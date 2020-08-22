Best buying experience ever!
by 08/22/2020on
Jorge and Don made my test drives and purchase experience near a dream. They were so helpful and informative at each step of the way, with total professionalism and without any pressure. I would buy again with them any day of the week!! Don really is a BMW Genius, and his tutorial was so helpful, particularly once I made my new car selection. Thank you both, so very much!
Encore Appointment
by 06/29/2020on
We had our Encore appointment Saturday with Don. He was so knowledgeable and took his time to explained every aspect of our new X3. This is a great service BMW offers to ensure we have the “ultimate driving experience!” Thank you Don!
I love my new X7
by 06/18/2020on
I love my new X7! BMW Orange Park definitely tried to accommodate me in the best way possible to make a "deal happen." However, also as a person in sales their follow up after the sale is poor. The sales representative that assisted me was newer and did not have a lot of knowledge outside of demoing the vehicle. Also, I got a flat tire less than 24 hours after driving off of the lot. My "BMW experience" is off to a rocky start. After signing paperwork and meeting with financing again prior to picking up my vehicle options as far as coverage goes should have been discussed again. I recommend to all future customers to purchase the extra coverages/warranties. Caveat Emptor, may the buyer beware.
Genius instruction
by 04/28/2020on
Don at Tom Bush did an excellent job explaining the technology built into our new X7......and boy is there plenty!
BMW Genius indeed!
by 03/12/2020on
Recently completed my visit with Don Newell, the Genius, to go over the features on my new X3. This gentleman is very personable and takes the time to explain any and every feature of your BMW in any degree of detail that you request. Time spent with Don was very informative and valuable to me and I had read through the Owner's manual extensively. Don't miss the opportunity to take advantage on Don's expertise.
Great experience
by 02/26/2020on
Just purchased a 2020 X3 from Tom Bush BMW or Orange Park and could not be happier. Car is exceptional and so was the sales team, especially Jim Mitchell. Everyone was very polite and made me feel a part of the BMW family. Sales and finance managers made things go quickly with no pressure at all. Highly recommend this dealership.
Wow
by 01/07/2020on
From start to finish, the best car buying experience ever! Our salesman, finance mgr, and sales mgr were a pleasure to work with. Our BMW genius, Don was great and very patient with us as we learned about our beautiful new car. We would definitely recommend this dealership!
Purchase
by 01/05/2020on
Best experience I have had buying a car. Fair price for both sides. Salesperson listened to what I wanted and what was important. After the deal was agreed to, salesperson had vehicle ready for delivery, paperwork was completed when I arrived and was out the door within the hour.
Great Place to Buy a Car
by 12/10/2019on
Best all around experience purchasing a vehicle. I looked for a particular vehicle in a 500 mile radius and settled on Tom Bush BMW in Jacksonville. Sales and Technical support staff were pleasant to deal with.
Sales review
by 12/09/2019on
Jim was exceptional. It was a very positive experience .
BMW encore
by 12/07/2019on
Don is excellent in what he does . He is very patient with customers questions . He made me very comfortable and proficient in using all the features in my car . *****
Great service and very profesional!!
by 11/18/2019on
I've always wanted to get a BMW and finally it was possible, thank God! Very Happy with the experience at Tom Bush BMW Orange Park!! Vanessa from Sales and Don from the Encore Team are great! Of course I was already exited when drove off but now and thanks to Don's knowledge and time to explain and show me all the nice features my X5 have I'm super happy with my Ultimate Driving Machine!!
encore
by 11/05/2019on
My husband and I were very impressed with Don's knowledge and presentation of our new car's many features, No question was too much for him and we loved his caring and "hands on" teaching manner, We are ready to roll thanks to Don!
Customer Service A+++
by 11/05/2019on
Don Newell is the best. He followed up and made sure my experience at BMW was a pleasurable event. I highly recommend BMW in Orange Park. Danny and Don will take good care of you, guaranteed!
Encore Vehicle Review
by 11/04/2019on
I recently met with Don "The BMW Guru" and went over the features and functions of my new X3. He was so knowledgeable and super patient. He made sure I was comfortable with everything before I left the lot. I am so appreciative for his help.
Encore Appointment
by 10/22/2019on
Met with Don Newell for my Encore appointment- I was more than pleased in how he treated me. He did not treat me like an uninformed customer and started by asking what questions I had before he showed me other key features of the car. I was most happy with him finding local stations - being new to the area. Thank you Don
Encore Appointment
by 10/20/2019on
I had an encore appointment for my M240i with Don Newell. I was skeptical about going at first, thinking that I already knew everything about the car's operation. But i was wrong... i discovered quite a few functions from Don that I wasn't aware of, as well as to how to setup existing functions more efficiently. He was great. The appointment was definitely worthwhile.
Jim Mitchell
by 10/02/2019on
Great customer service and smooth transition with my trade-in. I initially came in for service and decided to take a peek at the new models. Shortly after, negotiation was quick and Jim made sure I was completely satisfied with my purchase. He also followed up with me afterwards.
Service help with the features of my new car.
by 08/15/2019on
Don is the resident “genius” as it pertains to all of the bells and whistles on your car. He was thorough and patient and took plenty of time to make sure I understood all that my car had to offer. Everyone at the dealership has been professional and friendly!
X5
by 06/01/2019on
New to BMW & X5. Excellent sales team / quick negotiation / excellent after purchase help.
