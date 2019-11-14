service Rating

New X5 had incorrect wheel alignment. Front tires destroyed by 10k. Dealer unwilling to address. Then charged $50 per tire just to fit and balance plus extra $140 to correct alignment. To add insult to injury damaged both wheels, one significantly. 2 Hour service turned into 2 weeks with one wheel still damaged, whine on alternator after recall and incorrectly fitted engine cover (after recall items addressed). Great buying experience but where are you going to service your vehicle afterwards??? Read more