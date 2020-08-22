sales Rating

I love my new X7! BMW Orange Park definitely tried to accommodate me in the best way possible to make a "deal happen." However, also as a person in sales their follow up after the sale is poor. The sales representative that assisted me was newer and did not have a lot of knowledge outside of demoing the vehicle. Also, I got a flat tire less than 24 hours after driving off of the lot. My "BMW experience" is off to a rocky start. After signing paperwork and meeting with financing again prior to picking up my vehicle options as far as coverage goes should have been discussed again. I recommend to all future customers to purchase the extra coverages/warranties. Caveat Emptor, may the buyer beware. Read more