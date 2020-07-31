Capital BMW

3701 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Capital BMW

4.9
Overall Rating
(72)
Recommend: Yes (72) No (0)
sales Rating

X3

by Rick B on 07/31/2020

Jacob Salomon was very knowledgeable when discussing the options available to me. He presented me with several alternatives and he ensured that I was comfortable with my choice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
215 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Good service, expensive battery.

by SLW on 08/31/2020

I always receive great service from this dealer. Phil Holland secured a loaner SUV for my use during my last maintenance service. He was prompt with communication and explained the issues with my car. He worked to get tire warranty to repair rim damage and explained the reason for the expensive battery replacement not covered by extended warranties. I appreciate his hard work, though I would not recommend the tire warranty from BMW to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Capital BMW Service

by Nneka Kat on 08/27/2020

Ian Wyre is one of the most patient and informative members of the BMW service team. He ensured that my experience was quick and easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by ROIQUISTA HARRISON on 08/23/2020

Every time I take my vehicle in for service I receive exceptional service. This time I received a text message with a link that actually had a video of the technician showing a quick review of the inspection and the recommendations which I thought was awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ian Wyre

by Ian Wyre on 08/17/2020

Ian Wyre is my service provider, I have never left capital Bmw without being satisfied, whenever i go in for service things are taken care of in a timely manner. Ian Wyre is best I come cross on any service for my car. If I have questions they are answered with knowledge and experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ian Wyre

by Ian Wyre on 08/17/2020

I never worry about my car when it at the shop, I know it’s taken care of and know that Ian Wyre will contact me in a timely manner and let me know what’s going on. When it’s time for pickup everything is explained on what was done and again I have no worries. I have never had a problem where I didn’t leave happy. Ian Wyre is the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Experience with Phil

by Experience with Phil on 08/12/2020

Phil was a great advisor. He was clear and honest about what my vehicle needed and got it fixed without any problem. He told me the vehicle would be ready in 3-5 days but it took 2 weeks! The wait didn’t bother me since he got me a rental car. However, I’d appreciate it if he could’ve let me know that it would take longer than expected. But in any case, he did a great job. I’d recommend him to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Thank you IAN WYRE

by Dr E on 08/07/2020

Special shout out to IAN WYRE for another Top of the line service and professionalism. Peace of mind is priceless knowing your Service Team is the Best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BMW Service

by Service BMW on 08/01/2020

Ian Wyre Is a great service manager. I was able to drop off three vehicles without any issues at Capitol City Euro BMW. Ian Wyre and the whole team took excellent care of my two 430i’s and X5. I will continue to have my vehicles services there😊😊

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service?

by TPF on 07/26/2020

Ian provided great service and kept me updated on the status of my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

attentive sales

by Terrance Purvis on 07/23/2020

very attentive, help with negotiating my needs, answered all of my questions and concerns

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Airbag sensor replaced

by Nora on 07/16/2020

Phil Holland was great in helping me have my car serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Carol on 07/15/2020

Jessica was very helpful. She even arranged for a loaner car so I wouldn’t have to sit there for hours. Great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Worth the 120 mile drive for oil service

by Jessica C is great service rep on 07/14/2020

Jessica Carbaugh, our service rep, was extremely helpful and nice to talk to as well. She kept us updated as to what was going on with our car and when it should be ready to go. She was very informative as a service rep just as she was as a cashier....glad to see Jessica promoted since she really knows BMW and how to handle customers. The service tech’s video of our car service & tire inspection was a nice addition too...felt like I was kept in the loop as to what was going on & the condition of my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BMW service.

by Ian Wyre on 07/11/2020

I am very pleased with the BMW service and working with Mr. Ian Wyre. So far, the service is superb and Mr. Wyre is very professional, knowledgeable, and pleasant to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ian Wyre

by Ian Wyre on 07/07/2020

Ian is an excellent consultant who makes us feel so at ease knowing that we will receive competent reliable service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good Job!

by Ron Gilliard on 07/07/2020

Ian Wyre always provides courteous, professional and friendly service. Only complaint - requested a driver - 1100 am appointment - drive finally came about an hour later. Once finished with lunch, he was 30 - 40 minuyawsy do I walked back - only about half a mile. Not really much use in “reserving” a driver when making the appointment since it’s going to be based on where he is BEFORE you arrive - so, again, appointment doesn’t seem to be very effective. But again, Ian Wyre is top notch - thanks Ian!! Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

BMW 3 series from Capital BMW

by BMWfunn on 06/29/2020

If your in the market for a BMW please take the time to stop in at Capital BMW and ask for Terrance Purvis. Such a pleasure to work with him on my BMW purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

capital BMW with Ian Wyre, service rep

by Robert Schwartz on 06/27/2020

Great service and always appreciate working with Ian Wyre.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Car purchase

by Elizabeth on 06/16/2020

Michael Johnson was a pleasure to have as my sales guy. Very knowledgeable and patient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ask for Michael Tizzani

by Very satisfied new BMW owner on 06/13/2020

Capital BMW was excellent. If you want a BMW, this is the place to go to. Leased a new BMW working with Michael Tizzani. He was thorough, quick, and unlike other experiences made me feel like he was actually trying to get me the best deal. Very appreciative for the hard work he put in on my behalf. Cannot recommend Michael and Capital

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
