included oil changed and filters. Why would someone pay extra to include oil changes. Doesnt make sense. So I called BMW of America and they confirmed that my plan does include those items. Needless to say, I did receive the wipers and still need to get some. They dont listen to customer and can care less about you and your business. Would avoid them at all cost.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Absolutely horrible
by 11/07/2017on
Buying a vehicle from this dealership has been one of the worst experiences I have ever had. Prior to driving over 250 miles to see the vehicle I was speaking with Justin Oliver (Salesman) and I informed him that there was an oil leak based on the photos sent to me, he said they would not have time to fix it before I arrived. So in writing Justin Oliver said they would send me a check based off their service departments quote to get it fixed at a place of my choosing. I drove to the dealership, agreed on a deal, confirmed several times that they would be sending me a check for the repairs within two weeks. Weeks go by and I never received the check, texted and called Justin Oliver several times, then called the Sales manager Ross Ingle. It has been 4 months and they are refusing to hold up to their end of the deal, I have yet to see the check that was promised to me before I even bought the vehicle. Be very careful going to this dealership, they will promise you the world but will not make good on those promises, even if you have it in writing.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome Experience
by 11/03/2017on
Left another BMW dealer for Global and havent looked back since. The sales representative, Travis was very patient with me and very helpful in getting me the used car that I wanted. He also stayed well into the evening to go through the cars options and setting. I actually learned of things my older BMW had that the previous sale person neglected to point out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 11/03/2017on
My son gave me the name of Kunal in sales as some of his co-workers had dealt with him. It was a great experience. I have to admit I had been to Global 7-8 years back and did not have a good sales experience but this was totally different. Kunal took his time and with his GSM gave me a great deal on just the car I wanted. I would highly recommend Global and Kunal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Only Place I'll Ever Buy a BMW!
by 10/20/2017on
I have purchased many vehicles in my lifetime, and no business or dealership is perfect, but what separates this dealership from any other one I've ever visited is their management team. No matter what kind of issue you're having, someone from management is ALWAYS available to talk. It doesn't matter if it's at night or on the weekend, they will promptly give you a call back and do everything in their power to make the situation right. It doesn't matter if the issue is small like a rebate you're inquiring about or whether it's big like the actual purchase of a vehicle, these guys are A+ and will take whatever time is needed to discuss things with you. I have purchased two M240i vehicles from this dealership in the past 8 months and would never do business at any other BMW dealership out there! Their service dept is second to none (very organized, clean, professional, and modern), the ladies who greet you when you walk in the front door are very friendly and professional, and the layout of the facility, the customer lounges, and the cafe and coffee machine are all huge pluses as well! So, if you're in the market for a new vehicle, don't waste your time anywhere else because this place is great whether you just have questions, are looking to purchase a vehicle, or need service for your vehicle. But, most importantly, if a mistake is made or a problem arises, you'll have the comfort of knowing that management (Jarred S. and Jim W. in particular) will step in immediately to help resolve any issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Total Rip-off
by 10/17/2017on
Unfortunately, my experience here was terrible. It's been a long time since I got ripped off by an auto repair shop, and I didn't expect it from a BMW dealer. I've owned BMW cars since 1998. Never until now have I had a complaint. I took my newly purchased 2004 model 640 in because the air conditioning was not operating. I bought the car at Global in March and it was "Certified Pre-Owned". The service manager informed me when I dropped the car that it needed an "Annual service", which entailed changing the oil (I put 2800 miles on the car since purchase). He also said the the annual service included a computerized check, which he informed me cost $130. I asked why the vehicle hadn't had a check prior to my purchase, since it was "Certified". No answer, just a shrug. So now I'm into this shop for $ 140 for the oil change and $130 for the "vehicle check". Then I'm informed that the micro-filters need to be changed. Again, why wasn't this done prior to the sale in March when the vehicle was "Certified"? No answer. Then I'm informed that the air conditioning wasn't working because there was no refrigerant in the system. The system was recharged, and no leaks were found. So how does a "Certified Pre-Owned" BMW run out of A?C coolant without a leak in 6 months? Again, no answer from the service manager. However I am informed that as the original vehicle warrantee had expired in August, and there was no malfunction found in the A/C system, that I was responsible for the re-charge of the A/C system. That's $157. Finally, this shop adds a "Shop Charge" of $65.55. When I asked what this charge was for, the service manager told me it was to cover the miscellaneous items like brake fluid, windshield washer fluid, the paper mats which are used to keep the car clean, etc. He told me the charge was a % of the bill, rather than a flat fee. So essentially, this shop tags on a 10% fee just because! So $723 later, my 6 month old "Certified Pre-Owned" car is returned to me. The positive note to this review is that the A/C now runs and I got a lousy car wash. Please do yourselves a favor an find another shop to service your car. Needless to say, I won't return, nor will I ever consider #GlobalBMW when I purchase my nest car. A Total rip-off if ever I saw one.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Phenomenal Experience and Auto
by 10/03/2017on
My purchase of my new X1 was fantastic. We were in and out in a few hours and the service was phenomenal. To top it off, I love my new X1. It drives great, has excellent gas mileage, and looks fantastic. Thank you so much for the great service!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEWARE
by 08/31/2017on
Worst customer service I have ever experienced. Do yourself a favor stay away for this dealership at all cost. I would pay to have my car towed 500 miles not to visit Global BMW
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Please rethink if you are doing great!
