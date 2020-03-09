sales Rating

We had a very good experience today dealing with Juan Cordoba at Off Lease Only Orlando. He was understanding of my needs and was not trying to push me into higher priced vehicles along the way. He knew which cars to recommend and which might fit my needs best. I was amazed at how he could walk down a row of the same make cars and say, this is one you should try. It made things much easier and narrowed down the choices quickly. I would definitely recommend this place and ask for Juan! But they are all good, from sales to service and getting all the paperwork done promptly, it was not as stressful a day as I expected! Thank you again! Read more