sales Rating

ATTENTION....BUYER BEWARE....DO NOT BUY A USED CAR FROM THIS DEALERSHIP. They are selling vehicles that are unsafe to drive. I have owned over 40 cars most of which came from a dealer. I have never had a "reputable dealership" lie to me the way the Manager Mike did. On 9/14 I bought what appeared to be a gently use 2009 Audi A5. The car was clean inside and out. When I got there they had this 2009 A5 in their glass garage with a silk sheet over it like it was 100k car. I was told the vehicle had gone through their 150 point inspection and there were no issues with the car. That's all part of the con. It's a smoke and mirrors game. I test drove the car and it pulled hard to the right. So hard in fact if you take your hands off the wheel for a second you are changing lanes. I was told they would fix it. The car was taken back and "aligned" while I was doing the paperwork. Now I live 2.5 hours away. So as I'm driving the vehicle home I notice car is still pulling hard right. I contacted Mike a few day later because the dealer had to send me a new contract to sign. I never signed and returned the paperwork. So I asked the manager Mike if I could return the car since it wasn't fixed and apparently the prior contract was no good. Mike proceeded to tell me I couldn't return the car because they had already been paid. This was a blatant lie. The deal was not funded until 5 days later. The dealer found a way to force the original contract through left me stuck with a 2009 Audi A5 that isn't safe to drive and has a leaky AC system. You think you're going to a reputable dealership....a Corporate BMW dealership only to find out they are worse than a buy here pay here lot. Would you want your child or family member driving a vehicle that's unsafe? Read more