Off Lease Only Orlando

Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
8443 McCoy Rd, Orlando, FL 32822
(855) 882-7586
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Orlando

5.0
Overall Rating
(1104)
Recommend: Yes (1102) No (2)
Post a Comment
Post a Comment
sales Rating

Recommend

by 5 star on 09/01/2020

I was looking for a specific vehicle & even though they didn’t have what I was looking for Mr. Pena helped me find what I was looking for elsewhere, He was polite, gave a great customer service, & I will definitely suggest others to him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Anaya on 09/01/2020

I stopped by the dealership with my friend that purchased a vehicle from Xavier Pena and he provided us with great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Welcome to Florida

by Linda Mays on 09/01/2020

Mo Ourhalm My husband and I had just moved to Florida and our car broke down. We came lo see if we could get my husband a car and Big Mo was so awesome not only did he get a car I did too! What a great welcome to Florida!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Service review

by John Mays on 09/01/2020

Mo Ourhalm Great service and time wonderful experience very knowledgeable may the whole process so easy very respectful pleasant person listened to our needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Best dealership

by Maria Hernadez on 09/01/2020

Second time coming to the dealership. Xavier has been my sales person since the first visit. he's very knowledgeable. Will be coming back to him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Full Transparency

by S Crane on 08/31/2020

Great experience. I don’t think I will ever be in the market for a brand new car. I will only shop Off Lease for my used car purchase. Juan Cordoba gave us excellent service and disclosed all information I had already research. Full transparency from point of sale to financing. Cesar Robles in finance went the extra mile to to get us the best finance rate and clearly explained the advantages of gap & extended warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great service!!

by Congo on 08/30/2020

xavier pena was a great help today ! I recommend everyone to go check him out!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Sales Service

by Great job OffLease on 08/30/2020

Xavier P. was very knowledgeable with all the vehicles that my family inquired. He was very polite and patient while answering questions. He was thorough with showing each car that we wanted to see and even communicated that he would keep in touch to relay any information on newly released cars increasing the family vibe at OffLease.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Jesus2facil on 08/29/2020

Second time purchasing a vehicle here. I had an amazing experience, Xavier Pena helped me pick out the vehicle and answered all the questions I had. I will recommend anyone to come here and purchase

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

good service from all staff

by Off Lease only on 08/29/2020

Once in the new lobby and met our service agent Mr. T. He show us our car and all the issues concerning the car. we test drove the car and we liked everything driving the car. Within an hour we was driving the car. We got a good deal on the car and on complaints. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Seamless & Efficient

by Jessica Cherry on 08/29/2020

Mo Ourhalm was absolutely Fantastic. He was not only attentive, but went above and beyond to make sure the transaction was perfect. I plan on seeking him out for my next car shopping experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Kind service, associate was patient and helpful

by Joseph Frey on 08/29/2020

Mo Ourhalm was very helpful during the entire process of our purchase. Thanks to his help we were able to get in an out of the dealership with a new car within two hours! He was easy to work with, very friendly and helped us make the best purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great to work with!

by Great to work with on 08/29/2020

We had a very good experience today dealing with Juan Cordoba at Off Lease Only Orlando. He was understanding of my needs and was not trying to push me into higher priced vehicles along the way. He knew which cars to recommend and which might fit my needs best. I was amazed at how he could walk down a row of the same make cars and say, this is one you should try. It made things much easier and narrowed down the choices quickly. I would definitely recommend this place and ask for Juan! But they are all good, from sales to service and getting all the paperwork done promptly, it was not as stressful a day as I expected! Thank you again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great Buy

by OV on 08/24/2020

Kitt is one of the best sales man I have ever met. He a very responsible and dedicated person. Thank You very much for your dedication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great place

by Chris S on 08/24/2020

Crystal at off lease was the most helpful and not pushy sales rep I've ever dealt with. She made sure I had a great experience. I was so sure about the first car I looked at but that didn't stop her from giving me more options till I found the one. After Crystal passed me over to Caesar, our financial agent, the great customer service didn't stop. He worked with me to find the best options for me and left me with the feeling of security. I will recommend anyone I know to visit the Orlando location for their next car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

arcadia

by mitch review on 08/23/2020

Mitch did a great job and was very helpful!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing service

by Faquisha Drummond on 08/22/2020

Mo Ourhalm was wonderful he stopped us out searching for a car and immediately help us on the search he was patient and kind with us he made sure we were satisfied service was outstanding thanks for everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by LT on 08/21/2020

Kitt helped me out thru the whole process and made it easy. Best car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Another Awesome Experience!!

by Another Awesome Experience on 08/20/2020

I came in today, for my second time, and Mike was more than wonderful and helpful. He made things SO easy with my first car purchase and so when I decided for an upgrade, he was my go to! Thank you Mike for all your help with helping my car purchase easy for the second time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

The best experience

by Ivan on 08/17/2020

Mo Ourhalm was very friendly and helpful. He answered any questions I had. Also seemed very knowledgeable and confident. The dealership itself was nice and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
