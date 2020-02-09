Leslie was awesome!
by 09/02/2020on
Leslie was great! She took care of me when I was looking to buy a car and we had a lot of fun together! If I ever need a new car in the future I'll definitely seek her out again! I suggest everyone do the same!
Leslie was awesome!
by 09/02/2020on
Leslie was great! She took care of me when I was looking to buy a car and we had a lot of fun together! If I ever need a new car in the future I'll definitely seek her out again! I suggest everyone do the same!
Great Service
by 09/01/2020on
Thank you so much to the off lease only team Matt Tonnsen and Michael Passell for you quick but through service.
Georges Herard
by 08/30/2020on
Georges was amazing and helped me out a lot. When I thought I couldn't get a car, he made sure to get me an approval. Will and Albert were amazing as well! Way to go!
1 Comments
Great Service!
by 08/30/2020on
Dudley and Guesly were awesome! They were informative, professional, funny, and patient!
1 Comments
Absolutely stellar
by 08/29/2020on
Reyna and Albert E. were fantastic they found exactly what I was looking for.
1 Comments
;Great Service
by 08/29/2020on
It was a great pleasure to have met the salesman of the year, Dudley Brevil. Based on the results of his service, we will refer our friends and family to be served by him. We believe that he serves to serve again. Thank You!
1 Comments
Georges Herard and Robert Graham
by 08/29/2020on
Georges Herard and Robert Graham were great in helping us out through the process of purchasing our cars. They both went above and beyond and made it an enjoyable experience.
1 Comments
Our experience
by 08/28/2020on
Troy was a pleasure to work with he was very very knowledgeable he answered all the questions we had almost went above and beyond to make sure we got the vehicle we wanted. If you go to offlease ask for Troy you won’t be disappointed
1 Comments
Georges Herard
by 08/28/2020on
Georges Herard was very helpful. He made sure I was able to get the rate I desired for the vehicle before I came in. Once I came in, the process was pretty quick. Georges already had the vehicle ready for me to test drive and all the paper work ready as well. Thank you, I had a great experience.
1 Comments
good service
by 08/27/2020on
Dudley was very helpful and polite i enjoy working with him
1 Comments
super friendly
by 08/25/2020on
Great people here at offlease only. Super friendly service and very attentive staff. This is my my second time here and Jeremy was wonderful as my sales rep and Gary was great as my financial advisor! I'll definitely be back here if I ever need another car again
1 Comments
Georges Herard
by 08/25/2020on
Georges Herard and Lennox Young were very helpful. I bought my Toyota Rav4 at Off Lease Only and they did everything they could to get me an approval. I appreciate them very much.
1 Comments
Amazing Service
by 08/23/2020on
Georges Herard and Dragutin were very helpful and caring to our family needs. I would highly recommend their services. If we ever need their services we would definitely come back.
1 Comments
Amazingly great
by 08/23/2020on
watne is the best in sale so far. Look for anytime you buying a car. I would recommend him all the time. Wayne will take care of you . Ira was very good too.
1 Comments
Amazing service and easy
by 08/23/2020on
George Herard and Ira Kaplan were amazing people to work with. They were very friendly and showed much kindness while shopping. The experience with them was phenomenal and would definitely recommend shopping here.
1 Comments
George Herard and John Mendes
by 08/22/2020on
Georges Herard and John Mendes Georges did a fantastic job getting my Nissan Sentra. He answered all my questions and very cordial and would highly recommend!
1 Comments
Excelente atención
by 08/22/2020on
Excelente la atención x parte de Jeremy y Amy good good
1 Comments
Excelente
by 08/22/2020on
Excelente mi experiencia con Jeremy y Amy, satisfecha, buen trabajo
1 Comments
Easiest car purchase ever
by 08/20/2020on
Luigi was very responsive and made this process very painless! Loving my new car and thank you off lease only !
1 Comments
Very friendly environment and staff.
by 08/20/2020on
Troy and Lenox were great. I was able to explore and find what I actually wanted and needed.This was my first time purchasing from Off Lease Only and this will be my go to place, moving forward. Very friendly environment and staff. They really are #1 on my list.
1 Comments
Very happy
by 08/20/2020on
Wonderful service from both salesperson Bret Hunter and finance person Kyle 3rd time customer will be back again thanks for a good experience
1 Comments
1 Comments