I always receive great service from this dealer. Phil Holland secured a loaner SUV for my use during my last maintenance service. He was prompt with communication and explained the issues with my car. He worked to get tire warranty to repair rim damage and explained the reason for the expensive battery replacement not covered by extended warranties. I appreciate his hard work, though I would not recommend the tire warranty from BMW to anyone!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Every time I take my vehicle in for service I receive exceptional service. This time I received a text message with a link that actually had a video of the technician showing a quick review of the inspection and the recommendations which I thought was awesome.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Ian Wyre is my service provider, I have never left capital Bmw without being satisfied, whenever i go in for service things are taken care of in a timely manner. Ian Wyre is best I come cross on any service for my car. If I have questions they are answered with knowledge and experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I never worry about my car when it at the shop, I know it’s taken care of and know that Ian Wyre will contact me in a timely manner and let me know what’s going on. When it’s time for pickup everything is explained on what was done and again I have no worries. I have never had a problem where I didn’t leave happy. Ian Wyre is the best.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Phil was a great advisor. He was clear and honest about what my vehicle needed and got it fixed without any problem.
He told me the vehicle would be ready in 3-5 days but it took 2 weeks! The wait didn’t bother me since he got me a rental car. However, I’d appreciate it if he could’ve let me know that it would take longer than expected.
But in any case, he did a great job. I’d recommend him to anyone.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Ian Wyre Is a great service manager. I was able to drop off three vehicles without any issues at Capitol City Euro BMW. Ian Wyre and the whole team took excellent care of my two 430i’s and X5.
I will continue to have my vehicles services there😊😊
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Jessica Carbaugh, our service rep, was extremely helpful and nice to talk to as well. She kept us updated as to what was going on with our car and when it should be ready to go. She was very informative as a service rep just as she was as a cashier....glad to see Jessica promoted since she really knows BMW and how to handle customers. The service tech’s video of our car service & tire inspection was a nice addition too...felt like I was kept in the loop as to what was going on & the condition of my vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Ian Wyre always provides courteous, professional and friendly service.
Only complaint - requested a driver - 1100 am appointment - drive finally came about an hour later. Once finished with lunch, he was 30 - 40 minuyawsy do I walked back - only about half a mile. Not really much use in “reserving” a driver when making the appointment since it’s going to be based on where he is BEFORE you arrive - so, again, appointment doesn’t seem to be very effective. But again, Ian Wyre is top notch - thanks Ian!! Thanks!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Capital BMW was excellent. If you want a BMW, this is the place to go to. Leased a new BMW working with Michael Tizzani. He was thorough, quick, and unlike other experiences made me feel like he was actually trying to get me the best deal. Very appreciative for the hard work he put in on my behalf. Cannot recommend Michael and Capital