by 08/08/2017on
Worst experience I ever had while purchasing a car. This is my 5th car purchase and the most horrible. I understand that due to various issues things changes but I guess considering such a huge brand they should have proactive measure laid out to take care of them. I don't know if it is BMW's, Showroom's or Agent's mistake but ultimately it is the customer who goes for the toss and have to bear all the pain. Just because you are having huge sales doesn't mean you can be so lame in you processes. Too much said here are the frustration I went through (yeah not just one) - Setting the right expectation. Bought a 2015 Fully Loaded X5 CPO on 7/21, was told that I will have the delivery by 24th. But then the series of frustration started due inability of people to estimate things. Everyday I was told tomorrow. This went on until 8/1. - While taking the day of delivery found the box in the boot was left unscrewed. What kind of check they do before giving delivery to the customer? May be it is customer who has to do all the checks for them. - I was promised excellent detailing will be done before delivery, I think it was just washed I could still find dust in the boot storage boxes. Not sure if that is what they mean by excellent detailing. - I did not get second key at the time of delivery. I was told it will be ordered new and mailed to me overnight. Well thankfully they ordered it on time, but second disaster My name and address was given wrong on the package. WOW! Till date haven't received (8/8). - This one I wont say is an issue but please do not think customer is fool. As the delivery was getting delayed I was being told, "we will make it up, will give gifts". Come on you give gift to everyone who buys a car. So, it was not something you were making up for late delivery. I don't want any gifts by please do not set or present expectations in wrong. Guys understand who have a good turn over but every customer is important so PLEASE! DO NOT TAKE THINGS FOR GRANTED.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great deal - super service!
by 07/11/2017on
We found a 2017 X3 and a very good price and Travis Robinson did a great job of being my "eyes" on the ground since we live in St. Louis. He walked around the X3 and described, in detail, every piece that I asked him to check. He was VERY precise and helpful and "sold me" on it over the phone. We left early from STL and it took about 9 hours with our trade-in in hand and the entire process took about 4 hours to complete. I felt some pressure with the Finance part to add some services that I wasn't interested. This entire time should have been shorter but it is what it is. Travis was quite a host and a very good sport after all the ribbing we gave him. I will keep him in mind if any friends need a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 06/22/2017on
This was the best car buying experience I've ever had. Travis Robinson was an attentive sales advisor who paid attention to my wants and needs in a new vehicle. He helped me narrow my search down and pick the vehicle that was perfect for me. This is my second BMW and I get the feeling I'm going to love this one just as much as I loved the first. Thanks Travis!!!! You're super Covfefe :-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service!
by 04/12/2017on
I purchased my vehicle without going into the dealership from a different state. I was able to purchase a vehicle without haggling over the price or someone trying to push products and services I did not want. Justin Oliver is very knowledgeable about BMW products, warranties, and made himself available to walk me through all of the technology features over the phone.
Excellent Staff and Service
by 04/03/2017on
I purchased car from Hussain Akbarali and he was great help & took care of all the aspects very well. Hussain and Benjamin/Morris were great on helping me with the process and detailing to me everything. They showed me several cars with great patience & Knowledge and let me decide which one I want to purchase. He even followed up next day to check whether we liked the car or not. I have to say that this was the best car buying experience we've ever had. We couldn't have asked for more. Everyone at the dealership were very professional and kind and helpful. I would highly recommend this dealership as their customer service, cafe and servicing is outstanding. Every person there was friendly and ready & willing to help.
Global BMW Service
by 01/03/2017on
Jeff was very professional. He made me feel like I mattered. I loved the constant updates & the text messages along with a text of the invoice. I had an 8:30am appointment & was greeted by all when I arrived. This would have been a 5 star experience had it not taken all day to complete the service. It was almost 4:30 by the time my car was ready for pickup.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My BMW 320I w/IDrive
by 12/29/2016on
My recent service went super. The guys were very caring and even found something as I was leaving that was not part of the service but, was a warranty item then, took the car back into the shop and quickly fixed with minimum delays.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality Service at Global BMW
by 12/16/2016on
Kyle was the best , provided great customer service. Responsive, helpful and had a great attittude.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
