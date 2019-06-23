sales Rating

If you're considering buying a used certified car, don't hesitate with this location. Go there! You won't regret it. Was contacted by them about 4-5 days from this date, and we got to talking via text. Uber convenient for me. When I came in, he already had everything ready. I had applied for credit online, so I had a jump start with that. Went out and test drove it, came back, pointed out an issue, they got right on to fixing it. They did their best for me. Very professional, very personal - everyone in that office greeted me, whether they were working with me or not. I spoke with at least three of the guys for at least 15mins. Not just about the deal either, but they struck up engaging conversation, and they had a great sense of humor. They weren't haggling me. They seemed like they really wanted to help. It wasn't just about getting the money. I wanted to walk out with the car that day, and they wanted the same thing. We all made it happen. I would recommend this location and these guys to anyone. I'm so glad that I decided to go with them instead of the dealership. No haggling for prices, they work with you and they really want the best experience. Good selection of cars, very clean and professional, quiet, comfortable lobby, water and coffee available. Read more