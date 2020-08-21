Nice and smooth purchase!
by 08/21/2020on
It was a pleasant experience, Javier was my sales person, a very nice person! the manager excellent also. I drove 60 milles to get the car from them. it was worth the drive.
GMC Cayon
by 08/23/2020on
Very helpful and good sales staff
My Car
by 08/20/2020on
I found the staff excellent! Beginning with Lthe sales manager Christine; Bonito the sales representative; and finally Dan Garcia, the Finance Manager. I live in the Tampa Bay Area & it was worth the 144 mile journey on a Sunday afternoon. What a difference than dealing with Mercedes if Tampa Bay!
My Jeep Adventure
by 07/27/2020on
This was the most easy and the most calming jeep purchased. They was honest and up front with me. They did what they said. They found me my jeep. They treated me like I was part of their family. Thanks!! Christine and BMW staff. 💥💥💥💥💥💥
Top Tier Service and Staff!
by 04/18/2020on
The staff was very knowledgeable and the service was painless. The kind of pleasant experience one hopes for when making this kind of purchase. In addition to that, the facility was very clean and the staff was conscious and respectful of the current Covid-19 situation. I recommend anyone in the market for a new vehicle that has the resources to buy one make a visit to this dealership.
BMW Gainesville
by 04/18/2020on
I had a great car buying experience. Charles was friendly and very knowledgeable. He made an often unpleasant experience very enjoyable. I will buy my next car from Charles
Outstanding customer service
by 02/29/2020on
Christine Garcia and her team did an outstanding job in the search for a vehicle, they went above and beyond to ensure my needs were met. Due to unforeseen family matters we were not able to purchase the vehicle. We are planning on taking the two hours drive to visit the dealership.
All Good
by 01/20/2020on
Everyone there was awesome and made the whole process very easy.
BUYER BEWARE!!!
by 10/10/2019on
ATTENTION....BUYER BEWARE....DO NOT BUY A USED CAR FROM THIS DEALERSHIP. They are selling vehicles that are unsafe to drive. I have owned over 40 cars most of which came from a dealer. I have never had a "reputable dealership" lie to me the way the Manager Mike did. On 9/14 I bought what appeared to be a gently use 2009 Audi A5. The car was clean inside and out. When I got there they had this 2009 A5 in their glass garage with a silk sheet over it like it was 100k car. I was told the vehicle had gone through their 150 point inspection and there were no issues with the car. That's all part of the con. It's a smoke and mirrors game. I test drove the car and it pulled hard to the right. So hard in fact if you take your hands off the wheel for a second you are changing lanes. I was told they would fix it. The car was taken back and "aligned" while I was doing the paperwork. Now I live 2.5 hours away. So as I'm driving the vehicle home I notice car is still pulling hard right. I contacted Mike a few day later because the dealer had to send me a new contract to sign. I never signed and returned the paperwork. So I asked the manager Mike if I could return the car since it wasn't fixed and apparently the prior contract was no good. Mike proceeded to tell me I couldn't return the car because they had already been paid. This was a blatant lie. The deal was not funded until 5 days later. The dealer found a way to force the original contract through left me stuck with a 2009 Audi A5 that isn't safe to drive and has a leaky AC system. You think you're going to a reputable dealership....a Corporate BMW dealership only to find out they are worse than a buy here pay here lot. Would you want your child or family member driving a vehicle that's unsafe?
Horrible Used Car Experience
by 06/18/2019on
Good initial experience turned horrible. After dealing over the phone and email with a delightful salesperson, Paul, we decided to haul the family *2.5 hours* to the dealership to check out a used vehicle. When we arrived, we noticed an oil leak. Tim, one of the sales managers, appeared embarrassed that this could occur, took it around to the service department and proceeded to tell us that they would take a look at it for the next few hours. We traipsed the family around G'ville only to receive an apologetic call from Tim saying the vehicle wouldn't be ready to be test-driven that day and that they would DELIVER it to us the next day for a better experience. Next day came, no calls from Tim were returned. We managed to get a hold of Mike, the other sales manager, who promptly told us that there would be a "meeting" the next day about the vehicle and there was a lot of interest. We emailed and phoned again - no reply. Called again and finally got Paul who apparently wasn't even aware of a "meeting." Within 30 minutes, Mike called us back saying they had SOLD THE CAR. Not sure if it went to another dealer or a private sale, but needless to say, we're ticked off that we went all the way there, then later promised a home delivery, only for them to yank us around - our time is too valuable for this nonsense. Paul was helpful and followed up repeatedly. Once the two sales managers were involved, all bets were off. And we were prepared to buy it in cash. Don't be fooled by any "white glove, high-touch" service... it's all smoke and mirrors.
Very accommodating!
by 11/30/2016on
I couldn't it make it from Jacksonville to Gainesville to see this car until the weekend so Mike took care of me and brought it to me with no obligation to buy. And ordered floor mats since one was missing. It made this car buying experience so much easier for me (since I haven't had to go car shopping since 2003). The car looks great and I'm very happy with it. Great experience!
Best Experience ever
by 06/24/2016on
I lease my new BMW from BMW of Gainesville the entire team especially the sales managers were amazing. The genius was top-notch who taught me how to use all of the incredible Technology built into my new vehicle and the sales person Bonito will be selling me an X5 soon
Great service!
by 06/13/2016on
Bought my first BMW from this dealership. The sales staff, Michael, Bonito, and Scott, all worked together to help me get the deal I was comfortable with. Michael and Bonito were very easygoing and professional. If I get a 2nd BMW, I'll definitely being going back here due to their great customer service.
Excellence in every aspect
by 05/20/2016on
All a person can say is WOW from the sales staff to the service department every employee excels in their duties at this dealership.
Found a hard-to-find model
by 06/25/2015on
We wanted a new diesel X3, but there weren't any in stock anywhere near us, and ordering a new one wasn't an option for us. Scott found just what we wanted several states away. He arranged transportation and had the car ready for delivery within a week. We weren't even charged for transportation. This was our first BMW. It won't be our last.
[violative content deleted]....AVOID
by 04/10/2009on
My wife's car had a problem with the A/C. It wouldn't come on when you started the car, but after driving for a while it would randomly kick in and blow cold air. I took it to All Pro since I figured it was a short or some sort of electrical problem and that being a dealer, they'd have the technical reports and updates and know what to do. After a $100 diagnostic fee they told me I needed a new compressor for the A/C and that it would be $1800. I told them that the compressor worked since it would blow cold air and that it was a short. They disagreed and said it was definitely the compressor. I took the car to a local garage where the mechanic there found the short after searching for a while and fixed it. Total cost: $98.xx I took the bill from both places to ALL-Pro's service manager and explained nicely that their mechanic was having an off day and did not diagnose my car correctly, so I'd like my $100 back. He said he'd mail me a check. It never arrived. I called the national BMW office and complained. They contacted All-Pro who said that they wouldn't refund my money, but they would give me a free oil change and car inspection. I refused. Honestly, I don't trust them. They wanted to charge me $1800 for a $100 repair, who knows if they'd purposefully damage my car when it was in the shop? AVOID
