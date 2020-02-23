sales Rating

Largo Honda was recommended by 4 friends so I decided to contact them with my purchase of a replacement vehicle. I had been happy with another dealer with my last car but when contacting them I found they only wanted to sell what they wanted and not what I had already expressed as my choices. The Internet Sales Manager, Deon Sugrim, contacted me immediately after I started some contacts on the web. It was obvious he did not want to waste my time as I made it very clear what I was looking for and needed it quickly given my circumstances. The car I wanted could not be found at any other dealer in my state but other dealers tried to get me to visit to talk with them and consider other options I had already declined. Mr. Sugrim went out of his way to find the vehicle I wanted in record time given my choices and available inventory. He made the whole process enjoyable, easy and I also got a great deal compared to research I had already done on line. In waiting to get my car I asked another customer who had a vehicle in the service department and she gave them an excellent review also. The Finance person also helped me get what I needed without much time. Read more