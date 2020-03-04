Braman BMW Jupiter

Visit dealer’s website 
1555 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL 33458
(855) 780-9499
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Braman BMW Jupiter

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Braman BMW Jupiter FL

by Braman BMW Jupiter FL on 04/03/2020

Purchased a 530i BMW from Braman with the help of Steven Lee. Steven helped us find the style and accessories we had been searching for., he made the Sales process comfortable and painless. Great inventory at Braman. Overall a very enjoyable buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
23 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Braman BMW Jupiter FL

by Braman BMW Jupiter FL on 04/03/2020

Purchased a 530i BMW from Braman with the help of Steven Lee. Steven helped us find the style and accessories we had been searching for., he made the Sales process comfortable and painless. Great inventory at Braman. Overall a very enjoyable buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by kells121 on 01/23/2019

Overall great experience! Our sales advisor Dan Hall listened to what I wanted. He showed me how each of the vehicles meet my personal requirements. He didnât try to pressure me into getting something I wasnât interested in. Once we selected the car for me; Dan introduced me to people who would be there for me as the owner of my new car. After we made it through the paperwork, Dan helped my husband and I move everything from my old car onto my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by blaneva on 06/04/2016

Very happy with my entire sales experience with Michael Lello and David Fox. I was treated extremely well and would recommend the Jupiter BMW location to any who are looking for a BMW

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

sales experience

by rmsbmw57 on 05/05/2016

We have purchased or leased 9 vehicles from Braman BMW over the past 8 years and have always enjoyed a very good experience with sales and service. We are treated great and the work is always done right, every time. We are part of the Braman family, it's a good relationship..! Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Complete satisfaction

by Lovemyx1 on 04/24/2016

I've been driving BMW's since 1990 and in all that time have not come across a dealership where all the staff- reception, sales, financing,parts and service have been so pleasant, helpful and caring for my satisfaction. Don't change a thing you're doing a terrific job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Chefbrufau on 04/11/2016

The experience of shopping for our new BMW was a delight. We had an exceptional sales person, Michael Lello who was very pleasant, knowledgable, and patient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service on my 2014 X5X35i

by Harmgarf on 01/27/2016

Everything I asked to have done was accomplished. The service was done in a timely manner, and the vehicle was returned cleaned in side and out. This is my 5th BMW from this dealership since 2006, and I've never been disappointed with their service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Performance Review

by drgubbi on 01/20/2016

A good experience with Katya being on top of her work. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very Happy

by bagofbones on 01/06/2016

Steve and Mike were great. Outstanding follow through and professionalism. Brand new show room is beautiful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

335i

by 335isport on 12/26/2015

Katia is an amazing service representative. She is an asset to Braman. We will be going here from now on. Very pleased. Thank you, good job by all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Gary567 on 12/17/2015

Got an appointment on the day requested. The car was timely serviced. Drop off and pickup easy and quick. Nice loaner car. They just did everything right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

20,000 mile oil change

by marcybusch on 12/07/2015

Joe and his team were great as always....I was in for my 20,000 mile oil change and they let me know my tires were close to the wear bar....I went ahead and let them know to add 2 new tires. My bill was a little over $500.00. One last comment, it would be nice to have a loaner that is a BMW. I was given a Chrysler 500 and I do have the new 428I Grand Coupe BMW...it is a $55K car...just a thought for the future...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great, 100% Professional

by Jbustmd55 on 10/26/2015

Great service. Very professional and courteous to clients. They want you to be 100% happy/satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Satisfied

by ddgilbert on 10/10/2015

I am completely satisfied with my most recent service experience at Braman Jupiter. My service advisor, Katina Gonzalez and Service Manager, Megan Wall both delivered outstanding service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil Service 2

by 2stargeneral on 09/15/2015

The service advisor, Katia, did a great job of informing me of the work to be performed on my car and then the status of that work during the waiting period. Her customer service was outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by JunoBeach on 08/14/2015

I'm very happy with my purchase of a certified used X3. I had a very good buying experience. I would return to Braman, Jupiter for my next purchase without hesitation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very happy

by CBeynon42 on 08/06/2015

My order and sales experience with Paul Robbins was very professional and curtious. Thank you, it was a nice change, compared with a lot of other fast food experiences, he took his time to make sure all my guestions were answered and I fully understood all the new features of the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Flawless experience

by JimmyKR on 04/19/2015

Excellent, top notch, professional buying experience. Thank you Steve lee, Mo Reza, George Taylor!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent service

by MELISSAANGELO on 03/05/2015

My experience at Jupiter Braman was excellent. I found everyone from sales to finance to be courteous, patient and willing to find a vehicle and financial plan that worked for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Wonderful Experience

by bcmflorida on 02/21/2015

My husband and I have always been skeptical of auto dealerships. Braman Jupiter has dispelled those thoughts. No pressures, willing to work with you, very helpful in choosing options. We built out car with only the options we wanted and that's just what we received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2nd purchase and still pleasently surprised

by Jsgriff on 02/20/2015

Excetopnal !! Special thank you to Steve Lee. He took care of everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
121 cars in stock
28 new27 used66 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes