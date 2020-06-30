sales Rating

About 4 weeks ago I started talking to another Subaru dealership in the area about purchasing a new 2016 WRX Limited. I was very specific with what I wanted. They had one listed on their website which was exactly as I wanted. After two weeks of the internet sales guy trying to get me to come in I agreed to come in and look at the vehicle. When I got there I was greeted fairly rudely and told that the vehicle was still being delivered! I asked if they had any 2016 WRX in stock and a salesman reluctantly walked me out back and showed me two base models and would not even unlock them for me. I had financing and a significant down payment. I left without saying a word. Fast forward to who this review is really about. I randomly called Matt Slap Subaru on the way home from the other Subaru dealership. I was put through to Jason Marker. Jason checked on his stock and took the time to explain the ordering process to me over the phone and answered all my questions. I drove straight to Matt Slap and met with Jason in person. He explained that they had a white 2016 Limited WRX in stock and handed me the keys to go check it out. After coming back inside I got my trade appraised for a very fair price and started the order process. I was informed that my vehicle would be in mid February. Flash forward two weeks and I get a call from Jason on Christmas Eve. He informed me that he was checking the incoming stock and they had almost exactly the vehicle I had ordered come in. He set up a time for me to come in the day after Christmas. I drove to the lot after the dealership closed on Christmas Eve and checked out the WRX. I was extremely pleased that Jason had taken the time to put a sign in the window that said, "Sold: DO NOT DRIVE." I come in the day after Christmas and everything goes incredibly smooth. I have a bit of an issue with buying cars. This is my 16th car. I can honestly say I have NEVER dealt with a more friendly, helpful, and more down to Earth salesman then Jason Marker. He was honest and truly a pleasure to deal with. He is truly an asset to Matt Slap Subaru and I highly recommend going through him if you are in the market.