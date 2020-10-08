Repeat Customer
08/10/2020
My second experience with them was just as good as the first. Jordan sent me away in a great truck at an affordable price. If your looking for a vehicle I recommend you go see what Jordan can do for you.
review for Lakeland AutoMall
08/09/2019
READ THIS! About one week ago my daughter and I had the opportunity to deal with Lakewood Auto Mall. It all started because the owner, Greg Balasco offers his email address and invites you to write to him which I took full advantage of. After having two absolutely terrible, low life experiences with Gettel used car lots in Port Charlotte I welcomed the opportunity to let someone know exactly how I felt about car dealerships continually ripping people off. I was shocked at how quickly he returned my email...from his phone! To make a long story short, after working with Tommy Difilippo (who generously took the time through numerous emails to sooth my nerves as well as offer a deal) we made what we know could not have been a more balanced, fair deal for the car we traded in and the purchase we made. This is how buying a car should be and for car lots lagging behind the times, the transparency of the Internet is changing the way business is being done and all should take note of how Lakeland Auto Mall handles their customers and their deals. They have chosen to be on the cutting edge of the "good that is coming" rather than the "old that is dying." Can we say caring, fair and equitable for both parties. I never thought I'd say car buying was fun, but it was with those we dealt with at Lakeland Auto Mall. While we were there, the owner actually came by to say hello and to make sure all things were going smoothly. I wonder how many customers Mr. Gettel has met recently, who in the end, might be a great guy, but he is responsible for the way his car lots operate because he benefits the most from them. They are nothing short of greedy, dishonest thieves who are there to TAKE all the profit (envision the old car buying experience) not caring one bit that their offers are all created to be one sided - only for their benefit, caring not one bit about the customer. If you look up their reviews, make sure to distinguish what ones apply to service, used or new cars. The only good ones are for service and new cars, but try and buy a used car on one of his lots and you better be prepared to be shocked at their low-ball offer for your trade. In fact, their offer was so low, one salesman actually told us we should take it to CarMax because we would get more for it. The car we looked at on one lot was so disgustingly dirty and it smelled bad and they did nothing to alleviate the issue. Why would they show someone a car like that and then proceed to tell us that their car detail department was severely lacking? I will never step foot on a Gettel car lot...new or used to buy a car again. They are selfish, greedy thieves out to take you for all they can get. Anything in life that is not balanced will eventually FALL and that includes car dealerships. On the other hand, Lakeland Auto Mall has earned my business and will be the first place I check in the future for a car, used or new. They have happy, satisfied customers in both my daughter and I and it has been my pleasure to write this raving review about them. Kudos to Duane Temple (who took care of us after arriving) and Elvis (the finance manager) for their stellar performances as well. Please, please don't change a thing and continue to treat people with honesty and dignity. In the end, you will reap your grand rewards as people return over and over and speak loud and clear positive notes about you on the Internet while those like Gettel motors will suffer (as more and more reviews are written online) from their selfish motives and dishonest practices. What is given out, eventually finds its way back and those that learn and operate these Universal Principles will shine in the end.
Best purchase experience ever
01/31/2019
A simple phone call with a brief conversation with my salesman and 30 minutes later I was called back with the exact vehicle I wanted at the price I was looking for. I came in everything was exactly as promised. I have purchased many cars through the years and I can tell you my sales person made all the difference in the world. I definitely recommend Van Phillips to any one who wants to be treated fairly and honestly.
