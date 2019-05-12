Palmetto57 Volkswagen

16825 NW 57th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33055
Today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Palmetto57 Volkswagen

1.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (2)
88 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Horrible Experience

by Raquel Sultan on 12/05/2019

I had the most horrible experience at Palmetto57. I got hit with hefty hidden fees after I leased my Jetta even though I was reassured that there wouldn't be. I tried calling multiple times and left multiple messages and NOONE had the decency of returning my calls. I DO NOT RECOMMEND this dealership to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

No communicstion

by Hmart33015 on 05/28/2019

Ordered a simple touch up paint pen a month ago which I was told it takes a week to arrive. I went 2 weeks later to see if it arrived since I never heard from any one; counter employee told me it takes a month or more for manufacturer to deliver. I called a month after purchase, and the person that answered told me it was returned because it was in their parts department over a month. Long story short, NO communication and I'm VERY disappointed that no one contacted me at any time regarding my order. It might be a simple $17 purchase, but if they drop the ball on something that small, I can't imagine for any serious issue. Having said that, I will go to the parts department for a refund and will shop at another dealership. NOT this one.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

worse customer service ever!

by luciak18 on 03/03/2018

HORRIBLE SERVICE! Francisco (the seller) was great, very respectful and attentive to details, however, he is not being helped by the unprofessional treatment we received from the managers (Jesus Espinoza and Miguel Acosta) they were both rude. Jesus treated us like he was making us a favor and Miguel was more focused on going home than to answer our questions. Honestly, I didn't leave because I had waited for 4 hours already to get to the signing point and I just didn't have time to start over in another dealer, but I wILL never go back to this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Department

by Giovel74 on 06/02/2017

Service is quick and thorough. Very helpful and friendly service. My service advisor Daisy took care of me from the moment i walked into the dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Driver

by Avigdor on 06/02/2017

Treated good and the work was done in a good time keep me inform what was going on with the vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Customer service excellent

by Rvalladares on 05/26/2017

Excellent customer service very attentive to customer did not keep me waiting and service was exceptionally fast. Was very satisfied would definitely recommend to my friends

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Totally Recommend This Dealership

by svall003 on 05/24/2017

My experience advisor and the service manager are both fantastic. I can't thank them enough! They were extremely professional. I would definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Volkswagon

by Armando9 on 05/23/2017

Everything went smoothly and well organized. The people worked well and were sufficient. I will for sure come back again and recommend to others to come as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

VW survey

by Carlos_Romero on 05/10/2017

Was a nice experience. They complete the work within the timeframe promised and they even wash my car. Great customer service!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ram 1500 SLT

by KeithD69 on 05/06/2017

It was a great experience from beginning to end and Francisco and Johni were great to work with. They are good assets to your company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Ddv1106011015 on 05/01/2017

Palmetto 57 staff were all polite and accommodating. Timely completion of work. Highly recommend servicing your car at this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best service

by Arelys_1963 on 04/27/2017

My sales person extremely accurate and fast with the process. I have been leasing from VW since 2005 and it has been my best experience ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

everything was fine and the service is perfect

by Humberto4 on 04/26/2017

the service is the best, Daisy is very friendly and knows about her job, the place is always clean and you feel like home, you also have a place to play with your kid, that helps a lot, I highly recommend this place, this is my place to carry my vw any time it needs to be fixed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great dealer.

by Jonathan41 on 04/24/2017

The friendliness of everyone there. The speed of service, they were fast to greet me and fast to complete the work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service at Palmetto 57 VW was excellent

by JuanCarlos3 on 04/10/2017

I was treated in a very respectful and professional way. The service adviser Jorge Luis Bringas and the Manager Rolando Sanchez did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Survey review

by Jackie817 on 04/07/2017

Great customer service, nice staff, very attentive and helpful. It was busy but car was done when promised. I would definitely recommend to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Duets new car experience survey

by Zurelys on 04/06/2017

How nice and resourceful my sales agent was. I loved how attentive to my needs they were. I also liked how hard they worked to get me the extract car and in the color I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fast and easy

by ASicilia on 04/05/2017

Fast and easy to do business, to the point, no BS, sales person (Andrew) was helpful and financial guy (Phillip) was also easy to work with...... Parking for clients could be larger. Show room is small.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service user.

by Laurentiu on 12/09/2016

They were able to solve the car issues I had, and provided service in profesional manner. They took serious my concern and the problem I experienced with the car, finaly they fixed all 3 issues. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

The best!!

by Castillo82 on 12/01/2016

Excellent quality and fast service. Always respect your appointment and are very professional in special Jose Bringas, thank you so much, I really appreciate your attention.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Sara Oliva

by SaraOliva8 on 11/26/2016

The service department employees were very accommodated to my needs, specially Jose Luis Bringas, he was attentive to me, he came and asked if I was OK at the waiting area, and pointed out the refreshments.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

