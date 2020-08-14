Sport Mazda Orlando

9786 South Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32837
(877) 374-0909
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sport Mazda Orlando

4.8
Overall Rating
(29)
Recommend: Yes (28) No (1)
sales Rating

New car

by Sonia Vieira on 08/14/2020

Amazing car buying experience. Mustapha Taha help me out a lot in finding the right car for me. The process was great didn’t feel pressured by him , very attentive and clear about prices , payments , and car quality . He didn’t rush is he was always calm, professional and helping us pick our car. Overall great car and great customer service. Thanks Mustapha. - Sonia and Ricardo

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
172 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Bad Service

by Bad Service on 09/01/2020

We came in and Purchased a veichecle cash paid in full ,From the entry to the exit the experience was and still is HORRIBLE!!!,We are still calling about a title issue , we leave messages after messages and they dont return our call, I will NEVER RECOMMEND OR BUY FROM YOU AGAIN , So sad the owners dont know what thier employees do to push away clients, Me as a buisness owner We will go up the CHAIN OF COMMAND to voice our experince .

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Delvin and Dealership could not have been better

by Gary G on 07/29/2020

Purchased a CX-5 from Sport Mazda and from beginning to end the transaction was painless and quick. Delvin really was helpful and got us exactly what we wanted. Thank You!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Sport Subaru South Experience

by Ariel and Cleo on 06/12/2020

In our years of car buying, Guy Liuzzo is perhaps the best one we had. Not only he is knowledgeable about the product but his professionalism and warm personality make the buying experience painless and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Marilyn Santos

by Margaret Esther Vargas Abreu on 05/22/2020

Ella me vendió un carro en léase, es súper profesional y agradable, me enseñó todos los features del carro, nunca antes había manejado mazada y ahora amo mi suv😍 excelente vendedora! Después de la venta a estado pendiente de cómo me he sentido con el vehículo y cómo me respondido.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

The Best Subaru Dealership on Central Florida

by Jeff L on 03/06/2020

This is the second Subaru that I have purchased from Sport Subaru South. We will start with Ben the Sales Rep and conclude with Blaine in Service. Ben Lucic in sales is very knowledgeable and professional. He takes the time to to work with you to make sure you get into the car that meets your needs. Edwin A. Acevedo the Sales Manager took care of us to the Nth degree. He made sure that everything was right and that we were treated fairly and honestly. Blaine in service is always there to great you and take care of all your service needs. Seriously folks if you are considering a Subaru ( Which why wouldn't you base on the Consumer Reports Rating), you need to take the time to visit this dealership. I know you will be treated fairly, professionally and with respect and it will be a relationship for years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

The Best Dealership in the Orlando Area!

by Courtney Young on 02/24/2020

Just purchased my SECOND Mazda from Sport Mazda South and they have surpassed my expectations once again. Michell Hernandez was absolutely phenomenal, she was SO helpful and nice and made me feel comfortable purchasing my next car. Luis, the Sales manager was also a pleasure to work with and was willing to work with me and my budget. I stand by my first review that this is the best dealership to buy a car and I am definitely a lifetime Mazda owner. I am currently leasing a brand new 2020 CX-5 and I am in love! It is so spacious and great on gas mileage for an SUV. The safety features are so amazing and MIchell was able to find me a non leather interior and for a very decent price. I am so happy with my purchase and I HIGHLY recommend you purchase your next vehicle from here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

From Honda to Mazda

by Anika on 11/08/2019

Purchased my first Mazda. My Sales Rep Noel, provided me with great customer service and a good buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Reggie Jorge on 10/15/2019

I had an amazing experience with Reggie. The whole process was very smooth and it wasn’t overwhelming at all. He took his time to show us the car that we wanted and tried his best to get us the best deal. I’ll be recommending Reggie and his team to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ótima loja e Reggie excelente.

by Izidoro on 09/20/2019

Ótima loja para comprar um carro e sales adv Reggie com atendimento excelente, não poupou esforços para resolver tudo desde o começo. Recomendo a todos.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Perfect Attendance

by Carlos Ferreira on 09/19/2019

I had in this store the best experience ever. Guy (salesperson) was perfect in everything. I had a great attendance and the whole process to buy my new car was really fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Ivelisse on 08/07/2019

Reggie Jorge, spent the time to find us the exact car we were looking for, and Michael Craig- Voyk handled the closing transaction to perfection and made sure all of my questions were answered before I drove off the lot with my 2018 CX 9 Signature Pre-Own Certified. They gave me outstanding service I would recommend this dealership to my family and friends these men's are very professional and have you best interest in mind. The overall company was very nice. Nothing but really nice no pressure people. At no time did we feel uncomfortable. Our salesman Reggie was the best. Him and Michael Craig-Voyk worked hard to get me the best deal. We got the best deal possible. He is our salesman for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing experience!

by Stephanie on 08/05/2019

Customer service was above and beyond. Fast and quick process. Noel was amazing. Couldn’t be happier with my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jacob our consumer service person

by Jacob on 06/24/2019

Jacob was great. He beat all of Mazda dealerships in price by a mile. Got us in n out of dealership, and everything he said, he delivered on. Will go back again with our daughter, and to get our next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Milancito on 06/06/2019

Everything about my buying experience was great I would definitely purchase another vehicle from this dealership in the future... thank you Sport Mazda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Pleasant Car Buying Experience

by StinaAshton8 on 05/24/2019

I had one of the most pleasant car buying experiences at Sport Mazda. Granted I also did my home work and came in with printed sheets of the cars I was interested in with TrueCar Values pricing from AAA and USAA. The sales staff did not jump on us right when we got there, our salesman didn't even feel like one, he felt like more of a guide. He pulled around the cars we were interested in, went through every feature. When it came to purchasing the car and trading in my old one, they were very easy to work with, we even came in with our own financing (through USAA that was a great rate) and then they came back with an even better rate. I never felt pushed or rushed. After all the paperwork was done, another employee took us over to the car and then helped us set everything and to go through the features again if we had any questions. (I have an extended warranty and plan on taking my car in for oil changes here and will report back on the service staff, but if its anything like the sales and financing I think I will be good.)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easy, no pressure experience

by eXult on 05/22/2019

Easily the best car buying experience we've ever had. Upfront quotes, honest, no pressure, and patience from everyone involved. They made true efforts to get us to a payment/OTD we were comfortable with, and accommodated any requests we had. We'll be going back in a few years!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

No Pressure

by CarlS on 05/16/2019

Have purchased over 40 vehicles from Chevy to Porsche and this was in top five. Never felt any pressure and all staff was professional and courteous. Would highly recommend and thinking when wife’s lease is up may get another Mazda here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Welcoming

by MzJesi07 on 05/02/2019

I had a great experience with my very first purchase of a vehicle. Noel made the car process smooth and easy. I was treated like family. Noel is welcoming and helpful, knowledgeable as well. I recommend Noel to anyone who is looking for a great buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Experience at Sport Mazda

by Ed3wk1k on 03/15/2019

Everyone was friendly and very understanding, they didn't push me towards anything. 10/10 recommendations

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Thanks Israel

by Melissa on 03/13/2019

Many thanks to Israel for their great help, thanks to him he can get the car he wanted, and as quickly as possible. super recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