Excellent
10/29/2018
Lawrence is our go to sales man from now on. His personality, knowledge and caring for the customer are obvious. This is our 3rd time/ 3rd car dealing with Lakeland Mall Hyundai and we are pleased and impressed with the staff. Excellent service,
Freindly Professional Sales Team
06/11/2018
Due to substantial medical debt (350K), a repossession, and poor credit rating, I was expecting to be rejected in my quest to purchase a new vehicle. I believed I would have to settle for another used vehicle. Upon entering the dealership I was greeted by Ben Farmer. He asked me what I wanted to accomplish today, and I stated, I wanted to purchase a new vehicle. Further, I explained to Ben that I travel frequently to Orlando and Tampa, and desired good fuel economy. I have been driving successfully for many decades, and I did not desire a vehicle with a lot of electronics that are typically the items that cause most returns to the dealership for service. I have read that problems with in-dash electronic systems are a growing reliability plague for many automakers, Consumer Reports said in its latest Annual Auto Reliability Survey. With this in mind, I desired a base model Elantra. I am 6"4" tall and typically have a difficult time finding a car with enough room for my sizable body. I have been driving Jeeps, Trucks and SUVs during the past 43 years. Cars oftentimes do not have enough leg or head room for me. Ben offered a test drive of the Elantra, and we drove the circuit. Due to my size 15 4E shoes, the spacing of the brake and gas pedals is important. While not ideal, I managed to avoid contacting the brake and gas pedal simultaniously most of the time. I find the vehicle to have plenty of power for my needs. Ben showed me a picture from a customer who purchased an Elantra. The dash gauge image showed the highway fuel economy was over 50 mpg. This mileage would be great for me. I wanted to use my 2004 Buick Rainer with 108,000 miles as my trade. Back in 2017, I believed I could not get finacing for a new vehicle, I purchased the vehicle from Just In Time in August of 2017, a Buy-Here-Pay-Here dealership. This was a major error in judgement. The sticker price for 14 year old vehicle was $6,995, and I was making $350 payments every month. I needed to make over $1300 in repairs including five new tires. I was hoping to get $3,000 for the trade. I discovered that Just In Time never reported my payments and payoff of the vehicle to the credit reporting agencies, which could have helped my credit score. I agreed upon a vehcile and began the lengthy financing process with Kamren Dannemiller, the Business Manager. The first offer for the trade in value of my vehicle was $1,000. Through CarGurus I had found similar higher mileage models offered at various dealerships priced bewteen $2,00 to $3,900. I was disappointed, and desired to walk-away from the deal. They revised the deal somewhat, increasing the trade-in value to $1,500 and decreasing the price of the Elantra. Due to my poor (sub 500) credit rating my payments are nearly $400 a month, about $100 more than what I wanted to spend. Kamren explained I could refinace after a year of making on-time payments. My credit score should improve during this time period. Lakeland Automall offers Nationwide Llifetime Warranty on all new vehicles. This was an important benefit and factored into my decision to approve the deal. I alwasy had a concern my Bucik woud break down on the highway or in a distant city from home leaving my standed or stuck with a high repair bill. Ben offerd me a free meal at their on-site Fresco's Cafe while I waited for the paperwork to be completed. One of the managers spoke to me briefly and spent 5 minutes looking over my Buick. I had some concern they would override the $1,500 trade-in price and revise the deal. The deal was revised several times from a low of $367 to the eventual monthly payment of $395. Again, my Buick needed repairs for various issues nearly every month. I had an engine issue while returning from a trip from Sarasota, and it cost me $348 to replace a ignition coil. The engine diagonostic was over $108 at a Tire Kingdom. Yes. $395 monthly payment is high, but my credit rating is poor. Overall experience was good. Since I have only been driving the vehicle a day, I cannot offer a review. Initial quality is good, U have found no problems to date.
Frank Uria Best Salesmen
05/20/2018
So Glad I did my homework before buying a vehicle because driving 40+ miles was worth it. I was online looking at prices for a new car and I put my Information in online and Jenny called me to set an appointment to come see some cars and test drive some. I then got a call from Frank Uria and we talked about meeting on Saturday in the morning so he could get us in a vehicle and get us in/out. We got to dealership and met Frank as soon as we stepped in the door and he was very pleasant from the time we got there until we left. He made us feel very at ease and never pressured us at ant point during our experienced buying a new car. When we could not decide on which car to go with, Frank had us test drive the cars that we were interested on before we made a decision. When we decided on car, Frank asked what color do you like and we said do not know, so he took us to look at all the colors and told us to take our time. He was amazing, he made us feel like FAMILY! We will be back to buy another vehicle from Frank Uria, plus Kameron was also Amazing and he also made us feel like family and he also ordered us lunch from their cafe, WoW what an EXPERIENCE we had. Lupe & Sabrina
DO NOT BUY FROM LAKELAND FORD!
