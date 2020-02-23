Largo Honda offers you a better way to buy with no hassles and no pressure. So, shop around for the best price on a new or pre-owned Honda from a Miami Honda dealer, and then call us. We offer free delivery to your home or office.
Easy-going experience
02/23/2020
It was an easy-going experience with no pressure and no haggling. The whole transaction was completed in just a few hours.
02/23/2020
Quick and trusted service
01/21/2020
James Lee was a very professional and servicefull. He explained me every maintenance that my vehicle needed and why. The service was completed relatively quick.
Excellent Seevice!
01/19/2020
James kept us up to date on our vehicle and let us know what other services our car most definately needed. Was very friendly and professional.
Excellent!
01/17/2020
It was a very friendly, no pressure experience. All information was clearly explained. The whole team was great, many thanks to everyone, specially Jovan.
Amazing service!
12/18/2019
Deon was helpful, flexible, understanding, communicative, and speedy! I highly recommend both Largo Honda and Deon if you are looking to buy and sort of vehicle !
Best Honda Dealership in Miami-Dade!!!
12/12/2019
I completely loved my experience! From the moment I walked into the door I was greeted warmly by the associates. I was taken care of every step of the way. At no time, did I feel any pressure. Everyone I encountered were courteous and extremely helpful from selecting my new car to understanding the paperwork process, and learning all the features the car had. I couldn't have asked for a better experience! This is my third time selecting a new car from Largo Honda and each time I am more and more impressed by the experience :) I will definitely be back and will most definitely refer friends and family to this dealership :)
Best dealership for everything
11/14/2019
Everything was great as usual. James Le is an amazing service advisor who is very knowledgeable, professional and at the top of his game. Fritz took the time to talk to me and reassure me that my concerns had been addressed. This dealership is where I have purchased and serviced all my Hondas. They know what they are doing and I trust them completely. From sales to service they are the best hands down.
The Best Dealership Ever!!!
08/18/2019
Customer service was AWESOME!! The front desk receptionist greeted us with a smile, and made us feel welcomed. Julio Casanova is THE BEST! He was very helpful and provided me an unbelievable deal on my new car. He listened to the concerns I had about my previous car purchase, and made sure I didn't experience the same problem. I am forever greatful for everyone at the dealership that made it all possible.
Largo Honda is perfection!!
08/12/2019
Largo Honda is doing a great work and doing the things like no one other Dealer in Miami area!! Excellent service with very nice people and on top of that with an excellent prices. Get your deal is as easy as 10 min of review and discussion!!
Outstanding service
08/01/2019
I had a tire rotation and oil change and they were fantastic. They kept me apprised of charged along the way as I requested new wiper blades and a new gas tank cover
Prompt service with a smile & comfort wait
06/06/2019
Excellent timely service and very prompt with appointments. Melissa always has a smile and cheerful friendly customer oriented attitude that makes the entire experience a pleasure instead of a chore or drudge. Waiting room is very comfortable.
Loved it!
05/17/2019
I've never bought a car before, and they made it so easy that I plan on telling all my friends about this place. I'll being buying from them again in the future.
Largo Honda is the best
05/12/2019
I was very pleased with how Deon Sugrim and his co-worker Don handled my first purchase of a CR-V from Largo Honda in March 2017. This time, May 2019, they were excellent again, from start to end. With them, buying a car is enjoyable instead of frustrating.
Great experience and service. Pleasant staff!
05/12/2019
Melissa recognized me from previous services and even though she is not my usual serviced writer greeted me as part of their family. While the service center was still close she was in and out to ensure all customers felt taking care of while doing the waiting line. She is always very professional and funny. Most important than anything honest and helpful.
2019 Civic Coupe Touring
04/18/2019
I had an excellent experience at Largo Honda yesterday. I had inquired earlier if they had the Civic Coupe Touring in Lunar Silver. The Coupe Touring are not easy to find. Rick LeMaire responded that he could get the vehicle for me in 24 hours. When I got to the showroom, Rick introduced himself to me and I met Paul Lozano who conducted the transaction with me. Paul could not have been more professional, knowledgeable, efficient, and friendly. Sheena Sanchez in the Finance department was also very professional and efficient. I drove away with my 2019 Civic Coupe Touring, a happy man after a great experience at Largo Honda.
Best car buying experience ever!!
03/12/2019
This was the best car buying experience I've ever had! Everyone was so informative and easy to deal with... no pressure, just friendly employees who know their product inside and out. I'll definitely shop here again!
The best car purchase & dealer ever experienced!
03/02/2019
Largo Honda was recommended by 4 friends so I decided to contact them with my purchase of a replacement vehicle. I had been happy with another dealer with my last car but when contacting them I found they only wanted to sell what they wanted and not what I had already expressed as my choices. The Internet Sales Manager, Deon Sugrim, contacted me immediately after I started some contacts on the web. It was obvious he did not want to waste my time as I made it very clear what I was looking for and needed it quickly given my circumstances. The car I wanted could not be found at any other dealer in my state but other dealers tried to get me to visit to talk with them and consider other options I had already declined. Mr. Sugrim went out of his way to find the vehicle I wanted in record time given my choices and available inventory. He made the whole process enjoyable, easy and I also got a great deal compared to research I had already done on line. In waiting to get my car I asked another customer who had a vehicle in the service department and she gave them an excellent review also. The Finance person also helped me get what I needed without much time.
Best Place to Buy a Car - New or Used
02/17/2019
I liked everything about our experience buying our 7th car from Largo Honda. We are customers since they used to actually be down in Key Largo. Rick and his staff are so professional, no one approaches you and hounds you while you are walking around. Our salesman was Gil and he was so nice and professional. When it came time to do the financing, Michael Escobar and Steve W. are always the BEST to deal with it. I also like that they have a little cafe in the store, and Kimberly who runs it is also very nice to talk to, and she makes a mean Cuban toast! We have been going to Largo Honda for many years and I can tell you that they keep their employees and that's a great sign.
Most professional and courteous dealer in town
02/13/2019
Working with Paul Lozano was the reason why I decided to buy from Largo vs any other Honda dealer in Miami; he was a distinct pleasure from the beginning in his email to the very end in the sale of my van.
Best dealership/service dept anywhere
01/04/2019
James Lee always responds to my emergency needs (i.e., had trouble with the starter) and he squeezes me in when appropriate. Never suggests any services that are not needed, always tells me expected costs so there are no hidden surprises. He is the main reason we have bought our second Honda at Largo Honda, and will continue to do so as long as he is there !
Purchase
12/30/2018
Totally impressed with Largo Honda! I was able to negotiate a price on line! Many Thanks to Victor Kyrr our sales man for making the experience stress free! Largo Honda truly values customer service!
