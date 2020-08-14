sales Rating

I had one of the most pleasant car buying experiences at Sport Mazda. Granted I also did my home work and came in with printed sheets of the cars I was interested in with TrueCar Values pricing from AAA and USAA. The sales staff did not jump on us right when we got there, our salesman didn't even feel like one, he felt like more of a guide. He pulled around the cars we were interested in, went through every feature. When it came to purchasing the car and trading in my old one, they were very easy to work with, we even came in with our own financing (through USAA that was a great rate) and then they came back with an even better rate. I never felt pushed or rushed. After all the paperwork was done, another employee took us over to the car and then helped us set everything and to go through the features again if we had any questions. (I have an extended warranty and plan on taking my car in for oil changes here and will report back on the service staff, but if its anything like the sales and financing I think I will be good.) Read more