service Rating

Jessica Carbaugh, our service rep, was extremely helpful and nice to talk to as well. She kept us updated as to what was going on with our car and when it should be ready to go. She was very informative as a service rep just as she was as a cashier....glad to see Jessica promoted since she really knows BMW and how to handle customers. The service tech’s video of our car service & tire inspection was a nice addition too...felt like I was kept in the loop as to what was going on & the condition of my vehicle. Read more