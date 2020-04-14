sales Rating

01/2019 I write this review later than I should have but after I finally got a car at another Honda dealership, donât go here! Horrible experience, worst ever in all experiences in buying a car! Shopped around Honda dealerships and spoke with their sales rep Jonathon Quiles who stated he would be able to fulfill the deal I was looking for. That same week my brother bought a car at WestLake Honda in Tampa no problem and I would have gone to them but they did not have any 2018 models left. Jonathon assures me they have the car in stock and to come that day. I live in Orlando and inform him itâs a 90 minute drive and want to make sure of all details before I come. They close at 9 and I leave work at 7 head straight there and arrive at exactly 8:45. I get seated and donât get spoken to until 9:30. The sales rep comes to us at 9:30 says he is going to make sure of everything and goes to their back room for about 15 minutes comes back and says unfortunately sometimes we can fulfill all request and they donât even have a car to sell me! No paperwork was done my credit was not ran, I just drove for 90 minutes and sat for another 45 minutes to be told no, something I could have easily been told over the phone. I drive 90 minutes right after work for him to tell me no. We spoke throughout the day confirming multiple times with myself and my brother that everything was ready. He called me at 7 to say yes come and again around 8:30 while I was en route to confirm if I was coming! He had multiple opportunities to tell me he didnât have the car even while I was en route, but this shows the lack of concern that this dealership shows. Both times he lied about doing any work and simply wanted me to come in. I asked him what he has been doing for the past 2 hours all that time he called to confirm my arrival and he had no response. He could offer me no assurance and kept apologizing stating there was nothing he or his sales manager Rick could do. In Rickâs defense he was not involved throughout the day, however Derick who apparently was another sales manager was involved throughout the process who I spoke with earlier in the day was not there at night. He gave me his number during the day but repeated calls and texts to him when I was at the dealership did no good as he continually declined my calls to voicemail. I canât believe they would lie to me to the extent of having me drive out to Tampa from Orlando for a crappy apology. I never heard from Derick in the days that followed, and Johnathon reached out to say he still could do nothing except sell me a newer more expensive option which I clearly told him from the start I was not interested in. I get that they cannot make any deal happen but to lie to a customer to this extent is outrageous! They acted like they didnât care about wasting my time and gas at all! No empathy and a crappy Iâm sorry statement. I ended up going to Gary Yeomens Honda in Daytona and wow. Amazing service, super friendly people I was in and out quick and I didnât wait 45 minutes when arriving. I was instantly serviced and attended to. The disappoint I felt here should be a warning to all, there are way better options out there itâs 2019 avoid Wesley Chapel Honda youâll thank me. Read more