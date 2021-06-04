Tom Bush BMW Jacksonville
Customer Reviews of Tom Bush BMW Jacksonville
Great experience A+
by 04/06/2021on
Very professional and easy to work with. Mario went above and beyond to help. Grateful for the great staff at Tom Bush BMW
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 02/07/2021on
Abe Powell is a pro who stayed late so that we could pick up our new car and yet he was very thorough and patient in showing us all the features and technology designed into the vehicle. Super friendly guy who we'd be happy to do business with again. Sheila Cadwell was also great; took the time to explain all of the paperwork I was signing and was also really nice, super efficient too. Highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience once again-
by 02/06/2021on
I just picked up a new car which was the 4th one that my husband & I have purchased from Patel at Tom Bush. He made sure that we considered all of our alternatives, both on selection of a car and on financing choices, before we made a final decision. The sales process was efficient, easy to navigate and a pleasant experience overall. The next time we need a car we will go back to Patel and Tom Bush again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New car buying experience
by 02/01/2021on
I contacted the dealer through a mutual friend and had a great experience--they had the right car at the right price and delivered as promised. No hassle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Driving the Dream
by 01/27/2021on
Great buying experience with Rob and his team. Sheila in finance helped us sail through the process. Marco and Todd gave us all the information about the car and Marco helped us with everything involved with the set up. Thanks to you all I am driving the dream.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing and professional service
by 01/09/2021on
I just moved back to the US from overseas and the first thing on my agenda was... you guessed it , buying a mini! I’ve always loved them and had one on the past. Due to COVID I called the dealership ahead of time and was immediately connected to Sheree, a saleswoman on the team, and received immediate confirmation for my appointment, point of contact etc. I got there an hour early while she was on lunch and within 10 minutes she had arrived back to the dealership to begin showing me cars. I offered to wait because I was early, but she insisted! She was knowledgeable of every feature in every mini I test drove that day! She made me comfortable and found the best little mini for me! So now I have my dream car and a trusted dealer I can go to for all of my maintenance! Did I mention you can bring your dogs there with you while you shop? I didn’t but knowing I could have makes me really happy! I bought a used 2018 hardtop 4 door and couldn’t be happier! When I’m ready for a trade I know where I’m going. 10/10 would recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership
by 01/06/2021on
I have always heard great things about the Tom Bush Dealerships but had not purchased from them in years. Yesterday's purchase made me wonder why I had waited so long. Everything was stellar. The salesman, Abe Powell, was wonderful as was the SM, Rob D'Augustinis. They were both very honest and helpful. I would definitely go back again and ask for both of them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Misinformation
by 01/02/2021on
Was a little upset with my BMW purchase. My sales advisor on my test drive advised my first oil change was covered/free. When I signed papers for my purchase, the sale manager advised I had to pay around 100.00 to extend my 3 year service on vehicle. Was unclear of the process for my first oil change. Was extremely upset because I have tiny scratch on my BMW that I addressed with the sales advisor that was was not resolved. First and last time purchasing a BMW with Tom Bush.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great sale!
by 12/20/2020on
I was looking for a used car for my son and was profound at the amazing service provided by the salesman Danny Perotti. Not only did he allow us to take a inspect the car without pushing us to buy, he took care of all the problems the vehicle had such as an oil change and new air conditioning parts. He even went the extra mile to fill the truck up all the way. Excellent service and if you're looking for a used car, definitely ask for him to show you around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Team
by 12/12/2020on
The team and systems proved to work. Wesley Castro provided an outstanding customer service and ensured I had the best possible deal. Meanwhile, Abe, another great sales representative, ensured the process to seal the deal was smooth and painless. Abe possess excellent interpersonal skills and means well. Finally, the receptionist ensured I did not run out of water, coffee or hot chocolate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding product and service
by 12/05/2020on
I have purchased/leased over a dozen BMW's over the years - due to both quality of BMW and Tom Bush. This current BMW was handled by Chuck and he was great in knowledge and overall customer service. Financial closing was also fast and well-done
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2021 X-5
by 11/24/2020on
I had a great experience with Abe at Tom Bush. He did a great job finding the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Poor service
by 10/28/2020on
If I could give zero stars I would.. I have NEVER had a smooth transaction at this dealership. Tanner my service rep, was a complete joke, BJ the service manager is as well. Tanner wrote me a hand written STICKY note that they didn't replace a filter because they did have it. But he wanted to make sure that I knew he didn't charge me for it... Isn't that just standard? If you don't receive a service you dont' get charge for it.. Its not a favor or above and beyond what they should do!!! It is just YOUR JOB!!! I called Brian James (BJ --BMW Service Manager) twice and ask for a call back to see WHAT filter wasn't replaced (because they were unprepared for an oil change appointment), I haven't heard back from him. This is an unacceptable way to do business especially for BMW. DO BETTER!!! NO EXCUSES!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Patel
by 10/02/2020on
Just leased a new 2021 x3 from Jitendra Patel. I am a repeat customer because of how well he took care of me in my prior lease of a 2017 x3. This time was no exception. Patel, as he goes by, was courteous, attentive, professional and dogged in working to find me a great new x3 at a price that was fair and affordable. Five stars!
Todd tHOMPSON
by 08/10/2020on
I always deal with Todd Thompson. I have purchased three new BMWs from him. He always goes the extra mile and is very courteous ,knowledgeable and professional. I have dealt with all facets of Tom Bush at Atlantic including sales. service and collision . No problems with the cars but wanted the last one to be tinted which was done in record time for me. Can't go wrong with Tom Bush at Alantic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
First class service
by 08/08/2020on
Very helpful, responsive sales person. Very knowledgeable about car and features. Low pressure. Found the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 05/08/2020on
My wife was looking for a new car and was undecided on which car to buy. She knew she wanted a higher end car so after looking at Lexus we decided to go look at BMWs at Tom Bush BMW in Jacksonville. I called the BMW dealership and asked to speak to a sales representative they transferred my call to Abraham Powell. I explained to Abraham that my wife is undecided and we just wanted to come look and perhaps test drive a car to see if she likes the car. Abraham was never pushy with us and didn’t try to sell us something we did not want. Once we showed up at the dealership he showed us a few cars and after the test drive my wife was in love with the car. Abraham was completely transparent throughout the car buying experience. Even the BMWs sell themselves out without Abraham we would never of bought the car. Abraham was extremely professional throughout the buying process and even went out of his way to come in on his day off to finalize the deal.I highly recommend this dealership and if possible ask for Abraham.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bush is the Best
by 02/26/2020on
My wife and I were very pleased with Sheree who helped us sort out options for a Mini Hybrid. She guided us through the process with patience, sincerity and competence. Best of all, there was absolutely NO pressure whatsoever! We wish all purchases were so easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Don’t waste your money with Tom Bush BMW
by 01/18/2020on
Look at all unhappy customers. They all have same theme. If you have any issues, Tom Bush BMW/ Brian Bush will not stand by their work or lack of work. Find a place that cares about you and your car. Don’t waste your time and money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New BMW Lease
by 11/22/2019on
Wes and Dan made my leasing experience fairly easy and it was not a lengthy process at all. Quick, straight to the point, and a fair deal for everyone.
New car experience
by 10/13/2019on
The new car experience was handled professionally by Dan Sorenson. There was no stress at all and Dan and the staff worked great through the entire process including the finance department.
1 Comments