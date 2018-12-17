sales Rating

I called them to ask how much is lease payment on specific car, i told upfront that i've been pre approved with different bmw dealership (to show i'm real buyer), but after i received approval they said that car has been taken by loaner department. So, i spoke to guy named August and ask to check specific car to make sure they have it, since i didn't want to waste anybody time, guy gave me quote on lease payments and said car is available. I asked him few times about it, since i has to reschedule some appointments and i was 1.5 drive away, he said ok to me. I took uber to get there, 20 mins before arrival i called him and he said that he's leaving and some other sales person will help me. Ones i arrived i've been told they don't have that car, since one of the managers took it. They offer me other options of course and i didn't like, i was pissed with that situation at that point. After that they told me car i wanted has 2500 miles on it, but quote i was provided over the phone/email said it's 10 miles only, they made mistake and when i asked if they can give car for less monthly payments since it's used they only offer $15 discount and explained it's not used because it's wasn't titled and manager drives car (who cares if it was titled or not, it has 2500 miles on it!) When i was in discussion with sales manager Juan Soto (who was there for 18 years as he said) he mentioned that it was mistake and there is nothing they can do. I canceled appointments with other people, spent few hours on phone/email with salesperson, spent $100 on uber and there is nothing you can do? As i said in person to him, his not the owner of the dealership, he doesn't care and that's why nothing he can do. Owners/General manager of that dealership, you have 92 reviews on yelp and average score is 2.5 starts, which way are you guys looking? I understand you've been in business for sometime and you have clientele, but instead of losing clients you can earn more business just with simple good customer service! Read more