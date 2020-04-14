How to shave two decades off your age...buy aType-R
by 04/14/2020on
I only have good things to say about this place, i honestly can say my experience with this dealer hasn't been short of amazing!!! everyone is good,this is a great team,down to earth and approachable, a great atmosphere a nice balance of professionalism, courtesy&empathy...from Mike Buckner asst mngr in service,my experiences in finance, to a great salesman an friend Patrick Jones who sold me my first Civic SI and believed in me when i had no credit history to speak of,,,and then there is Ace salesman, Kevin Campbell who is amazing at his job & displays natural leadership qualities...thank you guys for making an old man feel young again. Sincerely Eddie Alvarado (happy& satisfied customer)
Bill James
by 07/13/2020on
Took my auto in for repairs from an encounter with an armadillo. Had a great experience with my service advisor, Mike. However, Bill James, the service manager did not follow-up on his commitment to me. He said he would get back to me regarding the cost of my repair, but did not. After leaving many messages on his voice mail, no response. The website talks about their core values. One says "Focused on strengthening customer relationships". Perhaps Bill needs to review those core values and then put them into action. When it comes time for me to purchase a new vehicle, I will remember those core values that were not followed and shop elsewhere.
Patrick Jones- best salesman ever!
by 01/02/2020on
This is our 8th car we have bought from Patrick. He always goes above and beyond to help us that's why we keep going back. He is the only salesman that will answer any questions that I have after the sale- he always follows up and would highly recommend him. In this day and age excellent customer service is so hard to find and we you find someone you can trust you need to stick with that person. Patrick you are the best! Thank you so much for all of your help. You are very much appreciated.
Top notch sales
by 12/16/2019on
We love Wesley Chapel Honda and will return to this location again. We just purchased and leased our 6th and 7th vehicle from Honda (4 in total from this location). We love working with Ed Osborne. He is extremely patient and appears to want the best for his customers! We highly recommend giving Ed a call to assist with your car buying needs!
Bad Experience with Bait-and-Switch Sales
by 10/22/2019on
While I would like to recommend Wesley Chapel Honda, I have a difficult time doing so. I had a terrible customer experience with not one, but two sales representatives. The first one was new and didn't know how to educate me, the buyer. When it came to negotiation, he just shut down and wouldn't talk to me. As in no calls, texts, or emails. I requested another sales person to help and he started off fine. He seemed to listen, answered my questions at that time. I did buy a new vehicle. He said he would be available after the sale. However, as soon as the sale was over, he ghosted me. I called, left voice mails, and emailed him with no response. I was able to get a hold of him once stating that I had follow-up questions and concerns. He told me he would contact me the next day. Two days later and no response. Upset, I was about to return the car. I went into the dealership and explained how unhappy I was. That's when I got in touch with Mr. Ed Osborne. He took care of my issues, answered my questions, and responded when I contacted him. Mr. Osborne salvaged this sale, but I'm not yet able to recommend Wesley Chapel Honda. Why? Their sales methods are dirty. It's difficult for me to trust this dealer. 1) They offered AirPods for coming in for a test drive in an online advertisement showing official Apple AirPods ($150!!!). I thought that it was a good deal as Brandon Honda was "only" offering a gift card. (Hint: go for the gift card.) Afterwards, they insulted me by presenting a cheap knock-off set of "AirPods" that are sold online for $9. I literally found the exact pair online; the reviewed consensus was that they work and sound terrible. I let Ed know how cheap, bait-and-switch, and dirty it felt. I told him no thank you and returned the ear-buds. As an apology they topped off the gas in my car. Nice, but it doesn't erase the feeling of being tricked. 2) They will say they match prices, then change the story when you're there. The second sales person said that they would match the quoted price of another dealership. When pressed to match, he buckled and told me the finance wouldn't match, stating the two-year maintenance was being added (see below). The price wasn't much more, but it was another bait-and-switch. Had I been in a different situation, I would have left and gone to a different dealer. However, timing, location, and circumstance made the price difference less important. 3) They offer two years or 24,000 miles of maintenance. What they really mean is four oil changes and a new air filter because that's all that's scheduled in that time frame according to Honda maintenance schedules. Keep this in mind when valuing the maintenance. After reading other reviews, I will be highly skeptical of anything they "find" and will definitely be getting second opinions.
Avoid this dealer old school sales tactics will waste your time
by 09/25/2019on
Went in to dealership upfront i told them budget, told them needs was very clear that this was not a negotiable budget. They show me two vehicles that would be within my budget the salesperson when I said these both will be within my budget? "Yes I was very clear with my sales manager he would not have given these if he could not get the vehicle where it needed to be" Are you sure "yes" looked at the two and agreed on a low mileage newer vehicle which was second vehicle shown. Wasted Hours and hours. I had to taken a vacation day for this process. The sales manager brought me out an offer on my trade BTW it was 5K lower than their online trade-in offer and lower than other dealerships have offered. Their starting price on a used car one owner was higher than a brand new model and was loaded with fluff they wanted me to exceed the budget they knew about upfront by $350 a month more than the top end. BUYER BEWARE old school tactics that were dead in the 70's unless you wish to get taken for a financial ride.
