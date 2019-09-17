Great Experience
by 09/17/2019on
Noor at Fields BMW was amazing to work with and provided my family with a great buying experience! I would highly recommend working with the Fields team if you’re in the market for a BMW.
Oil change
by 05/18/2020on
The driver even went the extra step to write the love bugs off the car when he returned it.
Good experience
by 02/25/2020on
Brought my X1 in to service a warning light and scheduled maintenance. Parts had to be ordered so it would take 2 days. A loaner car was set up and I was on my way in a short while. Car was done on time and all seems to be fine. I did have some oil drops in my garage after the oil change. This has happened before, nothing major but thankfully my floor is epoxied, last time the drops were on the concrete driveway and caused stains. Hopefully next oil change it will not happen again.
3.5 hours for oil change scheduled a month earlier
by 02/01/2020on
Work done was fine, as always, but it took 3.5 hours to do a glorified oil change that was scheduled a month earlier, and that they knew I was sitting waiting for (as opposed to taking a car). I could be wrong, but pretty sure I saw cars come after me go in for service before me, and leave before me. Because I was under warranty?
Tire Pressure
by 11/27/2019on
I took my car in for required service, a brake fluid system flush. I was pleased with the service and the friendliness of the staff. The next day on my way to work, an alarm goes off and the display says my tire pressure was low and I should pull over immediately. I checked the tire pressure display and all the tires were low, but one was low enough to trip the sensor. I was surprised that they did not check the tire pressure as part of their vehicle inspection. Every other dealer I have been to has always checked and filled the tires. It was kind of scary for an alarm and a warning to pull over as soon as possible.
Service
by 11/23/2019on
Wanted to pass along my appreciation for Albert's consistent exceptional customer service. I keep returning to Fields because of Albert. He appreciates how meticulous I maintain my car and he always oversees it's maintenance and detailing to ensure the service meets my standards. His service is head and shoulders above what I've experienced at other dealerships and he always accommodates my special requests and short notice needs.
Repair seat
by 10/29/2019on
Was able to get into service within just 1 day and they were fast with the repair. My only comment is I noticed a plastic piece that is loose was not replaced when the repaired rest of seat.
Replace rear tiresw
by 10/09/2019on
Very poor results from my last service
Service
by 09/30/2019on
Service advisor was very professional
Thank you Fields BMW
by 08/04/2019on
We've never purchased a new vehicle until this one. One reason; hovering, pushy, confusing sales people... let alone all the time it takes! That changed when we moved into our new neighborhood and home. We just happened to have a BMW sales professional 2 doors away! We got on friendly terms as neighbors, and decided we'd give a new vehicle a whirl. After a few conversations, this wonderful man took away our fears, on 2 occasions, brought us 2 different models to choose from. One happened to be on a recall list so that was out. But the other was just amazing, we went with it. Never had to leave our home! A few weeks later, our new X2 was driven to our home by our neighbor who also brought along his 'tech guru' who took us all through the tech in this car until we were comfortable with it. Signed all the paperwork and done! The staff at Fields BMW went the extra mile for us, and we owe it all to our wonderful neighbor, friend and sales professional, Mr. Furman Clark. Thank you all for making this dream come true.
Not so simple oil change
by 03/11/2019on
I brought my X1 in for routine service. When I got home I noticed an oil spot on my driveway under the car. I called and a service tech was sent out the next business day. He confirmed he saw oil under the car. I had to bring the car back (a little over 39 miles) to get it fixed. The staff treated me well, took care of the issue right away and apologized. Errors do happen, glad they took responsibility but the extra trip was a hassle and new oil stain on my driveway does bother me.
Very dissapointed with entire experience this visit
by 02/22/2019on
This experience was poor from the get go. The receptionist was confused and called two days in a row to verify service date . The Parts department gave me a quote for parts And service time for labor , onkynto grt a completely different quote from the service department ! My 2017 x5 ended up staying for two days . The loaner car was from enterprise and the most uncomfortable vehicle for me to drive , so I didn’t . I left it inside my garage as I was embarrassed to drive an orange Camarillo? I paid for the insireance in the rental because I could barely see over the steering wheel. I was told no smoking in the vehicle . I am a non smoker . I called back to have it noted that the vehicle has clearly already been smoked in before I drove away! Then when contacted by service department they were not sure of the final cost of a bike hitch I wanted BMW to install the correct way. When I picked up my car next day no one gave me any direction on how to install new addition to the car. I ended up googling because it actually Locks onto the vehicle . I also informed them about a sound inside my vehicle whe. I start the engine up. It only seems to happen on a cold engine ... I was informed that the attempt was made to hear the sound but no luck . The day after I picked up my car the sound is back . Overall this was a completely confusing experience for us starting with the receptionist, the part department which was very apologetic since they assured me that all parts were in but the day of service a runner from parts had to be sent to Orlando to pick up an additional part which was in fact not in!! I think I am Missing the end cap piece as well to the hitch I never received ! service was so busy that they had to try to figure out what was happening . All in all, my husband and I left pretty disallusioned .
Excellent Service
by 02/10/2019on
My thanks to Albert and the whole team at Fields BMW. I have been dealing with Fields BMW for close to 15 years, and I feel they set the bar for what all automobile service departments should aspire to. Thank you as always Fields!
Very professional
by 01/26/2019on
Prompt communication and very courteous.
Great Job, Almost
by 12/23/2018on
Had car in for airbag recall, and also had them work on my seat. They fix the problem and works like it should. But now I have a new problem .... the seat belt reminder light will not go off....... hum sounds like a wire was not hooked up. I have to go 30+ miles to get there ..... Guess I’ll live with it.
Great service
by 12/09/2018on
Great service. Work was done in a timely manner.
Great experience
by 12/05/2018on
It was a pleasure and I want to say thank you to Albert for another great job. Looking forward to the next opportunity.
New customer
by 08/21/2017on
I recently moved to Central Florida and needed my car serviced. I contacted Fields BMW after calling another BMW dealer in the area and having a difficult time getting through on the phone. My initial phone experience when I called Fields was totally the opposite. I got answered right away and was assisted by a courious and helpful reception person who got me right on the phone with a service advisor. The advisor was also very helpful and also gave me an immediate appointment; no waiting for days and days. I highly recommend Fields BMW's service department!
Wonderful Service!!!!!
by 07/24/2017on
I visited Fields BMW last week. Right from the first phone call to set up my appointment, I was very impressed with this dealership. I was greeted by extremely friendly staff when I arrived. Very comfortable waiting area, and attentiveness from all of the staff. Beautiful showroom, very clean and bright. Such a welcome experience, especially since my dealership in New York was the complete opposite in every aspect. Fields BMW is the only dealership I will ever take my car for anything it needs. It's worth the hour drive for sure!!!!!
Outstanding service as always!
by 06/28/2017on
We love bringing our vehicle to Fields for service. From the sale to continued service we have never had a complaint about Fields. We love our sales persona Majed and our Advisor Mike. Both are fantastic!
