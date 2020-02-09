Awarded 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Off Lease Only Palm Beach

Awarded 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
1200 South Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406
(855) 473-1613
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Palm Beach

5.0
Overall Rating
(906)
Recommend: Yes (902) No (4)
sales Rating

Leslie was awesome!

by Eric on 09/02/2020

Leslie was great! She took care of me when I was looking to buy a car and we had a lot of fun together! If I ever need a new car in the future I'll definitely seek her out again! I suggest everyone do the same!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2169 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great Service

by Destiney on 09/01/2020

Thank you so much to the off lease only team Matt Tonnsen and Michael Passell for you quick but through service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Georges Herard

by Bret Bailey on 08/30/2020

Georges was amazing and helped me out a lot. When I thought I couldn't get a car, he made sure to get me an approval. Will and Albert were amazing as well! Way to go!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service!

by Dani on 08/30/2020

Dudley and Guesly were awesome! They were informative, professional, funny, and patient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Absolutely stellar

by Danley on 08/29/2020

Reyna and Albert E. were fantastic they found exactly what I was looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

;Great Service

by Lenese on 08/29/2020

It was a great pleasure to have met the salesman of the year, Dudley Brevil. Based on the results of his service, we will refer our friends and family to be served by him. We believe that he serves to serve again. Thank You!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Georges Herard and Robert Graham

by Elvalinda Gonzalez on 08/29/2020

Georges Herard and Robert Graham were great in helping us out through the process of purchasing our cars. They both went above and beyond and made it an enjoyable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Our experience

by Troy on 08/28/2020

Troy was a pleasure to work with he was very very knowledgeable he answered all the questions we had almost went above and beyond to make sure we got the vehicle we wanted. If you go to offlease ask for Troy you won’t be disappointed

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Georges Herard

by Darius Mikulevicius on 08/28/2020

Georges Herard was very helpful. He made sure I was able to get the rate I desired for the vehicle before I came in. Once I came in, the process was pretty quick. Georges already had the vehicle ready for me to test drive and all the paper work ready as well. Thank you, I had a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

good service

by jhonny on 08/27/2020

Dudley was very helpful and polite i enjoy working with him

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

super friendly

by Nicole R on 08/25/2020

Great people here at offlease only. Super friendly service and very attentive staff. This is my my second time here and Jeremy was wonderful as my sales rep and Gary was great as my financial advisor! I'll definitely be back here if I ever need another car again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Georges Herard

by Chrisnel Elveus on 08/25/2020

Georges Herard and Lennox Young were very helpful. I bought my Toyota Rav4 at Off Lease Only and they did everything they could to get me an approval. I appreciate them very much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazing Service

by Julio Gauna on 08/23/2020

Georges Herard and Dragutin were very helpful and caring to our family needs. I would highly recommend their services. If we ever need their services we would definitely come back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazingly great

by Hugo on 08/23/2020

watne is the best in sale so far. Look for anytime you buying a car. I would recommend him all the time. Wayne will take care of you . Ira was very good too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazing service and easy

by Joseph Kendrick on 08/23/2020

George Herard and Ira Kaplan were amazing people to work with. They were very friendly and showed much kindness while shopping. The experience with them was phenomenal and would definitely recommend shopping here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

George Herard and John Mendes

by Craig lasch on 08/22/2020

Georges Herard and John Mendes Georges did a fantastic job getting my Nissan Sentra. He answered all my questions and very cordial and would highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excelente atención

by Edier S on 08/22/2020

Excelente la atención x parte de Jeremy y Amy good good

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excelente

by Y Oliva on 08/22/2020

Excelente mi experiencia con Jeremy y Amy, satisfecha, buen trabajo

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Easiest car purchase ever

by Heidi T on 08/20/2020

Luigi was very responsive and made this process very painless! Loving my new car and thank you off lease only !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very friendly environment and staff.

by Shenelle on 08/20/2020

Troy and Lenox were great. I was able to explore and find what I actually wanted and needed.This was my first time purchasing from Off Lease Only and this will be my go to place, moving forward. Very friendly environment and staff. They really are #1 on my list.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very happy

by Bonnie on 08/20/2020

Wonderful service from both salesperson Bret Hunter and finance person Kyle 3rd time customer will be back again thanks for a good experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