11/25/2017
I purchased a 2013 F-150 with the 5.0 V8 and was promised a tailgate cap repair. I have had the truck two weeks and now have found a rear main seal leak. I'm told that it will cost $1400 to repair and that the 30 day warranty I was told about does not apply to my truck. Stay away from these people..they lie.
New car purchase
11/01/2017
Sandra called me to see if I want to trade my car in for a new car. I came to the dealership, they agreed to pay off my loan, which is about what the car is worth, and the new car payment is a lot less and with zero interest! I was paying $73 a month just for Interest! I would say Im getting a great deal! Sandra was very personable and efficient. My experience at this dealership was wonderful, as usual. This is the best dealership that I have ever dealt with. I bought my previous vehicle from Damon. He is a five-star person also.
Bill Raynor is the best
10/22/2017
Bill Raynor is the best, this was by far the easiest time we have ever had buying a car. Love the dealership everyone is very helpful and the restaurant is a nice touch.
Great saleman: Christian Rosario
09/29/2017
Christian was a great help in getting me my first car. He was really honest and genuine and worked with me on my budget to find me an amazing deal. He even spent an extra ten minutes after I bought the car, helping me figure out what every button in the car was meant to do.
Great experience
09/23/2017
Sandra was amazing and went above and beyond to help us get into a great vehicle. Everyone here was very friendly and helpful. I would definitely recommend anyone looking for a vehicle to check out Lakeland Ford and ask for Sandra!
Bill Raynor sales rep
08/27/2017
Bill Raynor hooked me up with an awesome deal that no one else could touch. I highly recommend him to everyone looking for a vehicle.
Repeat customer
06/01/2017
I have purchased three cars from Lakeland Ford and from Bill Raynor. I was treated like family each time and would recommend anyone I know buy their next car from Bill.
FANTASTIC CUSTOMER SERVICE
03/21/2017
I must say I was not expecting too much with the situation I was in. Lakeland Ford hit it out of the park. You guys were able to do what no-one has been able to for over a year. I love the vehicle and you have found a customer for LIFE.
thanks Lakeland Ford and Charlie
01/30/2017
Awesome, thats the only word that describes Charlie at Lakeland Ford. Charlie put me at ease right away. I explained I needed a small car, Charlie took me right to a 2016 Ford Fiesta, what I his ability to understand what I needed was greatly appreciated. Charlie is a great representative for Ford, but more importantly, Charlie shows he cares about the customer. Thanks Charlie. Cheryl Goodall
Great Car Buying Experience
11/01/2016
After my current vehicle decided to no longer want to work I was in need of a new car. Went to Lakeland Ford and met James. He was very helpful and patient. This was my first purchase of a brand new car.
2016 Hyundai Veloster
09/22/2016
Love my Hyundai Veloster purchased through Lakeland Automall with sales consultant Scott Stratton! Scott worked overtime to make sure I was able to purchase the car I wanted for the price I needed! This is my second car purchased at this location, and my experience was awesome! #LakelandAutomall #LakelandHyundai #LakelandFord
New car!
08/10/2016
Damon Nielsen maid my family feel right at home when we purchased our new car. It was one of the best experiences we have ever had at a dealership!
Great salesman!
05/28/2016
I highly recommend Lawrence Christian for your sales needs! Responsive, knowledgable and accommodating. Thx
Got my new 2016 F 150
03/28/2016
The great listening skills, the matching of my desired needs, and the pricing and selection made this a superlative truck purchase experience. Lawrence Christian is an outstanding salesman and I will request the opportunity to work with him on my next vehicle purchase. Everything Lakeland Automall does is focused on the customer and I find it a pleasure to shop there.
Professional, knowledgeable, no Pressure
12/20/2015
I was treated with respect and as a valued customer from the time I set foot on Lakeland Auto Mall property. I was guided into my decision without feeling pressured. My wife and I were allowed to drive many test vehicles before arriving on our vehicle of choice. They worked hard to earn my business and find a vehicle with indoor/outdoor color combination of my choosing AND that was in my budget. I gvie them all kudos.