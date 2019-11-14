Purchase a vehicle
by 11/14/2019on
Great experience, very courteous and knowledgeable.
Car buying experience
by 09/28/2019on
What an amazing buying experience!!! Thank you Dustin, Rudi, Todd & Tom for being so kind and helpful! I give my highest recommendation for buying a vehicle here! #UltimateDrivingMachine #UltimateCustomerService
Outstanding
by 07/25/2015on
Personal and professional interaction with salesman from the time I walked in until I placed order. He was knowledgable and kept me updated with status of my order. Everything delivered as promised!!
Ridiculous
by 02/11/2013on
New X5 had incorrect wheel alignment. Front tires destroyed by 10k. Dealer unwilling to address. Then charged $50 per tire just to fit and balance plus extra $140 to correct alignment. To add insult to injury damaged both wheels, one significantly. 2 Hour service turned into 2 weeks with one wheel still damaged, whine on alternator after recall and incorrectly fitted engine cover (after recall items addressed). Great buying experience but where are you going to service your vehicle afterwards???
No Nonsense experience
by 02/11/2013on
Sales Person: Ned M. Great experience, respectful of our time, professional and knowledge whilst remaining personable.