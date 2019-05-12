I had the most horrible experience at Palmetto57. I got hit with hefty hidden fees after I leased my Jetta even though I was reassured that there wouldn't be. I tried calling multiple times and left multiple messages and NOONE had the decency of returning my calls. I DO NOT RECOMMEND this dealership to anyone.
Ordered a simple touch up paint pen a month ago which I was told it takes a week to arrive.
I went 2 weeks later to see if it arrived since I never heard from any one; counter employee told me it takes a month or more for manufacturer to deliver.
I called a month after purchase, and the person that answered told me it was returned because it was in their parts department over a month.
Long story short, NO communication and I'm VERY disappointed that no one contacted me at any time regarding my order. It might be a simple $17 purchase, but if they drop the ball on something that small, I can't imagine for any serious issue. Having said that, I will go to the parts department for a refund and will shop at another dealership. NOT this one.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
HORRIBLE SERVICE! Francisco (the seller) was great, very respectful and attentive to details, however, he is not being helped by the unprofessional treatment we received from the managers (Jesus Espinoza and Miguel Acosta) they were both rude. Jesus treated us like he was making us a favor and Miguel was more focused on going home than to answer our questions. Honestly, I didn't leave because I had waited for 4 hours already to get to the signing point and I just didn't have time to start over in another dealer, but I wILL never go back to this dealer.
the service is the best, Daisy is very friendly and knows about her job, the place is always clean and you feel like home, you also have a place to play with your kid, that helps a lot, I highly recommend this place, this is my place to carry my vw any time it needs to be fixed
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Fast and easy to do business, to the point, no BS, sales person (Andrew) was helpful and financial guy (Phillip) was also easy to work with...... Parking for clients could be larger. Show room is small.
They were able to solve the car issues I had, and provided service in profesional manner. They took serious my concern and the problem I experienced with the car, finaly they fixed all 3 issues. Thank you.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service department employees were very accommodated to my needs, specially Jose Luis Bringas, he was attentive to me, he came and asked if I was OK at the waiting area, and pointed out the refreshments.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments