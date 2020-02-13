service Rating

Worst customer service experience with any dealership I've ever done business with. I will never take my car there again and I would advise anyone reading this to do the same. Firstly my motor gave out on my Kia Optima, So I have it towed in for service. I was working with a manager there Mario at the time, it took 2 days for him to give me an answer on anything about my vehicle. I also had to call him to get that answer. After that, it took a week to get into a rental and I had to physically go down there and talk with him myself because he wouldn't return my calls. Once there I got my rental and went through the vehicle with Mario to get my kids car seat out in which we discussed other things in the car I will get to in a minute. A month goes by and I've heard nothing so I call. I was informed my motor was on back order but should be in with another week or two and id be ready to roll by the end of the month. End of the months goes and guess what? No call no nothing so I call again. This time I get a different rep that informs me Mario is no longer with the company he would be taking over and my motor is still on back order and will not be in until August 14th. Keep in mind were in May. Wow totally misinformed and mislead. So another month and half goes by and I get a phone call from a new rep!! Awesome experience so far! This man's name is Brandon who informs me my motor is in but I'll need a whole new wiring harness which will not be covered under warranty. I'm sorry what? Apparently, my cluster didn't work and the tech didn't know until they took it for a test drive. So you have flipped flopped me around almost 4 months now and it's taken you this long to realize there is a problem with my wire harness? Everytime I've taken a vehicle in they did a inspection on it. Taking down mileage etc etc. Which is what I went through with Mario the day I got my car seat out of the car so i know they are lying. Apparently, Kia doesn't do vehicle inspections on cars that are towed in. That's what i was told by both managers and the shop foreman which i know isn't true. So I'm being told now that the stereo system I had installed in the vehicle shorted the harness and that it's voided the warranty. My dash lights working properly when towed in the only issue with the vehicle was the motor. I tried to explain to them over and over this isn't a warranty issue. It was working when i dropped it off it should be working when i get it back. This goes back and forth for 2 days, with Brandon and his manager. So I escalate this issue up to the owner Bill Jr. He says that he was informed I cut into the wiring harness of the car and modified it to install the audio system. This is a lie and asked him to go through the vehicle with me which he refused. He told me he didn't need to see the vehicle. That he was told the tech had nothing to do with the inside of the vehicle and that they didn't touch anything in there. Which is funny because when i got my paperwork for the motor is shows where they connected to the system to do a back feed check and it came back good. This is done on the inside of the vehicle just in case anyone is wondering. Also if it came back good why is my gauge cluster not working? Not to mention the battery has to be disconnected to remove a motor from the vehicle and that my friend controls everything inside and out. Nothing comes from our conversation so feeling defeated I even offer to pay for half of the cost. I at least make an effort to find some middle ground with the owner. That went nowhere. I was told by Bill this is what we have attorneys for you can sue me and I'll need my rental car back today or you will start to be charged for it. This is far from customer service. Their staff lies so I can only imagine what they tell people who bring in there vehicles for service work. I would tread carefully when doing business with these people, it is 100% clear they care more about money than you as a customer. I am currently disputing this issue with corporate to hopefully get something resolved. I will never buy another Kia again nor would i recommend their vehicles to anyone.