Wrong parts
by 03/29/2019on
Today I was advised when I dropped my truck off for service that a specific part that the dealer replaced on my vehicle was in fact the wrong part. When I purchased the vehicle the passenger side mirror was cracked but the electronic fold in feather was still functional. Part of the agreement when I purchased the vehicle was that the dealer would fix the broken mirror, I also have this agreement in writing. I dropped my truck off 10 months ago to get the mirror replaced. A few weeks after it was fixed I went to use the fold in feature while parking in a tight spot and the mirror did not move. The next time I dropped the truck off for service I advised them of the problem and they told me they would look into it. Nothing was resolved. Several times since then I have dropped my vehicle off for service advising them of the same problem. No resolution. Today I dropped my vehicle off and would not leave until the issue was resolved. The service department advised me that the mirror on my truck, The new one, was not a motorized mirror and that is why it does not fold in when i press the button. After speaking with the manager the only option he gave me is that he would pay for half of the new/correct mirror and I needed to pay for the other half if it was to be replaced. Meaning I pay for half of the mistake they made. I told him no. He advised me that because it is not a safety issue he is not going to pay for and replace the mirror as we agreed to when I bough the truck with the correct one. They put the wrong and cheaper part on my $33,000 truck. I spoke with used sales manager Mike Savage
Horrible Sales People
by 02/20/2019on
01/2019 I write this review later than I should have but after I finally got a car at another Honda dealership, donât go here! Horrible experience, worst ever in all experiences in buying a car! Shopped around Honda dealerships and spoke with their sales rep Jonathon Quiles who stated he would be able to fulfill the deal I was looking for. That same week my brother bought a car at WestLake Honda in Tampa no problem and I would have gone to them but they did not have any 2018 models left. Jonathon assures me they have the car in stock and to come that day. I live in Orlando and inform him itâs a 90 minute drive and want to make sure of all details before I come. They close at 9 and I leave work at 7 head straight there and arrive at exactly 8:45. I get seated and donât get spoken to until 9:30. The sales rep comes to us at 9:30 says he is going to make sure of everything and goes to their back room for about 15 minutes comes back and says unfortunately sometimes we can fulfill all request and they donât even have a car to sell me! No paperwork was done my credit was not ran, I just drove for 90 minutes and sat for another 45 minutes to be told no, something I could have easily been told over the phone. I drive 90 minutes right after work for him to tell me no. We spoke throughout the day confirming multiple times with myself and my brother that everything was ready. He called me at 7 to say yes come and again around 8:30 while I was en route to confirm if I was coming! He had multiple opportunities to tell me he didnât have the car even while I was en route, but this shows the lack of concern that this dealership shows. Both times he lied about doing any work and simply wanted me to come in. I asked him what he has been doing for the past 2 hours all that time he called to confirm my arrival and he had no response. He could offer me no assurance and kept apologizing stating there was nothing he or his sales manager Rick could do. In Rickâs defense he was not involved throughout the day, however Derick who apparently was another sales manager was involved throughout the process who I spoke with earlier in the day was not there at night. He gave me his number during the day but repeated calls and texts to him when I was at the dealership did no good as he continually declined my calls to voicemail. I canât believe they would lie to me to the extent of having me drive out to Tampa from Orlando for a crappy apology. I never heard from Derick in the days that followed, and Johnathon reached out to say he still could do nothing except sell me a newer more expensive option which I clearly told him from the start I was not interested in. I get that they cannot make any deal happen but to lie to a customer to this extent is outrageous! They acted like they didnât care about wasting my time and gas at all! No empathy and a crappy Iâm sorry statement. I ended up going to Gary Yeomens Honda in Daytona and wow. Amazing service, super friendly people I was in and out quick and I didnât wait 45 minutes when arriving. I was instantly serviced and attended to. The disappoint I felt here should be a warning to all, there are way better options out there itâs 2019 avoid Wesley Chapel Honda youâll thank me.
Tony Snyder Best Salesman
by 02/08/2019on
This is our 3rd purchase from Tony Snyder @ Wesley Chapel Honda. Tony is a great salesman and makes car buying fun. We told him what kind of car we were looking for and the price range we wanted and he made it happen and even stayed late until everything was ready to go. If you are ever in the market for a car visit Tony Snyder for a great deal and a good laugh!
never disappointed with Tony Snyder Wesley Chapel honda
by 10/31/2018on
This is my 2nd car i have purchased from Tony Snyder at Wesley Chapel Honda. Buying a car can be a frustrating process but my past 2 experiences with Tony Snyder has always been great. Tony is a honest person and both times has helped me to find the vehicle I want at a price i can afford and with all that i have always left there happy and never felt like i didn't get what i wanted. Tony is a great funny and happy guy!!! thank you tony for another great deal i will be back in January for another car for my son!!!
car sales
by 10/23/2018on
Had a great experience with Tony Snyder he was very helpful no pressure and understood what we were looking for and we will definitely use him again!
