I DO NOT normally give 5 stars to a dealership but like this Dealership, there are exceptions to the norm ... I stopped counting the cars I have purchased at 25 and that was a few years back so to say I have a little experience buying cars is an understatement. My salesman was Adam Ritchey and for a young guy, he knows his stuff! This was our first Subaru Purchase ( 2016 Outback 2.5i Limited ) and he was able to give me all the information I ever wanted or needed to know not only about the Outback but also Subaru and how they do things. Speaking Bluntly, the vehicle we got was less than 1/2 price of a comparably equipped Ford Expedition, Chevy Tahoe or 1/3 the cost of an Escalade. Granted, it does not have the same room but the features are unbelievably better! Factor in double the fuel Mileage and it was a no- brainer!! Arriving on an agreed price took all of 10 minutes ( remember, this isn't my first rodeo so I KNOW what everything was supposed to be ) and I must tell you that even if I had agreed on the first offer, it was a good deal. There was not a big difference between where they started and where we finished ( $250 ) but I had a number in my head not to exceed and it was matched. The Extended Warranty was Stupid cheap so we will be driving our new car care free for 7 years and 100,000 miles knowing that should something happen, Subaru Factory parts will be used to fix it. As a matter of fact, I even bought an extended warranty for my 2015.5 GMC there because their prices on the warranty were not only better than where I bought it, so was the warranty! Long Story Short, Do yourself a favor and make the trip. If you are fortunate enough to get Adam, I can tell you the deal will be stress free and right on point. Read more