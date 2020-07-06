This is the worst dealer ever i went
by 06/07/2020on
This is the worst dealer ever i went out for a price in a rogue and when we make the deal, they check my credit that was really good and they start to give me all the stuff for the new car and after 6 hours the financial guy appears at 9 pm telling me he has to see if a get approved he run my credit 4 times more without my permission and increase the price that we already set up at first time,he told us we couldn’t get a better prove after the sales guy and sales manager saw all my information and requested my credit. This is so irrespecutful and anti ethics it doesn’t make sense we wait for 6 hours. To left without the car i was look it up and my credit check thru 5 banks without they telling me.
MaryAnne
by 03/04/2018on
Very professional and helpful. The car salesman Porto is like no other he is extremely nice and patient. The finance guy Falero is awesome as well very transparent and to the point in the most nice and professional way possible. They all make you feel like part of the family
Excellent Purchasing of Lease Experience
by 02/23/2018on
The salesperson, Juan, and Sales Manager, Joseph, were very courteous, professional, and helpful. They made the transition stress-free and run smoothly.
Service
by 02/20/2018on
It was a quick and a excellent service. They told me the time that the service it would take and they did it faster than it takes
Mr.
by 02/11/2018on
Excellent experience. I enjoyed to bring my car here. My advisor is the best. I definitely recommend this dealership to my friends and family.
My Experience at Nissan
by 02/09/2018on
I liked the very Friendly workers an fast service, they also washed my car after the service that was done.
Lovin my new Rogue!
by 02/01/2018on
Pleasant, courteous service from professional staff, especially our sales consultant, Juan. A really good price was the 'icing on the cake.'
Nissan Murano
by 01/26/2018on
The seller Pepe west the best. He helped us a lot to get our new car. I strongly recommend him if you want to buy a car in this dealer.
Pleasant purchasing experience
by 01/23/2018on
Living abroad and going through an adventure to trust and hope that the vehicle you saw online is indeed available and that the online Sales person will do their part to assist you is taking a leap of faith. Well Mr. Alex Bazan Online Sales rep and the team with the on property sales rep Mr. Orestes Burricaudy definatilly made me feel welcome and trusting that they would do their part. I am very satisfied how professional and swiftly they handled my file and provided me with all the necessary information to complete the purchase of my vehicle.
WB83
by 01/04/2018on
Customer service and worked within the timeframe promised. Also, detailed information. The dealer provided the commitments made and information was accurate. I also feel that I paid a fair price.
Palmetto 57 Nissan
by 01/04/2018on
Fairly quick, straight forward, I got great deal on car, time managment could be better, Omar the sales person did great job.
NISSAN 57
by 01/03/2018on
The Sales person Mr Baltazar ask all the questions with professionalism and find us the right truck for my needs'lso Mr Ali help us with the financial aspect of the transaction.
Omar
by 12/31/2017on
Pepe was really helpful worked with me and gave me excellent attention. The price was just right and got a great deal.
Great experience
by 12/31/2017on
Very friendly, very respectful, no games, willing to work out a fair deal. Marcos is very knowledgeable about the different models and features, and super nice!
Happy
by 12/27/2017on
The salesman was very attentive, efficient and polite. Very knowledgeable. I have leased 4 vehicles from palmetto Nissan and everyone there is very attentive. They work with you to try and get you what you are looking for.
Mrs
by 12/25/2017on
Very pleased with the service I received from Osvaldo Sanchez in the service department. He is a 5 star employee.
Great Experience
by 12/21/2017on
The email experience was great. It allowed me to show from home. I asked questions and James was extremely helpful and informative. Upon my arrival to the dealership Javier Grau was awesome! Javier worked around my schedule to complete the sale. Lastly, the gentleman in the Finance Dept. was also a great asset to the Palmetto 57 Nissan Team.
Nissan
by 12/16/2017on
The sales person was extremely helpful , provide me several options of vehicles , give me all the information necessary to take a good decision regarding my purchase, knew very well all the different cars and trucks available at Nissan. .
service
by 12/13/2017on
Service was great in and out with very little waiting time love this place. Will for sure come back again.
My Experience
by 12/12/2017on
Great Customer Service And Edwin Caldera Made Me Feel Special, That's Why I Purchased The 2012 Honda Civic, Which Was A Great.Buy.
Nissan Rogue
by 12/11/2017on
The vendor could identify what i need right away, he showed about three cars but we could reach an agreement on a SUV i like, even the color is great
