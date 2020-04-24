sales Rating

About a month ago I went to this dealership looking for a BMW. I was met by a very charming gentleman who showed me a 2002 530i. We took it for a test ride. It was impeccable. He told me that a woman traded it in for another BMW. We wrote up the contract and I drove it home that same day. While I was driving home, not even 1 mile from the dealership, the AC, radio and power windows didn't work. Then they went back on. As soon as I got home I phoned my salesman and told him about this. He then told me to bring it in on Saturday morning and they'll take a look. That night my son had a baseball game in West Melbourne (I live in Suntree). At 10 pm my car just broke down (lucky for me I had asked a few friends to follow me home) I called a tow truck and had the car towed to the dealership. We got home after 1 a.m. The next morning, I called my salesman and told him what had happened to me. He said that I needed a new alternator. He returned the car to me that same day. A few days later, I had noticed the red warning lights "check engine oil level". So I called the place back (this time I was LIVID) they told me to bring the car in and they said that since they had put in an alternator, the "codes had to be re-set". OK, I thought. At this time, I'm thinking, why didn't they check this car out thoroughly? My first day driving it it broke down. So, OK, about 3 days later, the same warning lights come on as well as another warning stating that my license plate bulb is out. Sure enough, the bulb was out. So, I really got worried about this engine level light coming back on. Didn't they FIX it?? Is my car leaking oil?? So I went there and had them check out the lights. The mechanic that was working on my car was RUDE and even had his 2 little kids with him in the garage (liablility issues?). So after the guy in the service area told me to go in and talk to this mechanice, I did. I asked where the leak was. He said that my power steering valve was leaking. Oh NICE. So, I went to the USED CAR MANAGER, his name is Kimm, and told him that I want my original car back; the one I traded for this BMW LEMON. He said that he can't do that; I went on to tell him that this car needs major work. So as we were walking to the garage, he told me to wait for him inside. I said NO, I'm going with you. I asked this mechanic to tell Kimm what he just told me; this mechanic was evasive and didn't offer any information unless he was asked by Kimm. I just about had it at this time and cried and told them that I want my car back. They reassured me that this car will be good as new; it's got a new alternator in it, they put 2 new tires, and it will run excellent (as the Service Manager, BRIAN had told me). I liked the car. So, I drove it home. Four days later I was driving north on I95 between 520 and 524 where all that construction was and my engine exploded. I was in bumper to bumper traffic. I heard a "pop" and then in front of my car I saw smoke. Needlesstosay I was petrified. I got to the side of the on ramp and turned the car off and got out of the car. Was it going to explode? I was afraid! So I called a friend of mine and he told me to call the dealership and have them get a towtruck to come and get the car. At this point I wanted no part of this car nor this USED CAR SALESMAN, Kimm. On the way to the dealership I phoned Kimm and told him that I would like a loaner car and I don't want this car. When we got to the dealership, Kimm said "we'll get you out of this car". Both the salesman and him were astonished. But how can you sell a vehicle with so many problems. At first Kimm told me that we could do an even trade. The BMW was $18K. Next day I went to their sister dealership, Southeastern Honda. Drove a Civic. Was told by Kimm to meet the General Manager there, JIM. Next day this general manager treated me as if I had 3 heads. I told him that Kimm had sent me and that we were to make a deal (even). So he calls oe of his sales guys and tells him to sit Read more