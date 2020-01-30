Spitzer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

30101 S Dixie Hwy, Homestead, FL 33030
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (0)
sales Rating

Good deal

by Jose Luis Garcia on 01/30/2020

I recently bougt a jeep wrangler for a just price and they helped me to keep a flexible payment according to my budget. and the attention was very kind i am happy with my new jeep

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
17 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Good results so far!

by Good results on 05/28/2020

Jane Cunningham took excellent care of all our needs—she is a real asset to the service dept and to all of us .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very nice people

by Rodney Nelson on 05/07/2020

Fast and quick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 MegaCab 4x4

by MegaCab 3500 on 04/03/2020

First off, Spitzer Dodge has demonstrated the highest integrity o have experienced in its service department. It say service because I have not purchased a vehicle there but would not hesitate. Oo was very frustrated w another SthFla Dodge dealership service department when I decided to give Spitzer a shot. I was on the brink of selling my Dodge. All the service representatives have been to front honest and delivered. They have even helped my coa phone. Jose Cancanon has be exceptional in communicating with me about about my trucks service. After my last service, truck is like new. Do not hesitate to get your vehicle serviced at Spitzer. Ask for Jose or anyone in service department you will not regret it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

sales Rating

Dream car

by Eric Munoz on 12/27/2019

Went to Spitzer because I have dealt with Dion Sanders 3 times prior and knew I would get a fair deal. Even drove 200 miles to another dealer to get my exact choice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2019 ram

by Happy customer on 11/22/2019

Andres was a great help and kept it honest. He made it easy and when I got to dealer everything was ready.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome Dealer

by Andre salando on 11/21/2019

I was in need if a vehicle badly and i know my credit is shakey and would have to settle for something i wouldnt like but nope Andres 7 got me the Challenger RT I WANTED we text back and forth the details ,I explained that my 8 yr old son has a liver disease and The down payment can not be to high and believe me he approved me with 0 down and my credit is just under 600 which isnt great he said i will get all paperwork ready for you and all you have to do is sign and driveway i thought it was a lie because all dealers say that nope went there and in kess then an hour i was back home in my BEAST OF A CHALLENGER..love you bro!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Worry-free experience

by Patron Family on 10/14/2019

We had an experience free of stress with our new car purchase. Our salesperson was Dion Steward and we appreciated the fact that he showed us only what we wanted to buy. Even though we could see that there were more expensive vehicles of the same make and model that were interested in, he did not try to sell us those; he listened and focused on what we let him know we needed. His approach ended in us deciding to make the purchase at Spitzer, instead of the four other dealers previously visited. In addition, the signing process of the finance documents with Jack Gorski was the fastest that we have experienced so far.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Beware of buying a used car from Spitzer!

by JKuhatschek on 05/19/2017

We purchased a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe from Spitzer on May 16, 2017. The CARFAX for the vehicle said it had not been in any accidents. However, on the way home from the dealership we noticed that the front bumper had pulled loose from the body on the passenger's side. We immediately photographed the bumper and sent the photo to our sales person. She sent the photo to the General Manager, Steve Alaimo, and then told us in a text: "He will fix it. No problem. . . he will take care of it." The next morning we took the car to our local Hyundai dealership, and their body shop said the car had been in a front-end collision and that the bumper needed to be replaced. When we gave Steve the repair estimate, he said he would not replace the bumper and would only make a "cosmetic fix," something Hyundai's body shop called "putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound." He also told us he would not take the car back unless we purchased one of his other vehicles. (None of his inventory matched what we wanted.) The total damage estimate was $2,501.51. That was quite a shock after thinking the car had never been in an accident. Buyer beware of getting a used car from this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Fantastic Experience

by chernandez721 on 02/16/2016

I must being with I hate car buying!! But after going to Spitzer I am client for life! I went to see their showroom on Saturday with no expectation of buying just wanted to see the new Ram 1500, I was greeted by Bill Czaja and never felt pressure on the contrary it felt like a conversation about the car and my needs in a truck. From the beginning Bill took us step by step on the car features and benefits as well as any questions my wife or I had were answered quickly and professional; needless to say after we test drove the truck we were hooked! As I stated earlier from the beginning to end there was never any pressure or upselling we got a great price and the service of Bill and Ed were out of this world. With you fantastic client service and positive no pressure attitude you have won a client for life. Thanks again Bill and Spitzer in my purchase of the 1500 Ram. Chris

