BMW of Fort Walton Beach

1000 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Fort Walton Beach

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating

Purchase a vehicle

by E on 11/14/2019

Great experience, very courteous and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Car buying experience

by Dixie on 09/28/2019

What an amazing buying experience!!! Thank you Dustin, Rudi, Todd & Tom for being so kind and helpful! I give my highest recommendation for buying a vehicle here! #UltimateDrivingMachine #UltimateCustomerService

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding

by KDCM4V on 07/25/2015

Personal and professional interaction with salesman from the time I walked in until I placed order. He was knowledgable and kept me updated with status of my order. Everything delivered as promised!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ridiculous

by carfan911 on 02/11/2013

New X5 had incorrect wheel alignment. Front tires destroyed by 10k. Dealer unwilling to address. Then charged $50 per tire just to fit and balance plus extra $140 to correct alignment. To add insult to injury damaged both wheels, one significantly. 2 Hour service turned into 2 weeks with one wheel still damaged, whine on alternator after recall and incorrectly fitted engine cover (after recall items addressed). Great buying experience but where are you going to service your vehicle afterwards???

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

No Nonsense experience

by carfan911 on 02/11/2013

Sales Person: Ned M. Great experience, respectful of our time, professional and knowledge whilst remaining personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2 cars in stock
0 new2 used0 certified pre-owned
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW M4
BMW M4
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
