ALICE
by 06/26/2019on
Bob is the best service man. In and out fast
Service
by 05/11/2019on
The best place they are very kind honest and clean
Service at Delray Buick
by 09/11/2018on
It’s always excellent. Bob H. My service rep is always helpful. I buy my cars at Delray Buick and I know I can trust there service. Bob makes sure my car is well taken care of.
Promises made. Promises broken
by 07/15/2018on
Very disappointed with this dealer. The Manager Tony is macho and makes promises then cant fulfill them. Dont waste your time here (because thats what they will do) there are lots of GMC dealers in the area that shoot straight. All the bosss know, but sweeping the issues under the rug in hopes they go away is a style of management used here. Avoid.
extremely poor service and dealership
by 04/30/2018on
I am a 100 percent disabled veteran writing about a 2017 Buick Lacrosse that I recently purchased.It was purchased because of the safety features that it had. Most important was the new lane assist, and the forward collision alert along with a few other safety features.The lane assist doesn't beep when it is supposed to. The forward alert system only shows when there is a vehicle about 250 feet in front of me. It never shows amber, never vibrates and I have never seen the red, The incremental setting never works. Basically, the system which works thru the mechanism on the windshield does not work. The service manager says it is working properly. Who ever drives the car readily see that it is not working properly. The service manager says that my car is functioning the same as all other Lacrosses having that feature and I say all of the lacrosses should be recalled to check to see if they are malfunctioning as is mine. The service manager does not want to re-check my system. I say that there is misleading information about the system if my car is working the way the serviceman feels about the system , or the car is not performing in the right manner. The lane assist never beeps when it is supposed to. I am at a stalemate.. I ask anyone to drive this vehicle. The system does not work in any condition including perfectly flat and non curve roads it should be noted. It never works. The dealership shrugs it off. Sincerely, Allan Hallman
New Car Purchase
by 02/20/2018on
We had a fantastic experience with our salesman, Gearge Deeb, he answered all our questions and concerns . The entire experience was way beyond our expectations, cant thank them enough!
Excellent Care
by 08/29/2017on
Problem with erratic air conditioning. Brought car in, it was thoroughly checked out and problem was found and fixed in a very short amount of time.
Great Customer Service
by 07/21/2017on
Leon and Alan were both professional and worked hard to help me get the car I wanted. I appreciate their patience and determination in making the process enjoyable for me while simultaneously arranging the terms of the sale that I was pleased with. The car was also exceptionally polished and detailed like I've never seen a car cleaned before - thank you! Go see these guys and let them get you into the perfect prepared car!
Completely Satisfied
by 02/17/2017on
I bought a new GMC at this dealership and had an amazing experience. Very freindly and helpful staff in all departments. I'm glad i drove the 2 hours to get here.
DO NJOT BUY FROM THEM
by 08/02/2016on
Please Do Not buy from them, they have no respect for you as a client, they lie to you, they switch numbers around, they switch cars around, they talk to you like a 3 year old. I beg you on my life please Do Not go to them
Excellent Experience
by 05/12/2016on
Gerald Duchatelier and Ahmet Eroglu helped me lease my new 2016 Buick Regal. They were excellent!
Great Service Department!
by 03/26/2016on
Josh did a great job in the Service Dept., even investigating a few issues that I hadn't brought up. Very thorough, and very much appreciated! Dee was very friendly and helpful in giving me a loaner car while my own car was tied up - a great service provided by Delray Buick!
Excellent People
by 01/05/2016on
I got my new GMC Terrain on lease from this dealership and I must say that Robert is the best sales man I would like to work with in the future. He helped me a lot getting the deal that fell into my budget. Usually sales person wouldn't be able to explain all the features in the car that you are looking at but I am glad that Robert has all that knowledge. Everybody at the dealership are helpful and I would definitely recommend this dealership for an excellent car buying experience.
Great customer service!
by 12/12/2015on
The 2 Sales Associates, Robert Sengelman and Gabrielle Gaidot were extremely professional and tried to help in any way they could. Assistant Manager Allen also went out of his way to accommodate the deal. We were given a tour of the beautiful facility. Once they gave us a price that was mutually agreed upon, they stuck to it and there were no hidden fees or charges. Very professional team and I highly recommend them!
A fantastic experience
by 12/01/2015on
Jacqueline is wonderful! She was very patient with me, and my indecisiveness! She and Tony really worked so hard to help me to get out of my old car and into a beautiful enclave. I feel like I was working with friends, they were both so down to earth and honestly genuine people. I cannot be happier! We are looking into 2 more vehicles for family. I will 100% highly recommend Jacqueline and Tony and Delray Buick gmc to everyone I know or encounter who are car shopping!
Best place in the world ever.
by 11/19/2015on
So, I tonight i drove home in my new 2015 GMC Terrain. 5 years ago I had a bike. I worked hard, overcame my alcohol addiction and got to the point where I could afford a new car. This dealership treated me like i deserved to be treated. They made the deal happen in my budget and I am on top of the world. Jeff Young and Allen Oliveira made it happen. They are the reason I teared up as I pulled away from their store tonight. It's been a long road but these two gentlemen were there as the road split and gave me a brand new car for the smooth trail ahead. Thank you my friends.
Superb Buying Experience
by 11/06/2015on
I recently purchased my second vehicle from Delray Buick / Gmc. I had the pleasure working with Jeffrey Knox. Product Specialist. He is very professional ,Knowledgeable, Caring, Understanding of ones needs. I also had the pleasure to work with Jc Kent General Sales Manager and Tony Eroglu Finance Director . They were very caring about my wants and needs as well . I would definitely recommend this Dealer to family and friends.
Best buying experience
by 09/29/2015on
Best buying experience ever! DANIEL FIELDER was not only patient with our questions but also very helpful, he knew all the information about the car, he was not pushy neither stalked us around the dealer. best sales man I will give him an 11 out of a 10!
Excellent Sales and Service
by 09/04/2015on
Everyone exceeded our expectations. Our appreciation goes out to your salesmen Richard Cascone, to your finance managers Tony Eroglu, Allan Oliveira, and Neil Simon for excellent service and of course your receptionist Vanessa Figueroa for making us feel welcome. I have purchased almost 6 Infiniti automobiles in the past and no one ever made us feel so welcome from the beginning through the financing through the vehicle delivery. This was an amazing experience and we can not wait to bring more business your way. Anthony J. Scarpa, CPA
A great experience!
by 07/23/2015on
My experience with Delray Buick GMC couldn't have been better. Not only did my salesman, Jeff Knox, exhibit integrity, professionalism, and a good dose of patience, I found that the entire staff goes all out to be at the beck and call of their customers. Allan Oliveira in Finance was also very helpful, friendly and personable. All in all, I have to say that buying a car HERE was a painless and great experience!
Extremely Satisfied
by 05/28/2015on
Today was our second experience at Delray Buick / GMC service Department. The first time was a check engine light came on, and the fixed the problem immediately. The second time was to get a new tire. Unfortunately I had a blowout while driving. I can't say enough nice things about the way I was treated at the service department. Mark was the gentleman who assisted us both times we were there. He made us feel very welcome, and went above and beyond to make sure we were extremely satisfied. I usually hate waiting for cars to be fixed, but Delray Buick has the cleanest waiting area. I was approached multiple times by staff asking if I needed anything. Mark also visited a few times to give me updates on progress. I will definitely be back, and plan on buying my next car from them due to the exceptional customer service received