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

My Spitzer Dodge Car Buying Experience

by 1Bad300S on 12/16/2015

Bought my brand new Chrysler 300S from Spitzer Dodge in Homestead and had a tremendous experience. My Sales Representative, William (Bill) Czaja was unbelievable during the entire process. I was looking for a Pearl White White Hemi V8 and there weren't any in Dade, Broward or Palm Beach Counties. Bill found one for me in Orlando and personally made the trip to ensure the car was showroom new and drove it down himself to make sure that the car was not mistreated over the 300 mile trip. He was patient, a gentleman and he delivered on everything he promised me from the delivery date, to the price of the car; which was much lower at Spitzer than any other dealer in Dade & Broward County hands down. I would recommend Spitzer Dodge and specifically Bill if you are looking for a Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep or Ram Truck and if you are looking for the best deal by the best people. A little further South, a lot better deal! Thanks Bill. Sincerely, Eddy H.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by RedWolf2015 on 12/15/2015

Me and my wife were recently were in the market for a new car and went to Spitzer Homestead where i occassionally service my cars. We walked around and then Sales Rep. William Czaja assist us in viewing and test driving several vehicles. Ultimately we made a choice and bought a Journey. However, the service that Mr. Czaja provided was exemplary. It was hastle free and he was laid back and easy to deal with. Will definitely return in the furture.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My Go To Dealership

by carlmiamifl on 10/12/2015

My experience is based on my purchase with William (Bill) Czaja. From the time I first spoke to him, I felt like this was a guy I could work with. I am retired and went through Truecar and all the other sites to make sure I was getting the best deal. Having said that, I went to other dealerships and spoke to a lot of sales reps. Honestly, I don’t think I could have gotten a better deal than what I got with Bill. He was able to locate the Jeep I wanted and got it for me. I’m going to buy another Jeep from him for my daughter. These guys have it right. I feel confident that I got the car that I wanted at the right price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Renegade

by reneeparker on 09/06/2015

I looked for 2 weeks to replace my totaled Jeep, including going through Truecar.com. Even though I have driven 5 jeeps in a row, I visited several different type of dealerships in addition to several Jeep dealerships. The decision making factor was going to Spitzer Dodge in Homestead. That's where I met Bill Czaja. He was so knowledgeable, so friendly, so patient and most of all so transparent. He showed me every number, detail, and deals available of what I was looking for. I went back the next day with my husband and bought the car. He was wonderful and I recommend this dealership and this salesman to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Immature Service Manager

by h2ogerl on 06/17/2015

I took my car to Spitzer for a warranty repair 3 months ago. I would check back and find out the part was on B/O. After 3 months I called Dodge Cust. Serv myself 9 days ago and my part was delivered to Spitzer on 6/16 to the best of my knowledge. However, in the interim I filled out a survey that I was emailed about my experience at Spitzer. It isn't a big dealership, I have never purchased from them because they have never had any stock I was interested in. I was/am unhappy that the dealership had no follow through on my part but after I called Dodge the part was received. Now Bill, the service manager, refuses to do the warranty work and is holding the part because of my honest reply in the survey. I feel like I am in middle school playing stupid games while tries to bully me while pouting over a survey. At this point I would never trust any service from Spitzer because I would fully expect something to get broken out of retribution during this childish game. It's pretty clear why I filled out the survey with less than a 5 star rating.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
sales Rating

Dodge Challenger

by andrewzanrucha on 03/11/2015

By far and away the best dealership Ive done business with. Bill is a great salesman. Treated you with respect and didn't push anything on you. I knew exactly what I wanted in my car. Bill took the time to make sure my order was exactly right and what I wanted. Id recommend him to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
