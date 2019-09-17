service Rating

This experience was poor from the get go. The receptionist was confused and called two days in a row to verify service date . The Parts department gave me a quote for parts And service time for labor , onkynto grt a completely different quote from the service department ! My 2017 x5 ended up staying for two days . The loaner car was from enterprise and the most uncomfortable vehicle for me to drive , so I didn’t . I left it inside my garage as I was embarrassed to drive an orange Camarillo? I paid for the insireance in the rental because I could barely see over the steering wheel. I was told no smoking in the vehicle . I am a non smoker . I called back to have it noted that the vehicle has clearly already been smoked in before I drove away! Then when contacted by service department they were not sure of the final cost of a bike hitch I wanted BMW to install the correct way. When I picked up my car next day no one gave me any direction on how to install new addition to the car. I ended up googling because it actually Locks onto the vehicle . I also informed them about a sound inside my vehicle whe. I start the engine up. It only seems to happen on a cold engine ... I was informed that the attempt was made to hear the sound but no luck . The day after I picked up my car the sound is back . Overall this was a completely confusing experience for us starting with the receptionist, the part department which was very apologetic since they assured me that all parts were in but the day of service a runner from parts had to be sent to Orlando to pick up an additional part which was in fact not in!! I think I am Missing the end cap piece as well to the hitch I never received ! service was so busy that they had to try to figure out what was happening . All in all, my husband and I left pretty disallusioned . Read more