service Rating

Cindy the service advisor took advantage of my gf that knows nothing about cars and charged her 618.18$ for a “basic” service.. more then half of the services done were not needed and not even remotely necessary for this vehicle. They did an alignment without even test driving the car. My gf never complained about her alignment and she was never told that her car needs one so how can someone just assume the car needs to be aligned? You only need an alignment when your tires are not aligned. So how was a alignment part of a 30k mile service??? Very disappointed. When I brought up the issue with staff Paul and Corinna were very disrespectful and not helpful at all. This is a shady Subaru dealership. The service advisors get commission when they sell more service. They straight up stole my gf’s hard earned money just so they can bring more money home for their family. This is why commission should not be part of service because people who don’t question will get ripped off. I called one different Subaru dealership and got an estimate of 236.90$ For a 30k service. The same service I wanted Fitzgerald to do. Except the 236$ estimate I got was without all the extras that Cindy the Service advisor from Fitzgerald added in for her own commission gain. I was explained that certain dealerships sell more on their services simply because they can and not because it’s actually necessary. All Fitzgerald said was it’s reccomended by Subaru. Subaru reccomends many things to take place at a 30k mile service but very few are actually required and it’s up to the dealership to decide whats actually needed. This dealership is clearly up selling for commission when there is a difference of 381.28$ After 1 phone call. I was told that a top engine clean is NEVER done at 30k miles and it’s not needed on a crosstrek because it doesn’t have a turbo. But it was reccomended by Subaru so that’s why Fitzgerald HAD to do it. Complete up sell. Theyre simply selling more on their services because they can and simply use the excuse “it’s reccomended by Subaru.” This place is a joke and a scam. Do not go here for service you will get ripped off if you don’t know anything about cars like my gf. If you’re like my gf and too late don’t bring up the issue with Eric, Paul or Corinna because you will be dis respected and spoken to with a sarcastic tone and not taken seriously. Go straight to corporate if you want anything done. Read more