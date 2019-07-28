Great Experience
by 07/28/2019on
If you are looking for a gently used BMW definitely go see Wendy Fitch. She was very patient with me, as I was not sure on what to get. I ended up with a beautiful new ride that fits all of my needs. Thank you to the Sandy Sansing team, and thank you Wendy! I will certainly be back the next time I need a new car.
Great Experience
by 07/28/2019on
If you are looking for a gently used BMW definitely go see Wendy Fitch. She was very patient with me, as I was not sure on what to get. I ended up with a beautiful new ride that fits all of my needs. Thank you to the Sandy Sansing team, and thank you Wendy! I will certainly be back the next time I need a new car.
5 Star Service
by 12/04/2018on
Started with Sandy Sansing in 2001. Best BMW Service I have experienced since I purchased my first BMW in 1995. Fair priced. Customer is number one. They recognize customer loyalty. Cathy, Ralph and all others to include the Mr. Homer in the parts department are awesome!
Outstanding
by 12/04/2018on
We have been customers of Sandy Sansing since 2001. Never been disappointed in any area. Purchased two and leased one BMW. Fair deals with little or no haggeling and no pressure. Barry and Joe are the Best!!
1 Comments
All About Integrity
by 12/17/2017on
My husband and I were searching for a used truck with low miles at a low price. Marvin Oliver and Joe Rowell spent a lot of time with us over the course of time and were patient with us as we tried to find the perfect fit. Our experience was positive all the way around. They treated us like family and never tried to push anything on us. They were understanding of our financial situation and offered good advice, but not because they needed to make a sale, they genuinely care about us and want us to be able to afford our purchase. We also feel good about purchasing a used vehicle from them because they had their service department check it out to make sure everything is working. Thank you Marvin and Joe for listening to us and helping us find just the right truck!
Great Service
by 10/22/2013on
I recently purchased a new Mini Paceman, and because I wanted a manual transmission I had to order it. I had outstanding help from Justin and John "Mungo" on ordering, keeping up with my Mini's status, and the special attention with the dealers accessories I requested. This is my second Mini and will recommend Pensacola Mini and Mungo to all who want to share in the Mini experience.
Best experience buying a car
by 07/25/2013on
I just purchased a Mini Countryman for my 16 year old. John G. made this a very pleasant experience. He was so patient with helping my daughter pick out the perfect Mini. He was very knowledgable and easy to work with. I will definitely recommend Mini of Pensacola.
My 4-year Experience with Sandy Sansing BMW
by 01/24/2010on
I bought my BMW 325i new from Sandy Sansing 4 years and one month ago. The sale was no hassle as I would expect from BMW. The sales people were courteous and helpful. This is my second car, mainly for road trips, and I kept the mileage under 8,000 miles per year. My only occasion to return to the dealership was for 2 maintenance appointments which Sandy Sansing BMW reminded me of. One othe occasion was a fabulous customer appreciation party a couple of years ago.The only problem I have had with this vehicle required a windshield wiper adjustment which was done promptly by Sandy Sansing. Because of the performance of the car and the Sandy Sansing staff, I opted for an extended warranty for the next 50,000 miles or 4 years. I do not anticipate any problems with this.
Salesman not upstanding and financing guy downright greasy.
by 05/21/2009on
At the start of 2004, I bought a 2003 that had been on the lot at Sansing BMW in Pensacola, Florida. That was my first mistake. I would never recommend this to anyone. If a car has been a "test-drive" car, and if it has *any* miles on it, that means that you don't know how it was treated while it was on the road. The salesman seemed like a nice enough guy at the time of purchase. He then sent me over to the finance department, where I was treated like garbage; like he was doing me a favor. That guy was downright [violative content deleted]. I wish I could remember his name, because I would add it here. First of all, I went in there to get the loan, nothing else, and I told him that. Right off the bat, he started talking about Scotch-guard protection, etc., and I got really confused because I though that this was part of what I had just told him that I wanted to talk about. I finally cleared that up. And then, every time I asked him a question about financing, he would make some smart-ass remark like, "You like to ask a lot of questions, don't you? Do you always do that?" This guy was a [violative content deleted]. This was 5 years ago, and I find myself getting angry all over again, just thinking about him. This guy was everything you dread having to deal with at a car dealership. Back to the salesman: The day that I drove my "new" car off the lot, I showed it to a friend of mine. We were now in mild sunlight, and he noticed a ding on the front left panel. I was a little distraught because the car had been represented by the salesman as "like new". Furthermore, I found out that they had never even topped off the oil, coolant, etc. before handing the car over to me! I found that out "the hard way" when the indicator lights came on only days after having purchased the vehicle! So, a few days later, I'm in there getting the oil and coolant topped off, and I show the ding to the salesman. I thought he would offer to have his body shop fix it. .... Nope. He didn't even mention his body shop. He simply pointed to a shop down the street and said, "Maybe they can get the ding out." As my initial service warranty was running out, the service department asked me if I wanted to renew. I said, "Sure." But they gave me the name of the finance guy and told me to call him. I said, "Nope. I won't ever deal with him again." So, they gave me the name of Sandy Sansing's brother (Sandy is the owner of the dealership, so I guess his brother works/worked for him). I called his brother that day. I got an automated response, so I left my message on his answering machine. ... His brother -- the brother of the owner of the dealership -- never called me back. I will *never* buy a car from this dealership again. And it's a real pity too, because the people working in their service department -- Kathy and Cristy -- are both great. Really nice people. I will now write up a review about them in the "service" reviews section.
They didn't honor their advertised price.
by 08/29/2007on
I accompanied my senior parents to test drive a couple 3 series we saw advertised on autotrader. I inquired about the vehicles and was given a qoute higher than what was advertised. I pretty much expected that, so I presented the various ads which indicated lower, but fair prices as indicated on Edmunds.com. With each ad I presented, the sales rep said, "That price is a mistake" or "We just sold that one." I continued to bring out the other ads to which he responded, "What else do you have in your pocket?" He seemed put off by the internet ads I presented. He gathered the ads and spoke with the manager at length. I usually hate this practice of stalling. They continued to challenge the ads. Frustrated, we walked out. My parents had purchased a Z4 from the same dealer in 2004 with no challenges. I was hoping to get the same service when we were considering purchasing a second BMW. I realize that sales reps have to make a profit and the dealer needs to pay bills, but I felt that there was a lack of consideration. The dealer blamed autotrader for the mistake and I, as well as my parents, felt they thought we were stupid to believe in the ad. Again, the advertised price was in line with that of Edmunds. I'm sure our appearence did not help matters much either. We are Filipino and were slightly dusty as we had just finished some structural improvements in one of our condo rentals. I guess they thought we were "fresh off the boat" and couldn't afford their vehicles. Boy, were they wrong. We were ready to pay cash. I e-mailed our concerns to the sales manager who later called to confirm the price was wrongly advertised. Again, the advertised price was in line with Edmunds quotes. The tone of the call seem to suggest that we were stupid to believe the ad.
1 Comments