Best Car buying experience
by 10/20/2018on
Customer service is exceptional, staff is caring, and service department is fast. I am a returning customer and always will be. I traded my leased 2016 accord for the all new 2018 accord and couldnt be happier. They made it so easy and fast and as always feel like im family. Go see Tony Snyder!!! he is my sales man and is not pushy and will listen to your needs and he works for you and whatever your decision he is there for you and will guide you along the way!!! I cant say enough good things about this place!! dont buy elsewhere until you have visited their showroom!!! you wont be disappointed. Everyone in my family and extended family has gone here and went home in their own Honda!!!
Wesley Chapel Honda dishonest
by 09/20/2018on
The original purchase price offer on this car was supposed to be ($29,900.00) minus trade ($7,500) for a balance purchase amount of ($22,400.00) which would be the same cost basis of purchase offer received from Ocean Honda. We were informed by Anthony (Sales Manager) on Monday, September 17, that the purchase price was ($29,872.00), this valuation was based on post trade and leasing cost adjustments. Essentially the purchase price was not honored, the purchase price was inflated. Summary of Issue (Honda Purchase/Lease Issue – bamboozled) On Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 1530 ET, we pursued purchasing a Honda Accord with the Wesley Chapel Honda dealership which is located at 27750 Wesley Chapel, FL 33544. The dealership was promoting a marketing campaign flyer including a free trip, coupon for up to $8.880 dollar incentive to purchase; this turned out to be a farce! There was not any vehicle that would have qualified up to this offering (scam)!
Awesome Experience - Tony Snyder
by 08/24/2018on
My experience with this dealership, specifically, with Tony Snyder, was awesome. All the folks here are friendly and helpful but TONY SNYDER went above and beyond. He was cordial, knowledgeable, professional and totally made my car buying experience awesome. I will absolutely recommend him and Wesley Chapel Honda to anyone who will listen. He LISTENED and assessed my specific needs quickly but patiently answered all my questions. In FINANCE, Fitz Gillamore was equally professional and knew his stuff. A very nice man, indeed. My overall experience here will definitely be a five-star rating !!!!
Excellent service!!!
by 08/15/2018on
This was the most helpful dealer I've ever encountered. Tony provided me with outstanding service and was such a big help in getting me the car that was perfect for me. 10/10 would recommend
Kudos to Wesley Chapel Honda
by 08/11/2018on
Tony Snyder sold me last year a 2017 Honda Civic Si and this week he sent me an email with a special sale on new Honda Accords 2018 fully loaded with leather and yesterday we do the deal! Finance manager was awesome , car was clean ready to go with a full tank of gas. Trade in my beautiful Civic for a nicer Honda Accord Turbo! Kudos to Wesley Chapel Honda!
EXCELLENT EXPERIENCE with Wesley Chapel Honda
by 07/31/2018on
Had an excellent sales experience with Wesley Chapel Honda, A great big shout out to TONY SNYDER for his exceptional service and attention to detail Bought a 2015 Honda and loved the sales experience,....fun, personal and not pushy or uncomfortable! Tony is the guy....highly recommend this dealership! Will be back again!
Tony Snyder was amazing!!
by 07/06/2018on
Tony Snyder made my car buying experience as easy as possible. I was able to communicate with him 24/7 and let him know exactly what I wanted in my truck and I got all that plus more! He is an amazing salesman and I will definitely be coming back!! Thanks Tony!!
Great Sale Person
by 06/29/2018on
This was my first experience with Tony Snyder who was my sales person and he was outstanding. Tony went above and beyond to make sure I purchased the minivan that I was most comfortable with. He gave me suggestions and his advice, but was in no way pushy what-so-ever. After I decided minivan the process was absolutely painless and handled very professionally. I'm still happy with my recent purchase. The service department Devaughn Johnson was great as well! The manager Luis took time out of his busy day to answer questions and shown his great leadership on high customer satisfaction. Thanks to Tony, Luis and Devaughn. I highly recommend Wesley Chapel Honda.
Absolutely love WC Honda
by 06/22/2018on
Tony has done it again! Got me into an amazing car that I absolutely love ❤️ he helped me stay right at the payment I wanted and I was in and out of the dealership in no time. This is my 3rd car from Tony and I wouldnt go anywhere else 😊
Great Car buying experience
by 03/03/2018on
I had the pleasure of having Tony Snyder as my Salesmen and he did a great job of finding me the perfect car for the perfect price. Tony and the entire Wesley Chapel staff are great and will not Quit until they get you the best Deal.