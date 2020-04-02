  1. Home
Excell Auto Group

1001 Clint Moore Rd #101, Boca Raton, FL 33487
Customer Reviews of Excell Auto Group

Totally Professional Experience

by DaveS on 02/04/2020

Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Exceptional Service At The Excell Auto Group

by Roma on 08/21/2019

Two weeks ago I bought a 2018 Porsche GT3 from the Excell Auto Group. From start to finish the service was exceptional. My salesman, Tyler Gelb, was very conscientious, professional, personable and efficient. In short, Tyler made the entire process of buying a high performance car a joy and handled all aspects of the purchase and sale with aplomb.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best auto purchase ever!

by Frank on 02/13/2019

I can not say enough good things about this dealer. This is not your average car dealer. The Help I received in my purchase went above and beyond anything I could have expected. Tyler was the absolute best!!! This dealer is what you dream of when looking to buy a new car. I flew 1240 miles to make my purchase from them due to their superior service. Everything was as described and more. The hospitality offered was second to none. Absolutely the best car buying experience I have ever had! I purchase 3-5 vehicles a year for my company and personal use. If your looking for a hard to find car from a top notch dealer look no further. EA is the pace to shop for your next car. Their inventory alone is worth a visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
