service Rating

Ordered a simple touch up paint pen a month ago which I was told it takes a week to arrive. I went 2 weeks later to see if it arrived since I never heard from any one; counter employee told me it takes a month or more for manufacturer to deliver. I called a month after purchase, and the person that answered told me it was returned because it was in their parts department over a month. Long story short, NO communication and I'm VERY disappointed that no one contacted me at any time regarding my order. It might be a simple $17 purchase, but if they drop the ball on something that small, I can't imagine for any serious issue. Having said that, I will go to the parts department for a refund and will shop at another dealership. NOT this one. Read more